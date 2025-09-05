All
    Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Maruti Brezza: Which Is The Ultimate Maruti SUV?

    Modified On Sep 05, 2025 06:53 PM By Dipan

    23.9K Views
    While the Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara are larger and more feature-loaded SUVs, the Brezza still makes a strong case with its value-for-money appeal

    Maruti has revealed the Victoris compact SUV, which will sit between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the brand’s lineup, which might make it feel difficult to make a choice between the three. While we have already made individual comparisons between the Victoris and Grand Vitara, and the Victoris and Brezza, the ultimate choice depends on which Maruti SUV will suit your needs the best. If you are confused, here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide:

    Prices

    Maruti Victoris front view

    Maruti Victoris Price Range (expected)

    Maruti Grand Vitara Price Range

    Maruti Brezza Price Range

    Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

    Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh

    Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

    *All prices are ex-showroom

    Maruti Grand Vitara front view
    Maruti Brezza

    The Brezza is the smallest car in this comparison and flaunts the most affordable price tag. While Maruti is yet to reveal prices of the Victoris, it is likely to be priced a bit lower than the Grand Vitara as it will be offered through the Arena chain of dealerships. 

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris side profile
    Maruti Brezza Side

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Maruti Brezza

    Length

    4360 mm

    4345 mm

    3995 mm

    Width

    1795 mm

    1795 mm

    1790 mm

    Height

    1655 mm

    1645 mm

    1685 mm

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    2600 mm

    2500 mm

    Maruti Grand Vitara side profile

    The Maruti Brezza is a sub-4m SUV and hence is the smallest in terms of length with a shorter wheelbase than both Victoris and Grand Vitara. The width of all three Maruti offerings is almost identical. That being said, the Brezza is the tallest SUV in this comparison, followed by the Victoris and the Grand Vitara, respectively.

    While Maruti is yet to reveal the boot space numbers of all three SUVs, the Victoris gets a clear advantage with the CNG option, as it has an underbody CNG tank. The CNG tanks of Grand Vitara and Brezza, on the other hand, are placed inside the boot, which eats up a lot of luggage space.

    Powertrain Options

    Maruti Grand Vitara engine bay

    Specifications

    Maruti Victoris / Maruti Grand Vitara

    Maruti Brezza

    Engine

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre strong hybrid engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power 

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    103 PS

    88 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    141 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission*

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD /AWD (AT Only)

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD

    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; e-CVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

    ^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

    The Brezza comes with the same mild-hybrid and CNG engine options as the Victoris and Grand Vitara. The performance is also identical for these powertrain options. That being said, an AWD option is being offered with the Victoris and Grand Vitara, which is missing on the Brezza. 

    Not just this, but the Victoris and Grand Vitara come with a strong hybrid engine too, which is the most potent in this comparison.

    Engine

    1.5-litre strong hybrid engine

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Maruti Victoris Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    28.65 kmpl

    21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)

    27.02 km/kg

    Maruti Grand Vitara Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    27.97 kmpl

    21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT)

    26.6 km/kg

    Maruti Brezza Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    Brezza does not get this engine option

    Up to 19.89 kmpl (MT) / 19.80 kmpl (AT)

    25.51 km/kg

    Not only is the strong-hybrid engine the most potent option in the lineup, but it is also the most frugal option in the lot. Amongst the Victoris and Grand Vitara, it is the Victoris that reigns supreme in fuel efficiency.

    The case is similar in the CNG option, where the Victoris’ engine comes out as the most fuel-efficient option. 

    Features

    Maruti Victoris dashboard

     

    Maruti Victoris

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Maruti Brezza

    Exterior

    • Automatic LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs 

    • Front LED fog lamps

    • Connected LED taillights

    • Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Automatic LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs

    • Connected LED taillights

    • Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Automatic LED projector headlights  with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs

    • LED fog lights

    • LED tail lights

    • Dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark-fin antenna

    Interior

    • Black and off-white dual-tone cabin theme

    • Black and off-white dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Sunglass holder

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • All-black cabin theme with bronze accents

    • Black leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Sunglass holder

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Dual-tone black and bronze dashboard

    • Black fabric seat upholstery

    • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

    • Ambient lighting

    • Front footwell lighting

    • Adjustable headrests for front and rear seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort & Convenience

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way powered driver seat

    • Powered tailgate with gesture control

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Head-up display (HUD)

    • Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

    • Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Paddle shifters (AT only)

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • 7-inch digital driver’s display

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way powered driver seat

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Head-up display (HUD)

    • Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

    • Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Paddle shifters (AT only)

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Analogue instrument cluster with MID

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

    • Single-pane sunroof

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Type A and Type C USB ports for rear passengers

    • Head-up display (HUD)

    • Cooled glove box

    • Cruise control

    • Engine start/stop button

    • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

    • Paddle shifter (AT Only)

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

    Infotainment

    • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech 

    • Alexa connectivity

    • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 6-speaker Clarion sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech 

    • 9-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned surround sound system

    • Connected car tech

    Safety

    • 5-star BNCAP rating

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • 6 airbags (as standard)

    • 360-degree camera

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic stability program (ESP)

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear defogger

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • 3-point seatbelt for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Maruti Brezza Dashboard
    Maruti Grand Vitara dashboard

    The Victoris stands out over the Grand Vitara with extra features like front fog lamps, a dual-tone cabin theme, a larger 10.25-inch driver’s display, a bigger touchscreen, a better 8-speaker Infinity sound system, a powered tailgate with gesture control and Level-2 ADAS. These additions make it feel more premium than the Grand Vitara, which otherwise shares most of the equipment.

    Compared to the Brezza, the Victoris also feels more upmarket with its larger alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM and more advanced safety kit. The Brezza covers the basics with features like a cooled glovebox, a single-pane sunroof and a 9-inch Arkamys system, but misses out on many of the premium touches found in the Victoris.

    Between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara, the Grand Vitara offers a more sophisticated cabin, additional features like ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and AWD terrain modes, making it the more premium choice, though it lacks the ADAS advantage of the Victoris.

    Verdict

    Maruti Victoris rear

    The Maruti Victoris looks set to be the most well-rounded of the three. It offers more features, a modern design, a stronger safety suite with Level-2 ADAS and even a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. If Maruti prices it below the Grand Vitara, which is likely given its Arena positioning, the Victoris will be the smarter choice overall.

    Maruti Grand Vitara rear

    The Maruti Grand Vitara, on the other hand, is still a solid contender for buyers who do not want to wait for the Victoris. It also remains the only one here with a strong-hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive, both of which give it a unique edge over its rivals.

    Maruti Brezza Rear

    Lastly, the Maruti Brezza makes sense if budget is the primary concern. It covers all the essentials with decent features and space, but without the premium touches or hybrid tech. For someone who wants a more affordable SUV, the Brezza is still a safe bet.

    All-in-all, the Maruti Victoris looks like a strong contender not just in its segment, but also when compared with other segments. We will wait for prices once the Victoris is launched.

