Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which Maruti Compact SUV Is The Better Option?

While both Maruti compact SUVs get the same powertrain options, the Victoris gets a handful of features that set it apart from the Grand Vitara

With the recent unveiling of the Maruti Victoris, the carmaker now has two compact SUVs in the market alongside the Maruti Grand Vitara. While both Maruti compact SUV offerings get a different exterior and interior design, they get similar powertrain options and an almost-identical convenience and safety feature suite. All of this can make it difficult for you to make a choice between the Victoris and the Grand Vitara.

If you are torn between choosing one that makes more sense to you, here’s a detailed comparison between the Maruti Victoris and Maruti Grand Vitara to make it easier for you to buy the better Maruti SUV.

Prices

Maruti Victoris Price Range (expected) Maruti Grand Vitara Price Range Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom

Maruti is yet to disclose the new Victoris prices, but we expect them to commence from Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which will undercut the Grand Vitara’s base-spec Delta trim by a considerable margin. Moreover, the top-spec variants of both compact SUVs are also expected to have a decent price difference, with the Victoris being the more affordable alternative of the two, as it will be offered through the carmaker’s Arena chain of dealerships.

Dimensions

Dimensions Maruti Victoris Maruti Grand Vitara Difference Length 4360 mm 4345 mm + 15 mm Width 1795 mm 1795 mm No difference Height 1655 mm 1645 mm + 10 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2600 mm No difference

As seen in the table, the Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara share the same wheelbase and width. The new Arena flagship is 15 mm longer and 10 mm taller than the Nexa compact SUV, but this would not make a major difference in real-life conditions.

What would make a difference, however, is that the CNG tank in the Victoris is placed on the underside of the SUV, which does not hamper the boot space. On the other hand, the Grand Vitara’s CNG tank is placed inside the boot area, meaning there is a slight compromise in its luggage carrying capacity, thus making the Victoris a better choice for long road trips.

Powertrain Options

The powertrain department is one aspect where the Victoris and Grand Vitara are identical, as both compact SUVs get the same mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid and CNG options. Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 116 PS (combined) 103 PS 88 PS Torque 141 Nm (Hybrid) 137 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* e-CVT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

However, one aspect where the two Maruti siblings differ slightly is the claimed fuel efficiency they have.

Engine 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Maruti Victoris Claimed Fuel Efficiency 28.65 kmpl 21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 27.02 km/kg Maruti Grand Vitara Claimed Fuel Efficiency 27.97 kmpl 21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT) 26.6 km/kg

As the table suggests, the Victoris is more frugal with the strong hybrid (0.68 kmpl more) and CNG options (0.42 kmpl more). With the mid hybrid-manual and automatic (FWD) combinations too, the Arena offering has a slightly better fuel efficiency (0.07 kmpl and 0.48 kmpl more, respectively) than the Nexa model. On the other hand, with the torque converter gearbox, the Grand Vitara is more fuel efficient with the AWD setup (0.13 kmpl).

Features

Maruti Victoris Maruti Grand Vitara Exterior Automatic LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

Front LED fog lamps

Connected LED taillights

Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark fin antenna Automatic LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

Connected LED taillights

Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark fin antenna Interior Black and off-white dual-tone cabin theme

Black and off-white dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

Sunglass holder

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Front seat back pockets

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders All-black cabin theme with bronze accents

Black leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Sunglass holder

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Front seatback pockets

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way powered driver seat

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Head-up display (HUD)

Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way powered driver seat

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Head-up display (HUD)

Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech

Alexa connectivity 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker Clarion sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech Safety Six airbags (as standard)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Six airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

As mentioned earlier, while the exterior and interior design of both Maruti compact SUVs are different, the Grand Vitara gets an all-black cabin theme with bronze accents, while the Victoris gets a dual-tone cabin theme, which could make the interior feel airier than the Nexa offering. The Grand Vitara also misses out on front fog lamps that are offered with the Victoris.

In terms of features, everything is more or less the same, save for the Victoris packing in a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a larger digital driver’s display, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate with gesture controls and a better sound system. All of these are offered in the Victoris and make it feel more premium.

Not just this, but the Victoris also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite and flaunts a 5-star Bharat NCAP badge, which makes it feel like a safer option compared to the Grand Vitara, which is yet to be crash tested.

Verdict

The Maruti Victoris and Maruti Grand Vitara can be considered two peas from the same pod, with the former being a more modern and feature-rich offering compared to the Nexa model. It is also safer on paper with its 5-star Bharat NCAP credibility and a Level-2 ADAS suite, both of which are missing on the Grand Vitara.

So, the ultimate choice comes down to the prices which Maruti will put on the Victoris. If it is priced lower than the Grand Vitara, which we are expecting the carmaker to do, considering its other Arena Vs Nexa products, the Victoris will hands-down be the better option amongst the two.

That being said, if you want a Maruti compact SUV now and are not eager to wait for the Victoris to launch, the Grand Vitara is also a good enough option.

But what will you choose and why? Tell us in the comments below.

