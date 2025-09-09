2025 Maruti Victoris Exterior Image Gallery Detailed; Design, Features And Colours Explained In 7 Real Life Images

The Victoris’ exterior design looks very elegant and sophisticated, with plenty of modern design touches

The Maruti Victoris was the carmaker’s most recent reveal, and it piqued the interest of many enthusiasts all over the country. It is the Arena sibling to the Maruti Grand Vitara and will get a sleeker exterior and a more modern interior design, along with some novel features. While we have already detailed the interior design in real-life images, here is a detailed description of the exterior styling to help you take a brief look at the compact SUV.

Front

The front of the SUV features a sleek design that is usually attributed to European cars. It gets a full-width LED light bar at the front that seems to be inspired by the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. It gets projector LED headlights in a black housing, above which the DRLs are divided into segments to give the compact SUV a striking look.

The bumper gets a sculpted design with LED fog lamps on either side, between which is an air dam finished in black.

The lower portion of the bumper comes in a black shade and features a faux silver skid plate for added contrast.

Side

One thing that the Victoris borrows from the Grand Vitara is squared-off wheel arches with thick black body cladding that add up to its SUV look. It gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that have an elegant design.

The outside rearview mirrors, A, B and C pillars are finished in black. The roof features a panoramic sunroof and also houses silver flush-type roof rails and a shark fin antenna.

Rear

At the rear, the Victoris gets a full width LED light bar, but to keep the design funky, Maruti has divided this bar into small segments like the DRLs. This light bar also integrates the turn indicators.

Other than this, the tailgate features a roof-mounted black spoiler, a Suzuki logo and a Victoris badge in the centre.

The bumper features rugged cladding and a combination of reflectors and reverse parking lights that give it a minimal look. There’s a silver skid plate too at the bumper’s lower edge for added flair.

Colour Options

The Maruti Victoris comes in seven colour options, three of which come with a bluish black roof.

Eternal Blue (available with bluish black roof)

Splendid Silver (available with bluish black roof)

Sizzling Red (available with bluish black roof)

Mystic Green

Bluish Black

Pearl Arctic White

Magma Grey

Powertrain Options

The Maruti Victoris comes with a choice between a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid engine option, the former of which is also available with a CNG setup. Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) 121.5 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the Maruti Victoris are expected to commence from Rs 9.75 lakh and go all the way up to 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with compact SUVs, including the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and even the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe.

