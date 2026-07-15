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    Nissan Tekton vs Maruti Victoris Specifications Compared: Two Polar Ends Of A Spectrum

    Despite the dimensions, features, and safety similarities, the Nissan Tekton and Maruti Victoris are two very different SUVs, and the wrong choice could be a disaster for you

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Jul 15, 2026 10:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 15, 2026 10:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 15, 2026 10:03 IST
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    Nissan Tekton vs Maruti Victoris

    Nissan has just launched the Tekton in India, which is the rebadged avatar of the Renault Duster. It gets a slightly different design, but has the same features, safety and powertrain package as the Duster, except that there won’t be a hybrid coming later. 

    In case you do want a strong-hybrid, the Maruti Victoris is one of the options, which also happens to be a Japanese SUV, offering you similar features as the Nissan Tekton. But which one’s for you? Let’s take a detailed look at their specifications:

    Price

    Car

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    Maruti Victoris

    Price

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh

    Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh
    • The Nissan Tekton undercuts the Maruti Victoris at the top end by nearly Rs 1.4 lakh. This difference is likely due to the Maruti offering a strong-hybrid system, which is more expensive.

    • The starting prices of both the cars are very similar. 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    Maruti Victoris

    Difference

    Length

    4349 mm

    4360 mm

    -11 mm

    Width

    1815 mm

    1795 mm

    +20 mm

    Height

    1674 mm

    1655 mm

    +19 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm

    2600 mm

    +57 mm

    Boot Space

    700-litres

    NA

    NA
    • Maruti has not disclosed the boot space figures for the Victoris. But we can tell you that the hybrid variants have a relatively compromised boot space compared to the average car in the segment. Mild-hybrid variants offer slightly better space, but it still is on the lower end of the spectrum. In CNG, however, Maruti uses an underbody tank, so there isn’t the usual boot space compromise with that powertrain. In comparison, the Tekton, along with the Duster, has the biggest boot space in the segment, which measures 700 litres up to the roof. 

    Nissan Tekton
    Maruti Victoris

    • Save for length, the Nissan Tekton is bigger than the Maruti Victoris in all the parameters. 

    Nissan Tekton
    Maruti Victoris

    • Even the wheelbase in the Nissan is 57mm longer, despite the 11mm shortage in overall length. 

    • The Tekton measures 20mm wider and 19mm taller than the Maruti Victoris.

    Colour options

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    Maruti Victoris

    Onyx Black

    Eternal Blue*

    Blade Silver*

    Sizzling Red*

    Pearl White*

    Mystic Green

    Flare Garnet Red*

    Bluish Black

    Indigo Blue*

    Magma Grey

    Moonbow Gray*

    Splendid Silver*

    -

    Arctic White

    *Also offered with optional dual-tone scheme with black roof

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    Maruti Victoris

    LED Headlamps

    Auto Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED Front Foglamps

    Roof Rails

    LED Taillamps

    Alloy wheels

    18-inch

    17-inch

    Powered front seats

    ✅6-way (Driver/Co-driver)

    ✅(8-way driver)

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment

    10.1-inch touchscreen with Google OS 

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch Digital with Google OS

    10.25-inch digital display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker 

    8-speaker Infinity sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅(single-zone)

    Powered tailgate

    Keyless entry

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Rear sun shade

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Head-up display

    Split-folding rear seats

    Drive Modes

    3 (Eco/Comfort/Perso)

    3 (Eco/Normal/Sport)

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front and Rear

    Front and Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    EPB (electronic parking brake) with auto hold

    Rain-sensing wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper and washer with defogger

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅ (level-2)

    ✅ (level-2)
    • The Nissan Tekton and Maruti Victoris are well loaded with functional and modern-day features, with only a few discretionary misses over each other.

    Nissan Tekton
    Maruti Victoris

    • The Tekton boasts one size larger alloy wheels at 18 inches, compared to the Victoris’ 17-inch wheels.

    • Compared to the Victoris, the Tekton misses out on a head-up display, rear sun shades, and an 8-speaker branded audio system. 

