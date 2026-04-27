All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Same Segment, Different Personalities

    Two new SUVs that are priced similarly, but cater to completely different buyers. Find out which one is for you

    Published On Apr 27, 2026 01:17 PM By Yashein

    5.3K Views
    • Write a comment

    Skoda Kushaq Vs Maruti Victoris

    Skoda recently launched the facelifted Kushaq with updated styling, an enhanced interior with more features, and minor changes in the powertrain department. On the other hand, we have the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which is one of the most well-rounded packages in the segment and a very sensible purchase. 

    On paper, both SUVs bring their own strengths to the table, but they attract completely different buyers. So how do they compare, and which type of buyer are you? Let’s understand this better by going through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

    Price

    Model

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh

    Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh 

    • Base variants of both SUVs are priced very similarly, with a difference of just about Rs 20,000. 

    • The top-spec variant of the Victoris costs around a lakh more than that of the Kushaq. 

    Let’s take a look at the specifications of both these SUVs: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Difference

    Length

    4229 mm

    4360 mm

    -131 mm

    Width

    1760 mm

    1795 mm

    -35 mm

    Height 

    1612 mm 

    1655 mm

    -43 mm

    Wheelbase

    2651 mm 

    2600 mm 

    +51 mm

    • The Victoris is much longer than the Kushaq, and looks like it is from half a segment above, if you just compare their lengths.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Maruti Victoris

    • In terms of width and height, the Kushaq falls short, but by a small margin. 

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Maruti Victoris

    • Interestingly, the Kushaq boasts the larger wheelbase of the two, which could lead to more space inside the cabin. 

    • Overall, it’s the Victoris that commands a stronger road presence. That said, these two SUVs take completely different design approaches, so the choice ultimately comes down to which design language resonates more with your personal taste. 

    Colour Options

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Maruti Victoris 

    Shimla Green* 

    Bluish Black 

    Cherry Red* 

    Pearl Arctic White

    Steel Grey*

    Magma Grey 

    Brilliant Silver* 

    Mystic Green 

    Candy White*

    Sizzling Red*

    Carbon Steel 

    Eternal Blue* 

    Deep Black 

    Splendid Silver*

    Lava Blue 

    -

    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • Both SUVs offer a wide range of colours. The Kushaq gets one extra colour option. The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey are the newer hues with the Kushaq. 

    • The Victoris also gets a dual-tone option with the red, blue, and silver options. 

    Sporty Versions:

    For buyers seeking a sporty feel, the Kushaq comes gets Sportline and Monte Carlo variants. Both these variants get blacked-out elements inside and outside to make the SUV feel more athletic. 

    Powertrain

    Specification

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol 

    1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol with CNG 

    Power

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    103 PS 

    116 PS 

    88 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    139 Nm 

    144 Nm

    122 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New)

    7-speed DCT

    5-speed manual / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed manual

    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT - Continuously variable transmission

    • The Kushaq sticks with a turbo-petrol only approach, while the Victoris prioritises efficiency with its mild and strong-hybrid options.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Maruti Victoris

    • If you seek performance, the Kushaq’s more powerful 1.5-litre engine is the better pick.

    • On the other hand, the Victoris’ strong hybrid powertrain choices are for those who value fuel efficiency along with a smooth driving feel.

    • For those who want low running costs in an affordable package, the Victoris also comes with the option of CNG.

    New transmission: 

    With the facelift, Skoda introduced a new 8-speed automatic, replacing the older 6-speed unit.

    Features

    Feature

    Skoda Kushaq 

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker sound system 

    8-speaker Infinity sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Single-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    6-way Driver and Co-driver

    8-way Driver only

    Rear seat massage function 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Powered tailgate 

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Heads-up display 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ❌ (Reverse only)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear parking sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    ADAS

    • As seen above, the Victoris gets more amenities to the table, and the Kushaq falls behind, especially in the safety department. 

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Maruti Victoris

    • In terms of extras, the Victoris gets a heads-up display, a powered tailgate, a better audio system, and multiple drive modes. 

    • The Kushaq, on the other hand, gets a powered co-driver seat and a rear seat massager.

    • In terms of safety, the Victoris offers a 360-degree camera, ADAS and a proper tyre pressure monitoring system over the Kushaq. 

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Maruti Victoris

    A big miss: 

    With the facelift, Skoda had the opportunity to introduce both ADAS and a 360-degree camera, which most rival SUVs offer. However, the Kushaq still misses out on both these features. 

    CarDekho Says

    Both the Skoda Kushaq facelift and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris may sit in the same price band, but they cater to very different needs. The Kushaq stands out as the driver’s SUV here, offering punchy turbo-petrol engines, a more engaging driving experience, and a slightly more premium feel inside. If performance and driving dynamics are high on your priority list, the Kushaq is the one to go for.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    The Victoris, on the other hand, positions itself as the more sensible and feature-rich choice. With multiple powertrain options, including strong-hybrid and CNG options, better fuel efficiency, and a longer feature list with added safety tech like ADAS and a 360-degree camera, it appeals more to buyers looking for comfort, tech, and lower running costs.

    Maruti Victoris

    In the end, your choice comes down to what you value more. It depends on you if you want excellent driving dynamics and performance, or efficiency, features, and overall practicality. Want to check out how the facelifted Kushaq compares with the outgoing model? Check out this story

    Here are some other options you can look at besides the Kushaq and Victoris:

    Hyundai Creta: A dependable, all-rounder SUV that delivers a feature-loaded cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a wide range of engine choices and variants to choose from.

    Tata Sierra: Ideal if you want strong road presence, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features.

    Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Similar to the Victoris but more dated; best suited for buyers prioritising high fuel efficiency with hybrid technology. 

    Kia Seltos: A relatively fresh option in the segment, offering a premium interior, multiple powertrain options, and standout road presence.

    Honda Elevate: Appeals to those who value Honda’s reliability and engineering, with a roomy cabin and one of the better naturally aspirated petrol engines here.

    Renault Duster: Stands out with its rugged styling, capable engine options, and a well-balanced suspension that handles both comfort and dynamics well.

    Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq, but gets different exterior styling, and the availability of the iconic GT badging with the 1.5-litre turbo engine. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Skoda Kushaq

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Same Segment, Different Personalities
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience