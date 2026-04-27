2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Same Segment, Different Personalities

Skoda recently launched the facelifted Kushaq with updated styling, an enhanced interior with more features, and minor changes in the powertrain department. On the other hand, we have the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which is one of the most well-rounded packages in the segment and a very sensible purchase.

On paper, both SUVs bring their own strengths to the table, but they attract completely different buyers. So how do they compare, and which type of buyer are you? Let’s understand this better by going through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

Price

Model Skoda Kushaq facelift Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

Base variants of both SUVs are priced very similarly, with a difference of just about Rs 20,000.

The top-spec variant of the Victoris costs around a lakh more than that of the Kushaq.

Let’s take a look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

Dimensions

Parameter Skoda Kushaq facelift Maruti Suzuki Victoris Difference Length 4229 mm 4360 mm -131 mm Width 1760 mm 1795 mm -35 mm Height 1612 mm 1655 mm -43 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2600 mm +51 mm

The Victoris is much longer than the Kushaq, and looks like it is from half a segment above, if you just compare their lengths.

In terms of width and height, the Kushaq falls short, but by a small margin.

Interestingly, the Kushaq boasts the larger wheelbase of the two, which could lead to more space inside the cabin.

Overall, it’s the Victoris that commands a stronger road presence. That said, these two SUVs take completely different design approaches, so the choice ultimately comes down to which design language resonates more with your personal taste.

Colour Options

Skoda Kushaq facelift Maruti Victoris Shimla Green* Bluish Black Cherry Red* Pearl Arctic White Steel Grey* Magma Grey Brilliant Silver* Mystic Green Candy White* Sizzling Red* Carbon Steel Eternal Blue* Deep Black Splendid Silver* Lava Blue -

*Also available with a black roof in select variants

Both SUVs offer a wide range of colours. The Kushaq gets one extra colour option. The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey are the newer hues with the Kushaq.

The Victoris also gets a dual-tone option with the red, blue, and silver options.

Sporty Versions: For buyers seeking a sporty feel, the Kushaq comes gets Sportline and Monte Carlo variants. Both these variants get blacked-out elements inside and outside to make the SUV feel more athletic.

Powertrain

Specification Skoda Kushaq Facelift Maruti Suzuki Victoris Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol with CNG Power 115 PS 150 PS 103 PS 116 PS 88 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 139 Nm 144 Nm 122 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New) 7-speed DCT 5-speed manual / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed manual

DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT - Continuously variable transmission

The Kushaq sticks with a turbo-petrol only approach, while the Victoris prioritises efficiency with its mild and strong-hybrid options.

If you seek performance, the Kushaq’s more powerful 1.5-litre engine is the better pick.

On the other hand, the Victoris’ strong hybrid powertrain choices are for those who value fuel efficiency along with a smooth driving feel.

For those who want low running costs in an affordable package, the Victoris also comes with the option of CNG.

New transmission: With the facelift, Skoda introduced a new 8-speed automatic, replacing the older 6-speed unit.

Features

Feature Skoda Kushaq Maruti Suzuki Victoris Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker sound system 8-speaker Infinity sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Single-zone Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered seats 6-way Driver and Co-driver 8-way Driver only Rear seat massage function ✅ ❌ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ Multi-drive Modes ❌ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Heads-up display ❌ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ❌ (Reverse only) ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅(Warning only) ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅

As seen above, the Victoris gets more amenities to the table, and the Kushaq falls behind, especially in the safety department.

In terms of extras, the Victoris gets a heads-up display, a powered tailgate, a better audio system, and multiple drive modes.

The Kushaq, on the other hand, gets a powered co-driver seat and a rear seat massager.

In terms of safety, the Victoris offers a 360-degree camera, ADAS and a proper tyre pressure monitoring system over the Kushaq.

A big miss: With the facelift, Skoda had the opportunity to introduce both ADAS and a 360-degree camera, which most rival SUVs offer. However, the Kushaq still misses out on both these features.

CarDekho Says

Both the Skoda Kushaq facelift and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris may sit in the same price band, but they cater to very different needs. The Kushaq stands out as the driver’s SUV here, offering punchy turbo-petrol engines, a more engaging driving experience, and a slightly more premium feel inside. If performance and driving dynamics are high on your priority list, the Kushaq is the one to go for.

The Victoris, on the other hand, positions itself as the more sensible and feature-rich choice. With multiple powertrain options, including strong-hybrid and CNG options, better fuel efficiency, and a longer feature list with added safety tech like ADAS and a 360-degree camera, it appeals more to buyers looking for comfort, tech, and lower running costs.

In the end, your choice comes down to what you value more. It depends on you if you want excellent driving dynamics and performance, or efficiency, features, and overall practicality. Want to check out how the facelifted Kushaq compares with the outgoing model? Check out this story.

Here are some other options you can look at besides the Kushaq and Victoris:

Hyundai Creta: A dependable, all-rounder SUV that delivers a feature-loaded cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a wide range of engine choices and variants to choose from.

Tata Sierra: Ideal if you want strong road presence, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features.

Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Similar to the Victoris but more dated; best suited for buyers prioritising high fuel efficiency with hybrid technology.

Kia Seltos: A relatively fresh option in the segment, offering a premium interior, multiple powertrain options, and standout road presence.

Honda Elevate: Appeals to those who value Honda’s reliability and engineering, with a roomy cabin and one of the better naturally aspirated petrol engines here.

Renault Duster: Stands out with its rugged styling, capable engine options, and a well-balanced suspension that handles both comfort and dynamics well.

Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq, but gets different exterior styling, and the availability of the iconic GT badging with the 1.5-litre turbo engine.