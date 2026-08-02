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    The Weekly Car News Wrap-Up: Maruti, Toyota, Mahindra, Kia, JSW Motors And Tata

    This week, the Indian automotive space saw multiple spies and launches

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 02, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Published OnAug 02, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 02, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Weekly Wrapup

    In the automotive industry this week, we saw a facelift being launched, upcoming cars being spied, and electric SUVs getting tested for crash. With all the information wrapped here, let’s begin with the most popular Maruti SUV:

    2026 Maruti Brezza Full Prices Revealed

    Maruti has launched the facelift of the Brezza SUV in the previous week, giving it a style refresh with elements such as an updated grille, redesigned bumpers, and multiple new features and safety equipment added. At the time of launch, only the starting price was announced for the base variant, which is Rs 7.40 lakh(ex-showroom). Early this week, they also released the full price list.  Here’s a detailed price list for every variant of the updated Brezza

    Maruti Brezza

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Leaked Before Launch

    Mahindra is soon going to introduce mid-life updates to its product line, and the Scorpio N is also on this list. Like the earlier leak of the interior for the Scorpio N facelift, now we have a clearer look at the updated Scorpio N before its launch! So, here’s our article, which decodes what is expected to come with the facelifted Scorpio N SUV

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

    New-gen Toyota Hilux Launched

    Toyota has launched its toughest lifestyle pickup, the Hilux, in India. With this new generation, Toyota has introduced new features, sharp style, and equipment, a new cabin layout as well, which makes the Hilux feel more upmarket. The Hilux is available in automatic-only variants this time and uses the same powertrain as the outgoing model, with a 2.8-litre diesel engine and 4x4 capabilities available for higher variants. To know more about the new Hilux, head to our launch report on it

    Toyota Hilux Launched

    JSW Motors’ iCAR V23 to get AWD

    With JSW Motors gearing up for its India operations, we have got more details about the possible first few offerings for the Indian market, the Chery iCar V23. The iCar V23 has been spotted multiple times on the streets of India, and it's been undergoing rigorous testing. We have an update that it will get an AWD setup, which will make it one of the first electric off-road offerings, that too with an AWD. To know more about its details, check our article on it

    2026 JSW Chery iCar V23

    Kia Sorento Spied & Launch Confirmed

    Kia India has been catering to Indian customers with some feature-packed and powerful vehicles in their SUV and MPV line-up. There was one segment in which Kia had not entered. With the Sorento SUV, Kia is about to launch its first premium offering, which will also be its three-row SUV in the market. And we have the confirmed dates as well for the launch of this SUV, so here’s a detailed look at our article about it

    Kia Sorento

    Tata Punch EV Scores 5-star In BNCAP

    Next up is our very own Tata Punch EV, which has scored a full 5-star safety rating in the BNCAP test, joining the club of the safest electric SUVs in the segment. The Punch EV is popular for being a practical family SUV for new car buyers with a good usable range and power figures. To know how much this EV scored in each category of tests, here’s our story, which breaks down the crash test report.

    Tata Punch EV BNCAP

    As we wrap up this week, we are also getting ready for a new month, which will also bring a host of new launches, spyshots, and scoops! Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates about the automotive world.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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    The Weekly Car News Wrap-Up: Maruti, Toyota, Mahindra, Kia, JSW Motors And Tata
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