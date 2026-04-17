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    2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Same Segment, But Worlds Apart

    Two SUVs that are poles apart in almost everything, but are priced similarly. Which one is for you? Find out

    Published On Apr 17, 2026 03:03 PM By Yashein

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    VW Taigun Facelift vs Maruti Victoris

    Volkswagen has launched the facelifted Taigun with updated styling, enhanced features, and a slight change in the powertrain department. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris continues to attract buyers with its wide range of powertrains, feature-loaded cabin and modern design. 

    On paper, both SUVs bring a lot to the table, but they cater to completely different buyers. So how do they compare, and which type of buyer are you? Let’s understand this by taking a closer look at their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

    Price

    Model

    VW Taigun facelift

    Maruti Victoris

    Price (ex-showroom)

    From Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.3 lakh 

    Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh 
    • The Taigun facelift’s base variant is around Rs 50,000 more expensive than that of the Victoris.  

    • The top-spec variant of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is more expensive by around Rs 70,000. 

    Let’s take a look at the specifications of both these SUVs: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Volkswagen Taigun facelift

    Maruti Victoris

    Difference

    Length

    4221 mm

    4360 mm

    (-139 mm)

    Width

    1760 mm

    1795 mm

    (-35 mm)

    Height 

    1612 mm 

    1655 mm

    (-43 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2651 mm 

    2600 mm 

    +51 mm
    • The Victoris is significantly longer than the Taigun, but has the shorter wheelbase out of the two. 

    VW Taigun
    Maruti Victoris

    • In terms of width and height, the Victoris takes the lead by a small margin. 

    • Overall, it is the Victoris that has the better road presence, but the Taigun, which looks sharper and more modern. The facelifted Taigun gets illuminated logos at the front and back, along with many new design elements, which you can check out in this report.  

    Powertrain

     

    Volkswagen Taigun facelift

    Maruti Victoris

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol 

    1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol with CNG 

    Transmission

    6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New)

    7-speed DCT

    5-speed manual / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed manual

    Power

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    103 PS 

    116 PS 

    88 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    139 Nm 

    144 Nm

    122 Nm
    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT - Continuously variable transmission 
    • The Taigun takes the turbo approach, while the Victoris focuses on fuel efficiency with mild- and strong-hybrid options. 

    VW Taigun Facelift

    • The Taigun’s more potent 1.5-litre engine makes the most output, and should be picked if you want performance. 

    • The Victoris’ strong hybrid should be your choice if efficiency, along with good city drivability, matters to you. 

    Maruti Victoris

    • The Victoris also comes with a CNG option for those who want the lowest running costs. 

    New transmission:

    The Taigun facelift gets an 8-speed automatic, replacing the older 6-speed unit. This new gearbox is known to be smoother and slightly more efficient than the outgoing unit. 

    Features

    Feature

    VW Taigun facelift

    Maruti Victoris

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    ✅(part of the LED headlights)

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker sound system 

    8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Single-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    Yes

    Yes, driver's side only

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Powered tailgate 

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Head-up display 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ❌ (Reverse only)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only, does not show live readings)

    ADAS

    • As seen above, the Victoris offers more features than the Taigun, especially in the safety department. 

    VW Taigun Facelift
    Maruti Victoris

    • The Victoris gets a head-up display, powered tailgate, a better audio system, and multiple drive modes. 

    • The Taigun, on the other hand, gets a co-driver's side powered seat.

    • In terms of safety, the Victoris offers a 360-degree camera, ADAS and a proper tyre pressure monitoring system over the Taigun. 

    Lost opportunity?

    Most SUVs in this segment come with ADAS and a 360-degree camera, and with the facelifted model, Volkswagen had an opportunity to introduce this feature on the Taigun.  

    CarDekho Says

    The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift is the one to pick if your priority is driving performance, solid build quality, and a more engaging overall experience. Its turbo-petrol engines, especially the 1.5-litre unit, make it the enthusiast’s choice in this segment, and the addition of the new 8-speed automatic with the smaller engine further improves its appeal for everyday usability.

    VW Taigun Facelift

    The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, on the other hand, clearly focuses on practicality and value. With multiple powertrain options, including strong-hybrid and CNG, better fuel efficiency, and a significantly more feature-loaded package (including ADAS and a 360-degree camera), it is better suited for buyers who prioritise lower running costs, want more features and Maruti’s extensive service network. 

    Maruti Victoris

    In simple terms, if you enjoy driving and want an SUV that makes you look beyond the brochure, go for the Taigun. But if you are more value-focused, want the feel-good features and versatility for the price, the Victoris makes a stronger case.

    If you want to check out how the facelifted Taigun is different from the outgoing model, check out this story. 

    Here are some other options you can look at besides the Taigun:

    Hyundai Creta: For a well-rounded and trusted SUV, with a feature-rich cabin, smooth ride quality, and several engine options to choose from.

    Tata Sierra: For more road presence, more space inside the cabin, and a plethora of modern features.

    Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder: Similar to the Victoris, but older. Mainly for buyers looking for strong fuel efficiency with hybrid tech.

    Kia Seltos: One of the newer SUVs with a premium cabin, multiple powertrains and one of the best road presences in the segment. 

    Honda Elevate: For proven Honda reliability and Japanese engineering, offering a spacious cabin and one of the best naturally aspirated petrol engines in the segment.

    Renault Duster: For its modern and rugged road presence, potent engine options and a balanced suspension setup for good ride and handling.

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