    • While the Victoris only gets an 8-way powered driver’s seat, both the front seats in the Tekton are powered, but only 6-way adjustable.

    • Both cars have a similar safety package, save for the Tekton also getting parking sensors in profile.

    Nissan Tekton 2026 features
    Maruti Victoris

    Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Nissan Tekton

    Maruti Victoris

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre petrol CNG

    1.5-litre NA petrol

    1.5-litre Strong Hybrid

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    88 PS

    103 PS

    116PS  (combined)

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    137 Nm

    141Nm  (Hybrid)

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT*

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT^ (single-speed gearbox)

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD/AWD(AT only)

    FWD

    Fuel efficiency (claimed)

    19.4 kmpl

    17.8 kmpl (MT)/18.5 kmpl (DCT)

    27.02 km/kg

    21.18 kmpl (MT) 21.06 kmp (AT)/l19.07 kmpl (ATAWD)

    28.65 kmpl

    *DCT= Dual-clutch automatic transmission, ^CVT= Continuously variable transmission

    • Nissan and Maruti take two very different approaches to their powertrain options. The Tekton is a turbo-petrol-only offering with two different engines to choose from, while Maruti focuses on efficiency with a CNG, mild-hybrid and a strong-hybrid option.

    • An automatic dual-clutch transmission is only available with the Tekton’s bigger engine. The Victoris gets a torque converter automatic in the mild-hybrid and an e-CVT with the hybrid.

    • While the outputs between the Tekton’s smaller engine and Victoris’ mild-hybrid powertrain might be comparable on paper, the Tekton will offer better overall driveability in real-life.

    • If you want the maximum possible fuel efficiency, the hybrid engine in the Victoris will give you more than 20kmpl in the real world, while giving you better performance than the mild-hybrid.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Nissan Tekton and Maruti Victoris are for two very different buyers and it shows on paper. They might have a similar footprint, very similar features, and an identical safety kit, but the powertrains are as different as they can be.

    The turbo petrol options of the Tekton are clearly for someone who wants their car to feel more lively, especially with the bigger engine. On the other hand, all the options of the Victoris have either the word ‘hybrid’ in different capacities or ‘CNG’, indicating its frugal nature. The Victoris isn’t concerned with performance one bit, and focuses on things like smoothness and efficiency. 

    If you want a driver’s car that happens to be good at other things too, then the Nissan Tekton is the one for you. But if you’re not concerned with performance, and want the best package for your family, possibly with low running and maintenance costs, then the Maruti Victoris will suit you better.

    In case you want to explore more options, here are some cars that you can consider:

    Renault Duster: Tekton’s rebadged twin has positioned itself as the best driver’s car in the segment. An efficient hybrid powertrain is also on the way. How different are the two Renault and Nissan siblings? Read here.

    Tata Sierra: A benchmark when it comes to features, the Tata Sierra is amongst the two cars that offer you the most of everything in the segment. Read the comparison between the Nissan Tekton and Tata Sierra here.

    Kia Seltos: The biggest car in the segment has multiple variants and powertrain options, making it suitable for various families with varying needs.Maruti Grand Vitara: A similar package to the Maruti Victoris, but with slightly conventional styling and sober interiors.

    Honda Elevate: A simple compact SUV that doesn’t set the benchmark in any parameter, but has no real misses either. Deserves a more powerful engine, or the hybrid tech from the City.

    Hyundai Creta: The highest seller and all-rounder of the segment excels on every front with a host of powertrain options to choose from. Here’s how the Nissan Tekton compares against the Hyundai Creta.

    MG Astor: An SUV which hasn’t been updated for a good time now, and yet manages to feel properly rich on the inside. Single engine option limits use cases though. 

    Volkswagen Taigun: The default driver’s car in the segment before the Duster came out now looks more modern than before.

    Skoda Kushaq: It might boast a segment-first feature that’ll keep the rear occupants happy, but it still is a driver’s car first, and a family car second.

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