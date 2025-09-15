Maruti Victoris Crash Tested By Global NCAP, Gets A 5-Star Safety Rating

The 5-star rating makes Victoris the second Maruti car after Dzire to get a 5-star safety rating in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP

The Maruti Victoris was revealed recently, and during its unveiling, its Bharat NCAP crash safety ratings were also revealed, where it scored 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection. Now, it has been crash tested by Global NCAP as well, and the compact SUV has received a 5-star safety rating in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) tests. This achievement has made it the second Maruti car, after the Dzire sub-4m sedan, to get a full star protection rating in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score: 15.807 points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 15.913 points

Side Pole Impact Test: OK

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver’s head, neck, thighs, feet and left tibia received a ‘good’ rating, while protection to the chest and right tibia was marked ‘adequate’. All parts of the co-driver, on the other hand, were rated ‘good’ in the same test.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, except for the driver’s chest, which was marked ‘adequate’, all the other parts of the occupant received ‘good’ safety. In the side pole impact test, however, all parts of the passenger received ‘good’ protection.

Global NCAP has also stated that Victoris’ body is rated as stable and is capable of withstanding further load.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

Dynamic Score: 24/24 Points

CRS Installation Score: 12/12 Points

Vehicle Assessment Score: 5/13 Points

Frontal Impact Test (64 kmph) and Side Impact Test (50 kmph):

Global NCAP said that the CRS (child restraint system), which was attached to the ISOFIX child seat anchorages, offered full frontal and side protection to both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies during the crash test. The CRS of both dummies in both front and side crash tests were facing rearwards, towards the seat.

Also Read: Made-in-India Maruti e Vitara Scores 4 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test

2025 Maruti Victoris: Safety Features On Offer

The Maruti Victoris comes with all the safety features expected from a vehicle in this segment. Highlights include 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

However, the main talking point is the inclusion of level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which is a first for any Maruti car in India. The suite includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection and forward collision avoidance assist.

2025 Maruti Victoris: Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the Maruti Victoris are expected to be announced closer to Diwali 2025. We expect it to start from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Victoris will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.