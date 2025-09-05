Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Maruti Brezza: Which Is The Ultimate Maruti SUV?

While the Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara are larger and more feature-loaded SUVs, the Brezza still makes a strong case with its value-for-money appeal

Maruti has revealed the Victoris compact SUV, which will sit between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the brand’s lineup, which might make it feel difficult to make a choice between the three. While we have already made individual comparisons between the Victoris and Grand Vitara, and the Victoris and Brezza, the ultimate choice depends on which Maruti SUV will suit your needs the best. If you are confused, here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide:

Prices

Maruti Victoris Price Range (expected) Maruti Grand Vitara Price Range Maruti Brezza Price Range Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom

The Brezza is the smallest car in this comparison and flaunts the most affordable price tag. While Maruti is yet to reveal prices of the Victoris, it is likely to be priced a bit lower than the Grand Vitara as it will be offered through the Arena chain of dealerships.

Dimensions

Dimensions Maruti Victoris Maruti Grand Vitara Maruti Brezza Length 4360 mm 4345 mm 3995 mm Width 1795 mm 1795 mm 1790 mm Height 1655 mm 1645 mm 1685 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2600 mm 2500 mm

The Maruti Brezza is a sub-4m SUV and hence is the smallest in terms of length with a shorter wheelbase than both Victoris and Grand Vitara. The width of all three Maruti offerings is almost identical. That being said, the Brezza is the tallest SUV in this comparison, followed by the Victoris and the Grand Vitara, respectively.

While Maruti is yet to reveal the boot space numbers of all three SUVs, the Victoris gets a clear advantage with the CNG option, as it has an underbody CNG tank. The CNG tanks of Grand Vitara and Brezza, on the other hand, are placed inside the boot, which eats up a lot of luggage space.

Powertrain Options

Specifications Maruti Victoris / Maruti Grand Vitara Maruti Brezza Engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS 103 PS 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD /AWD (AT Only) FWD FWD FWD FWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; e-CVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

The Brezza comes with the same mild-hybrid and CNG engine options as the Victoris and Grand Vitara. The performance is also identical for these powertrain options. That being said, an AWD option is being offered with the Victoris and Grand Vitara, which is missing on the Brezza.

Not just this, but the Victoris and Grand Vitara come with a strong hybrid engine too, which is the most potent in this comparison.

Engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Maruti Victoris Claimed Fuel Efficiency 28.65 kmpl 21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 27.02 km/kg Maruti Grand Vitara Claimed Fuel Efficiency 27.97 kmpl 21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT) 26.6 km/kg Maruti Brezza Claimed Fuel Efficiency Brezza does not get this engine option Up to 19.89 kmpl (MT) / 19.80 kmpl (AT) 25.51 km/kg

Not only is the strong-hybrid engine the most potent option in the lineup, but it is also the most frugal option in the lot. Amongst the Victoris and Grand Vitara, it is the Victoris that reigns supreme in fuel efficiency.

The case is similar in the CNG option, where the Victoris’ engine comes out as the most fuel-efficient option.

Features

Maruti Victoris Maruti Grand Vitara Maruti Brezza Exterior Automatic LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

Front LED fog lamps

Connected LED taillights

Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark fin antenna Automatic LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

Connected LED taillights

Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark fin antenna Automatic LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

LED fog lights

LED tail lights

Dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark-fin antenna Interior Black and off-white dual-tone cabin theme

Black and off-white dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Sunglass holder

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders All-black cabin theme with bronze accents

Black leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Sunglass holder

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Dual-tone black and bronze dashboard

Black fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Front footwell lighting

Adjustable headrests for front and rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way powered driver seat

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Head-up display (HUD)

Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way powered driver seat

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Head-up display (HUD)

Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Analogue instrument cluster with MID

Auto AC with rear vents

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Single-pane sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Type A and Type C USB ports for rear passengers

Head-up display (HUD)

Cooled glove box

Cruise control

Engine start/stop button

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Paddle shifter (AT Only)

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech

Alexa connectivity 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker Clarion sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys-tuned surround sound system

Connected car tech Safety 5-star BNCAP rating

Six airbags (as standard)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Six airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (as standard)

360-degree camera

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Rear parking sensors

Hill-hold assist

Auto-dimming IRVM

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

3-point seatbelt for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The Victoris stands out over the Grand Vitara with extra features like front fog lamps, a dual-tone cabin theme, a larger 10.25-inch driver’s display, a bigger touchscreen, a better 8-speaker Infinity sound system, a powered tailgate with gesture control and Level-2 ADAS. These additions make it feel more premium than the Grand Vitara, which otherwise shares most of the equipment.

Compared to the Brezza, the Victoris also feels more upmarket with its larger alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM and more advanced safety kit. The Brezza covers the basics with features like a cooled glovebox, a single-pane sunroof and a 9-inch Arkamys system, but misses out on many of the premium touches found in the Victoris.

Between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara, the Grand Vitara offers a more sophisticated cabin, additional features like ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and AWD terrain modes, making it the more premium choice, though it lacks the ADAS advantage of the Victoris.

Verdict

The Maruti Victoris looks set to be the most well-rounded of the three. It offers more features, a modern design, a stronger safety suite with Level-2 ADAS and even a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. If Maruti prices it below the Grand Vitara, which is likely given its Arena positioning, the Victoris will be the smarter choice overall.

The Maruti Grand Vitara, on the other hand, is still a solid contender for buyers who do not want to wait for the Victoris. It also remains the only one here with a strong-hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive, both of which give it a unique edge over its rivals.

Lastly, the Maruti Brezza makes sense if budget is the primary concern. It covers all the essentials with decent features and space, but without the premium touches or hybrid tech. For someone who wants a more affordable SUV, the Brezza is still a safe bet.

All-in-all, the Maruti Victoris looks like a strong contender not just in its segment, but also when compared with other segments. We will wait for prices once the Victoris is launched.

Which Maruti SUV will you choose? Let us know in the comments below!

