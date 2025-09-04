All
    Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which Maruti Compact SUV Is The Better Option?

    Modified On Sep 04, 2025 08:01 PM By Dipan

    13.3K Views
    While both Maruti compact SUVs get the same powertrain options, the Victoris gets a handful of features that set it apart from the Grand Vitara

    With the recent unveiling of the Maruti Victoris, the carmaker now has two compact SUVs in the market alongside the Maruti Grand Vitara. While both Maruti compact SUV offerings get a different exterior and interior design, they get similar powertrain options and an almost-identical convenience and safety feature suite. All of this can make it difficult for you to make a choice between the Victoris and the Grand Vitara. 

    If you are torn between choosing one that makes more sense to you, here’s a detailed comparison between the Maruti Victoris and Maruti Grand Vitara to make it easier for you to buy the better Maruti SUV.

    Prices

    Maruti Victoris front view
    Maruti Grand Vitara front view

    Maruti Victoris Price Range (expected)

    Maruti Grand Vitara Price Range

    Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

    Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh

    *All prices are ex-showroom

    Maruti is yet to disclose the new Victoris prices, but we expect them to commence from Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which will undercut the Grand Vitara’s base-spec Delta trim by a considerable margin. Moreover, the top-spec variants of both compact SUVs are also expected to have a decent price difference, with the Victoris being the more affordable alternative of the two, as it will be offered through the carmaker’s Arena chain of dealerships.

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris side profile
    Maruti Grand Vitara side profile

    Dimensions

    Maruti Victoris

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Difference

    Length

    4360 mm

    4345 mm

    + 15 mm

    Width

    1795 mm

    1795 mm

    No difference

    Height

    1655 mm

    1645 mm

    + 10 mm

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    2600 mm

    No difference

    As seen in the table, the Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara share the same wheelbase and width. The new Arena flagship is 15 mm longer and 10 mm taller than the Nexa compact SUV, but this would not make a major difference in real-life conditions.

    What would make a difference, however, is that the CNG tank in the Victoris is placed on the underside of the SUV, which does not hamper the boot space. On the other hand, the Grand Vitara’s CNG tank is placed inside the boot area, meaning there is a slight compromise in its luggage carrying capacity, thus making the Victoris a better choice for long road trips.

    Powertrain Options

    Maruti Grand Vitara engine bay

    The powertrain department is one aspect where the Victoris and Grand Vitara are identical, as both compact SUVs get the same mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid and CNG options. Here are the details:

    Engine

    1.5-litre strong hybrid engine

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power

    116 PS (combined)

    103 PS

    88 PS

    Torque

    141 Nm (Hybrid)

    137 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission*

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD

    FWD / AWD (AT only)

    FWD

    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

    ^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

    However, one aspect where the two Maruti siblings differ slightly is the claimed fuel efficiency they have.

    Engine

    1.5-litre strong hybrid engine

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Maruti Victoris Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    28.65 kmpl

    21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)

    27.02 km/kg

    Maruti Grand Vitara Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    27.97 kmpl

    21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT)

    26.6 km/kg

    As the table suggests, the Victoris is more frugal with the strong hybrid (0.68 kmpl more) and CNG options (0.42 kmpl more). With the mid hybrid-manual and automatic (FWD) combinations too, the Arena offering has a slightly better fuel efficiency (0.07 kmpl and 0.48 kmpl more, respectively) than the Nexa model. On the other hand, with the torque converter gearbox, the Grand Vitara is more fuel efficient with the AWD setup (0.13 kmpl). 

    Also Read: Maruti Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Can The New Maruti Contender Take On The Compact SUV Segment Leader?

    Features

    Maruti Victoris dashboard
    Maruti Grand Vitara dashboard

     

    Maruti Victoris

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Exterior

    • Automatic LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs 

    • Front LED fog lamps

    • Connected LED taillights

    • Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Automatic LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs

    • Connected LED taillights

    • Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    Interior

    • Black and off-white dual-tone cabin theme

    • Black and off-white dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

    • Sunglass holder

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seat back pockets

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • All-black cabin theme with bronze accents

    • Black leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Sunglass holder

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seatback pockets

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort & Convenience

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way powered driver seat

    • Powered tailgate with gesture control

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Head-up display (HUD)

    • Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

    • Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Paddle shifters (AT only)

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • 7-inch digital driver’s display

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way powered driver seat

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Head-up display (HUD)

    • Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

    • Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Paddle shifters (AT only)

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Infotainment

    • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech 

    • Alexa connectivity

    • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 6-speaker Clarion sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech 

    Safety

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    As mentioned earlier, while the exterior and interior design of both Maruti compact SUVs are different, the Grand Vitara gets an all-black cabin theme with bronze accents, while the Victoris gets a dual-tone cabin theme, which could make the interior feel airier than the Nexa offering. The Grand Vitara also misses out on front fog lamps that are offered with the Victoris.

    In terms of features, everything is more or less the same, save for the Victoris packing in a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a larger digital driver’s display, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate with gesture controls and a better sound system. All of these are offered in the Victoris and make it feel more premium.

    Not just this, but the Victoris also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite and flaunts a 5-star Bharat NCAP badge, which makes it feel like a safer option compared to the Grand Vitara, which is yet to be crash tested. 

    Verdict

    Maruti Victoris rear

    The Maruti Victoris and Maruti Grand Vitara can be considered two peas from the same pod, with the former being a more modern and feature-rich offering compared to the Nexa model. It is also safer on paper with its 5-star Bharat NCAP credibility and a Level-2 ADAS suite, both of which are missing on the Grand Vitara. 

    So, the ultimate choice comes down to the prices which Maruti will put on the Victoris. If it is priced lower than the Grand Vitara, which we are expecting the carmaker to do, considering its other Arena Vs Nexa products, the Victoris will hands-down be the better option amongst the two.

    Maruti Grand Vitara rear

    That being said, if you want a Maruti compact SUV now and are not eager to wait for the Victoris to launch, the Grand Vitara is also a good enough option.

    But what will you choose and why? Tell us in the comments below. 

