2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vs Renault Kiger: Detailed Comparison
The Kiger, though being cheaper, packs in rain-sensing wipers. And dual-tone colour options are available for no extra cost!
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Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated Brezza with a new turbo petrol engine. Thanks to that, the price has made it more competitive against the segment contenders.
One of which is the Renault Kiger. The Kiger is known for its good size-versus-price value proposition. With the Kiger also having gotten an update last year, let’s compare how the two go against each other on paper:
Price
The Brezza's starting price is Rs 7.40 lakh, and the Kiger’s starts at Rs 5.81 lakh.
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Model
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza
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Renault Kiger
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Price
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Rs 7.40 lakh - Rs 13.55 lakh
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Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 10.35 lakh
All prices ex-showroom pan-India.
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Note that for the dual-tone variant of the Brezza, Maruti charges an additional Rs 15,000 over the single-tone variant.
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Interestingly, the dual-tone variants of the Renault Kiger are available for the same price as the regular variants.
To understand the full details of the Brezza’s variant-wise pricing, click here to read our story.
Dimension
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Model
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Maruti Brezza
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Renault Kiger
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Difference
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Length
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3995 mm
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3990 mm
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+5 mm
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Width
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1790 mm
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1912 mm
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-122 mm
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Height
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1685 mm
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1605 mm
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+80 mm
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Wheelbase
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2500 mm
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2500 mm
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No difference
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The Brezza is larger in dimensions by length and height, in comparison to the Kiger.
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The wheelbase of the two cars is identical.
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Interestingly, the Renault Kiger is wider than the Brezza by 122 mm.
Colour Options
The Brezza is available in a total of seven colour options, while the Kiger is available with six colour options:
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Maruti Brezza
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Renault Kiger
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Splendid Silver
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New Oasis Yellow
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Sizzling Red
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New Shadow Grey
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Pearl Arctic White
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Caspian Blue
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Magma Grey
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Ice Cool White
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Bluish Black
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Moonlight Silver
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Vivacious Orange
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Stealth Black
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Lustrous Black
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The Brezza is available in dual-tone colours with the top ZXI and ZXI Plus variants. Find out everything you need to know about the Brezza’s colour options.
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Similarly, the Kiger is also available with dual-tone colour variants in the top Techno and Emotion variants.
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The Kiger comes with an additional colour only for the dual-tone variants called Radiant Red with the Mystery Black roof.
Powertrain Options
The Brezza is available with 3 engine options, while the Kiger is available in two engine options. Powertrain details are as follows.
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Model
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Maruti Brezza Facelift
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Renault Kiger
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Engine
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG
|1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid
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1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol
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1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine + CNG
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1-litre turbo-petrol
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Power (PS)
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103 PS
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88 PS
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110 PS
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72 PS
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NA
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100 PS
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Torque (Nm)
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139 Nm
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121.5 Nm
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170 Nm
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96 Nm
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NA
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160 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
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6-speed MT
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6-speed MT
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5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
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5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
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5-speed MT, CVT
MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Torque Converter (automatic) / CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic) / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission (automatic) / NA - Not Available
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The turbo-petrol in the Brezza is available throughout its variant range.
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The automatic gearbox is only available from the VXI variant onwards on the Brezza. Click here to find out our detailed report on the variant-wise powertrain explanation of the Brezza.
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The turbo-petrol variants of the Renault Kiger are available only in the top three variants. Moreover, the CVT variant is only available in the top two variants.
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The AMT powertrain option of the Kiger is not available on its base and top variants.
- Note that the CNG option on the Renault Kiger is a dealer-fitted kit.
Features And Safety
The Brezza and Kiger get a good list of features and safety for the price. Let’s explore how closely they compare to each other:
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Feature
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza
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Renault Kiger
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6 airbags
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✅
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✅
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ABS with EBD & brake assist
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✅
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✅
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Electronic Stability Program (ESP/ESC)
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✅
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✅
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Hill start/hold assist
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✅
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✅
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Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
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✅
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✅
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ISOFIX child seat mounts
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✅
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✅
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Blind spot warning
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✅
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❌
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Rear cross traffic alert
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✅
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❌
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360-degree camera
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✅
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Selectable multi-view only.
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Front parking sensors
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✅
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❌
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Rear parking sensors
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✅
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✅
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Cruise control
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✅
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❌
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Sunroof
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✅
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❌
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Ventilated front seats
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✅
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✅
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Touchscreen infotainment size
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10.1-inch with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
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8-inch with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
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Wireless smartphone charging
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✅
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✅
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Branded sound system
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✅ Arkamys
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✅ Arkamys
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Auto climate control
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✅
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✅
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Alloy wheels
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16-inch dual-tone
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16-inch dual-tone
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Roof rails
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✅ (no load capacity)
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✅ (50kg load capacity)
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LED headlamps
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✅ LED projector
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✅ LED reflector
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Push-button start/smart key
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✅
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✅
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Auto headlamps & rain-sensing wipers
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Auto headlamps only
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✅
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CNG option
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✅ Factory-fitted underbody CNG tank
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✅ Certified dealer-fit CNG tank.
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The Kiger gets both auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. The Brezza only gets auto headlamps.
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The Brezza gets additional premium features like a sunroof and cruise control, which the Kiger does not.
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While the Kiger packs in a good amount of standard safety features, the Brezza additionally gets front parking sensors and select Level-1 ADAS features.
To find out everything about the the Brezza’s variant wise features here.
Other Cars To Consider
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Tata Nexon: The Tata Nexon is among the best-selling cars in India. Being an ideal size, having a long list of features, three engine options, and having good road presence, the Nexon ticks the boxes of many looking for a compact SUV with value for money.
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Mahindra XUV 3XO: Among the most powerful turbo-petrol options in the class. The XUV 3XO offers great power and dynamics while giving you a decent amount of features. If you are okay with the looks and the limited boot space, this Mahindra could be the one for you.
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Hyundai Venue: The Venue is among the most modern and feature-rich SUVs in the segment. Additionally, with its fancy modern looks and good space, the Venue will feel new and well built for a long period if you want to own one for the long haul.
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Kia Sonet: The Sonet, while being due for an update, is among the most SUV-like and imposing-looking cars in the segment. Thanks to Kia’s segment-best build quality and feature-packed cabins, the Sonet can be the one for you if you prefer looks and cabin quality.
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Kia Syros: The Syros is among the most underrated cars in the segment, thanks to its great practicality and space; the Syros feels airy and feature-packed once you step into one. The quirky looks have been one of its weaknesses; however, the rest of the car does redeem itself to be among the best in the segment.
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Nissan Magnite: The Magnite is among the most value-for-money cars in the sub-4-metre compact SUV segment and is closely related to the Kiger. If you are on a tight budget and are looking for the best car for the money, look no further.
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Maruti Fronx / Toyota Taisor: These two cars offer the bonus of their brand value. Easy to own, maintain and have peace of mind. These also pack in among the most fuel-efficient petrol engines in the segment.
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Skoda Kylaq: The enthusiast favourite. The Kylaq offers among the best dynamics and ride quality supported by the much-loved TSI engine. While the amount of features takes a back seat, the fundamentals of the car are hard to question.