2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift: Ultimate Buying Guide!

The Maruti Brezza facelift finally made its way to the Indian market, amongst rivals that are also levelling up their game in this segment. The Brezza, the favourite Maruti SUV in this segment, brought redesigned bumpers, an updated grille, and additional features.

If you are wondering about what has changed and what new features have been added in the facelifted Brezza, we have compiled all the important information under a single roof to make your buying decision easier. So, with our ultimate buyer’s guide for the Brezza, let’s dive into it.

2026 Maruti Brezza Launch Report

After many teasers and leaks of the Brezza facelift, it finally launched on July 24. With this mid-cycle update, it got a host of new equipment, a powerful turbo-petrol engine, and some design updates as well.

The Brezza facelift is available in four trim levels, which are LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI Plus. If you want to know about the key highlights of the launch, here’s our launch report of it:

2026 Maruti Brezza Booking Details & Delivery Timeline Explained

Now that you are aware of the new Brezza facelift, with its multiple features added into the cabin, and three powertrain options as well. As the Brezza facelift deliveries have already begun, everyone might wonder how you can book your next Maruti. So, here’s our story, which explains the booking process in the simplest possible manner, so that you can be one step closer to your next Brezza SUV.

2026 Maruti Brezza On-Road Price Explained

With the facelift, Maruti has priced the Brezza quite well for the segment, with the base variant starting from Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the turbo-petrol variant, which makes this powerful engine option more accessible as well. But you might wonder, what will the actual cost of the vehicle be to bring it home? So here’s our article, which covers the top five cities’ prices, so that you get a better idea of it.

2026 Maruti Brezza EMI Buying Guide

Now, with the booking details and prices being understood, you might also wonder what you will have to pay in a month, how much the EMI will actually be, and what rate of interest would be applicable, and with different tenure options as well. So with the help of on-road prices of the Brezza facelift, we have given you an idea of what you would pay in a month with multiple tenures such as 3-year, 4-year, 5-year, and 7-year repayment periods. Check out the article which explains this in detail.

2026 Maruti Brezza Image Gallery

Now that we have got an idea about the launch, booking details, and prices as well, with this mid-cycle update, the Brezza has made subtle changes to the design and the interior as well, such as an updated grille look, repositioned LED foglamps, stylish new alloy wheels, and an updated cabin theme as well. So if you are looking to see how the Brezza looks in real life with all these updates added, we have a detailed image gallery for it, which explores each and every detail of this update.

2026 Maruti Brezza Colour Options

After a detailed look into this facelifted Brezza, Maruti has also introduced new colours with this update that enhance the look of this boxy SUV. The Brezza is offered in 10 different colours and is even offered with a dual-tone option with a black roof. So, if you want to know which colours are available in each variant as well, here’s our article that explores the colours offered in this new car.

2026 Maruti Brezza Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The Maruti Brezza with the facelift also introduced a new turbo-petrol engine which is derived from the Fronx crossover. The Brezza is also offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine with a mild hybrid system and a petrol+CNG variant with a start/stop function to cater to each and every customer’s liking. The Brezza also introduced an underbody-placed CNG tank that frees up the usable boot space. To know about which powertrains are available in each variant, here’s our variant-wise powertrain explained story for it.

2026 Maruti Brezza Variant-wise Features

With all the information about the bookings, on-road prices, colours, and powertrain options covered, now you might be looking for the variant which will suit your needs amongst the pool of varied features and safety equipment available in the Brezza facelift. So, here’s our variant-wise features explained in detail so that you have a better understanding of each variant and can finally choose as per your liking.