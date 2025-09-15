Maruti Victoris Prices Announced, Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Lakh

The Maruti Victoris is sold through the Arena chain of dealerships and is being offered in 6 broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O)

Prices range from Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

Gets connected LED DRLs, sleek projector LED headlights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

Inside, gets a dual-tone theme, 64-colour ambient lighting and leatherette seat upholstery.

Features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

Safety suite includes a Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, 6 airbags (as standard) and front and rear parking sensors.

Boasts a 5-star crash safety rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

Borrows its powertrain options from the Grand Vitara, including the mild-hybrid petrol, strong-hybrid and CNG options.

After a long wait, Maruti has launched its second compact SUV that will be sold through its Arena outlets – the Maruti Victoris. Prices of the 2025 Maruti Victoris start from Rs 10.50 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), and it is being offered in six broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi(O), ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O).

Notably, along with a sleek exterior design and modern interior, the Victoris brings in a lot of new features for a Maruti car, including a bigger touchscreen and digital driver’s display, while also establishing its safety with a 5-star safety rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. If you are interested in knowing more about the Victoris, here are all the details of the Victoris, starting with the prices.

Prices

Here are the detailed variant-wise prices of the Maruti Victoris compact SUV:

Variant Prices 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine LXi MT Rs 10.50 lakh VXi MT Rs 11.80 lakh VXi AT Rs 13.36 lakh ZXi MT Rs 13.57 lakh ZXi AT Rs 15.13 lakh ZXi (O) MT Rs 14.08 lakh ZXi (O) AT Rs 15.64 lakh ZXi Plus MT Rs 15.24 lakh ZXi Plus AT Rs 17.19 lakh ZXi Plus AT AWD Rs 18.64 lakh ZXi Plus (O) MT Rs 15.82 lakh ZXi Plus (O) AT Rs 17.77 lakh ZXi Plus (O) AT AWD Rs 19.22 lakh 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine VXi eCVT Rs 16.38 lakh ZXi eCVT Rs 17.80 lakh ZXi (O) eCVT Rs 18.39 lakh ZXi Plus eCVT Rs 19.47 lakh ZXi Plus (O) eCVT Rs 19.99 lakh 1.5-litre petrol+CNG LXi CNG Rs 11.50 lakh VXi CNG Rs 12.80 lakh ZXi CNG Rs 14.57 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

NOTE: These prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025.

Let us now take a detailed look at everything the new Victoris has to offer:

Exterior

The front design of the Maruti Victoris looks sleek with the connected LED DRLs, between which is a Suzuki logo. It also gets slim projector LED headlights, which have some slashed lighting elements over them to give it a distinct character. Maruti is also offering it with projector LED fog lamps. The grille has been blanked off, and the bumper boasts a chunky skid plate for a rugged look.

In profile, it gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a black cladding over the wheel arches, which spans over the lower edge of the Victoris that enhances its rugged appeal. It also gets black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), silver roof rails and body-coloured door handles.

Also Read: Maruti Victoris Gets 10 Colour Options Across 6 Variants

Its rear design consists of a sleek LED light bar that acts as the SUV’s taillights. They also feature some slashed LED elements like the front DRLs to give it a unique look. The bumper is black and features a silver skid plate for added contrast.

Interior

Inside, the Victoris features either a dual-tone black and off-white theme (petrol) or an all-black hue with champagne inserts (strong hybrid) depending on the variant you pick. Interestingly, a lot of the styling elements are new, such as the three-spoke steering wheel and toggle-like controls for the air-con, which give it a fresh look.

Also Read: Maruti Victoris: Your ULTIMATE Buying Guide

Some soft-touch materials are present on the dashboard to dial up the premiumness. But what we think definitely looks much cooler and upmarket is the ambient lighting pattern, where you have 64 colours to choose from.

Convenience And Safety Features

Maruti has equipped the Victoris with a lot of modern-day features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display (HUD), an 8-speaker Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos support, a wireless phone charger and auto AC with rear vents. Some other niceties include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, and a powered tailgate.

Also Read: 7 Things That Are A First For A Maruti Car Featuring The New Victoris SUV

Its safety suite consists of 6 airbags (as standard), hill descent control, a 360-degree camera, disc brakes on all wheels, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite. Notably, the Victoris has gotten a 5-star safety rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

Powertrain Options

Maruti offers the Victoris with the same engine options as the Maruti Grand Vitara, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine Power 103 PS 88 PS 116 PS (combined) Torque 137 Nm 121.5 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) Transmission* 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT e-CVT Drivetrain^ FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

One novel feature that Maruti has introduced with the Victoris is an underbody CNG tank that frees up a lot of boot space in the CNG variants.

Rivals

The Maruti Victoris rivals other compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and also SUV-coupes such as the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.