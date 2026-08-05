India To Mandate Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication By October 2028?

India's road transport ministry has drafted a notification that would require all new vehicles to carry V2V — or Vehicle-to-Vehicle — communication technology from October 2028. The proposal's details follows:

What Is V2V Communication?

The Ministry's notification describes V2V as a system that enables the "real-time exchange of vehicle data" between vehicles.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, or V2V, communication lets cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles talk to each other directly — no cellular network needed. It uses a dedicated frequency band, 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz, which the government has allocated specifically for intelligent transportation systems. According to the draft notification, vehicles will share position, speed, direction of travel, and braking or acceleration status. The standard governing all of this is AIS-230, developed with input from a government-appointed Task Force on Intelligent Transportation Systems. If you've been following how Europe rolled out similar C-V2X frameworks. The dedicated-frequency approach here will look familiar.

How Will This Affect Road Safety?

The proposal aims to provide "advance warnings in safety-critical situations" to complement existing driver assistance systems. Road accident reduction is the primary goal. By sharing data in real-time, the system warns drivers of dangers not yet visible — a vehicle braking hard around a blind curve, a car approaching from a cross-street, or a wrong-way driver. Think about the blind-curve scenario: your current ADAS sensors have no line of sight, but a V2V-equipped vehicle around that bend is already broadcasting its emergency brake.

These warnings cover situations where ADAS sensors might not react in time. V2V is also a foundational step: the Ministry plans to later roll out Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication, where vehicles will exchange data with sensors on traffic signals, bridges, and flyovers. Warnings before the driver can see the hazard is the safety case V2I alone cannot make.

Timelines

The draft notification outlines a phased implementation, with "mandatory fitment required in all L, M, and N category vehicles" from October 1, 2028.

The government has proposed a two-step rollout for this technology. October 1, 2027 is the first deadline: any new vehicle voluntarily fitted with a V2V system must meet the AIS-230 standard from that date — early adopters must use a common government-approved protocol. October 1, 2028 is the harder cut-off. All new vehicles manufactured in India must carry a V2V communication system from that date. The rule covers L, M, and N category vehicles — two- and three-wheelers, passenger cars, and goods vehicles alike. If you're planning to buy a new two-wheeler in late 2028, the AIS-230 compliance label is what to check on the spec sheet.

What This Means For Car Buyers

The proposed amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, will apply to all new motor vehicles manufactured on or after the specified dates.

After October 1, 2028, every new car, bike, or truck sold in India must include this active safety technology as standard. New mandatory hardware and software will likely push up vehicle prices; the draft notification does not address costs. Vehicles will stay in constant communication with each other, flagging hazards before collisions occur. Today's cars rely on passive safety features and isolated sensors — this regulation moves beyond both. Mandatory V2V across L, M, and N categories is the safety standard shift that six airbags as standard never quite achieved on its own.