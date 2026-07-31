2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vs Renault Kiger: Detailed Comparison

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated Brezza with a new turbo petrol engine. Thanks to that, the price has made it more competitive against the segment contenders.

One of which is the Renault Kiger. The Kiger is known for its good size-versus-price value proposition. With the Kiger also having gotten an update last year, let’s compare how the two go against each other on paper:

Price

The Brezza's starting price is Rs 7.40 lakh, and the Kiger’s starts at Rs 5.81 lakh.

Model Maruti Suzuki Brezza Renault Kiger Price Rs 7.40 lakh - Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 10.35 lakh

All prices ex-showroom pan-India.

Note that for the dual-tone variant of the Brezza, Maruti charges an additional Rs 15,000 over the single-tone variant.

Interestingly, the dual-tone variants of the Renault Kiger are available for the same price as the regular variants.

To understand the full details of the Brezza’s variant-wise pricing, click here to read our story.

Dimension

Model Maruti Brezza Renault Kiger Difference Length 3995 mm 3990 mm +5 mm Width 1790 mm 1912 mm -122 mm Height 1685 mm 1605 mm +80 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2500 mm No difference

The Brezza is larger in dimensions by length and height, in comparison to the Kiger.

The wheelbase of the two cars is identical.

Interestingly, the Renault Kiger is wider than the Brezza by 122 mm.

Colour Options

The Brezza is available in a total of seven colour options, while the Kiger is available with six colour options:

Maruti Brezza Renault Kiger Splendid Silver New Oasis Yellow Sizzling Red New Shadow Grey Pearl Arctic White Caspian Blue Magma Grey Ice Cool White Bluish Black Moonlight Silver Vivacious Orange Stealth Black Lustrous Black -

The Brezza is available in dual-tone colours with the top ZXI and ZXI Plus variants. Find out everything you need to know about the Brezza’s colour options.

Similarly, the Kiger is also available with dual-tone colour variants in the top Techno and Emotion variants.

The Kiger comes with an additional colour only for the dual-tone variants called Radiant Red with the Mystery Black roof.

Powertrain Options

The Brezza is available with 3 engine options, while the Kiger is available in two engine options. Powertrain details are as follows.

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Renault Kiger Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine + CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS 72 PS NA 100 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 96 Nm NA 160 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Torque Converter (automatic) / CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic) / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission (automatic) / NA - Not Available

The turbo-petrol in the Brezza is available throughout its variant range.

The automatic gearbox is only available from the VXI variant onwards on the Brezza. Click here to find out our detailed report on the variant-wise powertrain explanation of the Brezza.

The turbo-petrol variants of the Renault Kiger are available only in the top three variants. Moreover, the CVT variant is only available in the top two variants.

The AMT powertrain option of the Kiger is not available on its base and top variants.

Note that the CNG option on the Renault Kiger is a dealer-fitted kit.

Features And Safety

The Brezza and Kiger get a good list of features and safety for the price. Let’s explore how closely they compare to each other:

Feature Maruti Suzuki Brezza Renault Kiger 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD & brake assist ✅ ✅ Electronic Stability Program (ESP/ESC) ✅ ✅ Hill start/hold assist ✅ ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Blind spot warning ✅ ❌ Rear cross traffic alert ✅ ❌ 360-degree camera ✅ Selectable multi-view only. Front parking sensors ✅ ❌ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ❌ Sunroof ✅ ❌ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Touchscreen infotainment size 10.1-inch with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay 8-inch with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Wireless smartphone charging ✅ ✅ Branded sound system ✅ Arkamys ✅ Arkamys Auto climate control ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 16-inch dual-tone 16-inch dual-tone Roof rails ✅ (no load capacity) ✅ (50kg load capacity) LED headlamps ✅ LED projector ✅ LED reflector Push-button start/smart key ✅ ✅ Auto headlamps & rain-sensing wipers Auto headlamps only ✅ CNG option ✅ Factory-fitted underbody CNG tank ✅ Certified dealer-fit CNG tank.

The Kiger gets both auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. The Brezza only gets auto headlamps.

The Brezza gets additional premium features like a sunroof and cruise control, which the Kiger does not.

While the Kiger packs in a good amount of standard safety features, the Brezza additionally gets front parking sensors and select Level-1 ADAS features.

To find out everything about the the Brezza’s variant wise features here.

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