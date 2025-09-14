Maruti Victoris vs Toyota Hyryder: Which Compact SUV To Pick Between The Two?

While both the SUVs have the same set of powertrain choices and a nearly equal set of features, we decided to stack them up against each other to see which one comes out on top, at least on paper

The Maruti Victoris, which was revealed recently, is the Indian carmaker’s second take at the hotly contested compact SUV segment after the Grand Vitara. It slots between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in Maruti’s SUV lineup, and will be sold via the Arena showrooms. While we already have compared its specifications with those of the Grand Vitara, in this story, we thought of putting it up against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is essentially the Grand Vitara with some minor cosmetic and badge differences. Before we dive into the detailed technical specifications of the two SUVs, let’s check out their prices:

Prices

Maruti Victoris (expected) Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh Rs 11.34 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Although the prices of the Victoris are yet to be announced, we expect Maruti to price the SUV aggressively with a starting price of around Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which will undercut the Hyryder’s base-spec E variant by a big margin.

We also expect the fully loaded variants of both the compact SUVs to have some price difference, with the Victoris being slightly more affordable, given that it will be sold via the carmaker’s Arena chain of dealerships.

Dimensions

Dimensions Maruti Victoris Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Difference Length 4,360 mm 4,365 mm (- 5 mm) Width 1,795 mm 1,795 mm No difference Height 1,655 mm 1,645 mm +10 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm No difference

When the dimensions of the two SUVs are considered, it’s only the length of the Victoris that is lesser than that of the Hyryder (by 5 mm).

Both the Maruti and Toyota SUVs are equally wide and have an equally long wheelbase.

That said, the Victoris is taller by 10 mm than Toyota’s compact SUV.

One thing that you must make a note of while deciding between these two SUVs is that the Victoris gets an underbody placement for the CNG kit that offers the full boot space capacity. On the other hand, the Hyryder’s CNG tank is placed in the boot itself, thereby obstructing the storage loading area.

Powertrain Options

Engine 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 116 PS (combined) 103 PS 88 PS Torque 141 Nm (hybrid) 137 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* e-CVT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD/ AWD (AT only) FWD

*e-CVT - Electronically continuously variable transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - Front wheel drivetrain, AWD - All wheel drivetrain

Given that the Victoris shares its powertrain options with the Grand Vitara – which is essentially a platform sibling of the Toyota Hyryder – the Toyota SUV also gets the same choices.

There are three powertrains to choose from, including a strong-hybrid setup. With the mild-hybrid petrol engine, both the Victoris and Hyryder come with an optional AWD setup too, although only with the automatic gearbox.

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

Engine 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Maruti Victoris Claimed Fuel Efficiency 28.65 kmpl 21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 27.02 km/kg Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Claimed Fuel Efficiency 27.97 kmpl 21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT) 26.6 km/kg

The Victoris has a slightly higher claimed fuel efficiency with all the engine-gearbox combinations compared to the Hyryder, save for the AWD AT setup.

Even the CNG version of the Victoris is promising to be a little more frugal than that of the Toyota SUV, but the difference is likely to me marginal in the real world.

Features

Highlights Maruti Victoris Toyota Hyryder Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

Front LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark fin antenna Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark fin antenna Interior Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme

All-black cabin theme with bronze accents (strong-hybrid variants only)

Black and Ivory dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

Sunglass holder

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Front seat back pockets

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders All-black cabin theme

Black and brown dual-tone cabin theme (strong-hybrid variants only)

Black leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Sunglass holder

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Front seatback pockets

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort and Convenience 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Heads-up display (HUD)

Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM)

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls 7-inch all-digital driver’s display

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Heads-up display (HUD)

Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech

Alexa connectivity 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech Safety Six airbags (as standard)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Six airbags (as standard)

ESP

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

TPMS

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both the SUVs get different styling inside and out. While both come with two interior themes (depending on the variant chosen), it’s the Victoris whose cabin will feel much airier and roomier, thanks to its Black and Ivory dual-tone theme.

Although both SUVs are almost equally packed in terms of features, the Victoris edges out the Hyryder with better amenities in the form of a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, 64-colour ambient lighting, a bigger all-digital driver’s display, and even a powered tailgate with gesture control.

Even the safety suite is slightly better on the Victoris thanks to the provision of ADAS and the 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. However, do note that the Toyota SUV hasn’t been put through any sort of crash tests.

Verdict

Overall, the Victoris promises to be a good all-rounder with the right approach towards performance and occupant safety and comfort. Its more modern looks and features set along with the slightly better safety kit and crash-test rating, the Victoris surely looks to be the better deal here.

That said, if you are in immediate need of a compact SUV with a strong-hybrid powertrain or a well-equipped features set and can’t wait for the price reveal of the Victoris, you can definitely check out the Toyota Hyryder. It has the same powertrain choices as the Grand Vitara and is decently priced for what it offers.

