Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Maruti Brezza: Which Is The Ultimate Maruti SUV?
Modified On Sep 05, 2025 06:53 PM By Dipan
While the Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara are larger and more feature-loaded SUVs, the Brezza still makes a strong case with its value-for-money appeal
Maruti has revealed the Victoris compact SUV, which will sit between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the brand’s lineup, which might make it feel difficult to make a choice between the three. While we have already made individual comparisons between the Victoris and Grand Vitara, and the Victoris and Brezza, the ultimate choice depends on which Maruti SUV will suit your needs the best. If you are confused, here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide:
Prices
|
Maruti Victoris Price Range (expected)
|
Maruti Grand Vitara Price Range
|
Maruti Brezza Price Range
|
Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh
|
Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh
*All prices are ex-showroom
The Brezza is the smallest car in this comparison and flaunts the most affordable price tag. While Maruti is yet to reveal prices of the Victoris, it is likely to be priced a bit lower than the Grand Vitara as it will be offered through the Arena chain of dealerships.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Length
|
4360 mm
|
4345 mm
|
3995 mm
|
Width
|
1795 mm
|
1795 mm
|
1790 mm
|
Height
|
1655 mm
|
1645 mm
|
1685 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2600 mm
|
2600 mm
|
2500 mm
The Maruti Brezza is a sub-4m SUV and hence is the smallest in terms of length with a shorter wheelbase than both Victoris and Grand Vitara. The width of all three Maruti offerings is almost identical. That being said, the Brezza is the tallest SUV in this comparison, followed by the Victoris and the Grand Vitara, respectively.
While Maruti is yet to reveal the boot space numbers of all three SUVs, the Victoris gets a clear advantage with the CNG option, as it has an underbody CNG tank. The CNG tanks of Grand Vitara and Brezza, on the other hand, are placed inside the boot, which eats up a lot of luggage space.
Powertrain Options
|
Specifications
|
Maruti Victoris / Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre strong hybrid engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
Power
|
103 PS
|
116 PS (combined)
|
88 PS
|
103 PS
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
139 Nm
|
141 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
139 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
e-CVT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain^
|
FWD /AWD (AT Only)
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; e-CVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission
^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive
The Brezza comes with the same mild-hybrid and CNG engine options as the Victoris and Grand Vitara. The performance is also identical for these powertrain options. That being said, an AWD option is being offered with the Victoris and Grand Vitara, which is missing on the Brezza.
Not just this, but the Victoris and Grand Vitara come with a strong hybrid engine too, which is the most potent in this comparison.
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre strong hybrid engine
|
1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
Maruti Victoris Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
28.65 kmpl
|
21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)
|
27.02 km/kg
|
Maruti Grand Vitara Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
27.97 kmpl
|
21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT)
|
26.6 km/kg
|
Maruti Brezza Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
Brezza does not get this engine option
|
Up to 19.89 kmpl (MT) / 19.80 kmpl (AT)
|
25.51 km/kg
Not only is the strong-hybrid engine the most potent option in the lineup, but it is also the most frugal option in the lot. Amongst the Victoris and Grand Vitara, it is the Victoris that reigns supreme in fuel efficiency.
The case is similar in the CNG option, where the Victoris’ engine comes out as the most fuel-efficient option.
Features
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
The Victoris stands out over the Grand Vitara with extra features like front fog lamps, a dual-tone cabin theme, a larger 10.25-inch driver’s display, a bigger touchscreen, a better 8-speaker Infinity sound system, a powered tailgate with gesture control and Level-2 ADAS. These additions make it feel more premium than the Grand Vitara, which otherwise shares most of the equipment.
Compared to the Brezza, the Victoris also feels more upmarket with its larger alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM and more advanced safety kit. The Brezza covers the basics with features like a cooled glovebox, a single-pane sunroof and a 9-inch Arkamys system, but misses out on many of the premium touches found in the Victoris.
Between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara, the Grand Vitara offers a more sophisticated cabin, additional features like ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and AWD terrain modes, making it the more premium choice, though it lacks the ADAS advantage of the Victoris.
Verdict
The Maruti Victoris looks set to be the most well-rounded of the three. It offers more features, a modern design, a stronger safety suite with Level-2 ADAS and even a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. If Maruti prices it below the Grand Vitara, which is likely given its Arena positioning, the Victoris will be the smarter choice overall.
The Maruti Grand Vitara, on the other hand, is still a solid contender for buyers who do not want to wait for the Victoris. It also remains the only one here with a strong-hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive, both of which give it a unique edge over its rivals.
Lastly, the Maruti Brezza makes sense if budget is the primary concern. It covers all the essentials with decent features and space, but without the premium touches or hybrid tech. For someone who wants a more affordable SUV, the Brezza is still a safe bet.
All-in-all, the Maruti Victoris looks like a strong contender not just in its segment, but also when compared with other segments. We will wait for prices once the Victoris is launched.
Which Maruti SUV will you choose? Let us know in the comments below!
