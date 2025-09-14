All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti Victoris vs Toyota Hyryder: Which Compact SUV To Pick Between The Two?

    Published On Sep 14, 2025 08:01 AM By Rohit

    19.3K Views
    • Write a comment

    While both the SUVs have the same set of powertrain choices and a nearly equal set of features, we decided to stack them up against each other to see which one comes out on top, at least on paper

    The Maruti Victoris, which was revealed recently, is the Indian carmaker’s second take at the hotly contested compact SUV segment after the Grand Vitara. It slots between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in Maruti’s SUV lineup, and will be sold via the Arena showrooms. While we already have compared its specifications with those of the Grand Vitara, in this story, we thought of putting it up against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is essentially the Grand Vitara with some minor cosmetic and badge differences. Before we dive into the detailed technical specifications of the two SUVs, let’s check out their prices:

    Prices

    Maruti Victoris
    Toyota Hyryder

    Maruti Victoris (expected)

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

    Rs 11.34 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom

    • Although the prices of the Victoris are yet to be announced, we expect Maruti to price the SUV aggressively with a starting price of around Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which will undercut the Hyryder’s base-spec E variant by a big margin.

    • We also expect the fully loaded variants of both the compact SUVs to have some price difference, with the Victoris being slightly more affordable, given that it will be sold via the carmaker’s Arena chain of dealerships.

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris
    Toyota Hyryder

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Difference

    Length

    4,360 mm

    4,365 mm

    (- 5 mm)

    Width

    1,795 mm

    1,795 mm

    No difference

    Height

    1,655 mm

    1,645 mm

    +10 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,600 mm

    2,600 mm

    No difference

    • When the dimensions of the two SUVs are considered, it’s only the length of the Victoris that is lesser than that of the Hyryder (by 5 mm).

    • Both the Maruti and Toyota SUVs are equally wide and have an equally long wheelbase.

    • That said, the Victoris is taller by 10 mm than Toyota’s compact SUV.

    • One thing that you must make a note of while deciding between these two SUVs is that the Victoris gets an underbody placement for the CNG kit that offers the full boot space capacity. On the other hand, the Hyryder’s CNG tank is placed in the boot itself, thereby obstructing the storage loading area.

    Also Check Out: Maruti Victoris Base vs Top Variant: Compared In Images

    Powertrain Options

    Maruti Victoris

    Engine

    1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power

    116 PS (combined)

    103 PS

    88 PS

    Torque

    141 Nm (hybrid)

    137 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission*

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD

    FWD/ AWD (AT only)

    FWD

    *e-CVT - Electronically continuously variable transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    ^FWD - Front wheel drivetrain, AWD - All wheel drivetrain

    • Given that the Victoris shares its powertrain options with the Grand Vitara – which is essentially a platform sibling of the Toyota Hyryder – the Toyota SUV also gets the same choices.

    • There are three powertrains to choose from, including a strong-hybrid setup. With the mild-hybrid petrol engine, both the Victoris and Hyryder come with an optional AWD setup too, although only with the automatic gearbox.

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    Engine

    1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Maruti Victoris Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    28.65 kmpl

    21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)

    27.02 km/kg

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    27.97 kmpl

    21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT)

    26.6 km/kg

    • The Victoris has a slightly higher claimed fuel efficiency with all the engine-gearbox combinations compared to the Hyryder, save for the AWD AT setup.

    • Even the CNG version of the Victoris is promising to be a little more frugal than that of the Toyota SUV, but the difference is likely to me marginal in the real world.

    Features

    Maruti Victoris
    Toyota Hyryder

    Highlights

    Maruti Victoris

    Toyota Hyryder

    Exterior

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs

    • Front LED fog lamps

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    Interior

    • Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme

    • All-black cabin theme with bronze accents (strong-hybrid variants only)

    • Black and Ivory dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

    • Sunglass holder

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seat back pockets

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • All-black cabin theme

    • Black and brown dual-tone cabin theme (strong-hybrid variants only)

    • Black leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Sunglass holder

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seatback pockets

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort and Convenience

    • 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display

    • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Powered tailgate with gesture control

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Heads-up display (HUD)

    • Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

    • Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM)

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Paddle shifters (AT only)

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Keyless entry

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • 7-inch all-digital driver’s display

    • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Heads-up display (HUD)

    • Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

    • Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Paddle shifters (AT only)

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Keyless entry

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Infotainment

    • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech 

    • Alexa connectivity

    • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 6-speaker sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech 

    Safety

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • ESP

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • TPMS

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Both the SUVs get different styling inside and out. While both come with two interior themes (depending on the variant chosen), it’s the Victoris whose cabin will feel much airier and roomier, thanks to its Black and Ivory dual-tone theme.

    • Although both SUVs are almost equally packed in terms of features, the Victoris edges out the Hyryder with better amenities in the form of a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, 64-colour ambient lighting, a bigger all-digital driver’s display, and even a powered tailgate with gesture control.

    • Even the safety suite is slightly better on the Victoris thanks to the provision of ADAS and the 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. However, do note that the Toyota SUV hasn’t been put through any sort of crash tests.

    Verdict

    Maruti Victoris

    Overall, the Victoris promises to be a good all-rounder with the right approach towards performance and occupant safety and comfort. Its more modern looks and features set along with the slightly better safety kit and crash-test rating, the Victoris surely looks to be the better deal here.

    Toyota Hyryder

    That said, if you are in immediate need of a compact SUV with a strong-hybrid powertrain or a well-equipped features set and can’t wait for the price reveal of the Victoris, you can definitely check out the Toyota Hyryder. It has the same powertrain choices as the Grand Vitara and is decently priced for what it offers.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    7 out of 7 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Maruti Victoris

    1 comment
    1
    N
    nassar ali khan
    Sep 14, 2025, 8:54:17 PM

    Well explained

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply

      Explore similar cars

      Car News

      • Trending News
      • Recent News

      Related News

      Trending SUV Cars

      • Latest
      • Upcoming
      • Popular
      Latest Cars
      Upcoming Cars
      Popular Cars

      All Brands

      View All Brands
      Home
      New Cars
      News
      Maruti Victoris vs Toyota Hyryder: Which Compact SUV To Pick Between The Two?
      *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
      India’s #1

      Largest Auto portal

      Car Sold

      Every 4 minute

      Offers

      Stay updated pay less

      Compare

      Decode the right car

      © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience