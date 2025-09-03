Maruti Victoris Mileage And Variant-wise Powertrain Options Revealed

The strong hybrid engine is the most frugal of the lot, followed by the CNG option offered with the Victoris

Maruti has revealed the Victoris compact SUV in its full glory. It will be retailed through the carmaker’s Arena chain of dealerships and will be offered in four broad variants: Lxi, Vxi, Zxi and Zxi Plus. It is available with three engine options with both manual and automatic transmissions and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option. That being said, the carmaker has now revealed the powertrain-wise claimed fuel efficiency and variant-wise powertrain availability in the new compact SUV. Here are the details:

Maruti Victoris Powertrain Options

The Maruti Victoris is offered with a mild-hybrid petrol with a CNG option, and a strong hybrid petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 116 PS (combined) 103 PS 88 PS Torque 141 Nm (Hybrid) 137 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* e-CVT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

These powertrain options are similar to the Maruti Grand Vitara, which is sold through the carmaker’s more premium Nexa outlets.

Now, let us take a closer look at the claimed fuel efficiency of the new Maruti Victoris:

Maruti Victoris Mileage

Engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Claimed Fuel Efficiency 28.65 kmpl 21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 27.02 km/kg

As seen in the table, the strong hybrid powertrain of the Victoris is the most fuel-efficient option amongst all the available engines. The CNG option comes next, which is followed by the mild hybrid-manual combination of the compact SUV.

Also Check Out: 10 Images Of New Maruti Victoris: Dimensions, Exterior, Interior And More!

Maruti Victoris Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The Maruti Victoris is being offered in four broad trims, namely Lxi, Vxi, Zxi and ZXi Plus. Here’s how the powertrain options are distributed amongst these trims:

Variants 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option eCVT FWD MT FWD AT AWD AT MT Lxi ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ Vxi ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Zxi ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Zxi (O) ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Zxi Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Zxi Plus (O) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌

As seen in the table, the mild hybrid engine mated with the manual option is available with all variants of the Victoris. Like the Grand Vitara, the AWD setup is reserved for the fully-loaded ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O) trims.

Maruti Victoris Price And Rivals

The Maruti Victoris is expected to be priced from Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), upon launch, which is expected to happen around Diwali 2025. It will lock horns with other compact SUVs like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.