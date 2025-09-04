Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which Maruti Compact SUV Is The Better Option?
Modified On Sep 04, 2025 08:01 PM By Dipan
While both Maruti compact SUVs get the same powertrain options, the Victoris gets a handful of features that set it apart from the Grand Vitara
With the recent unveiling of the Maruti Victoris, the carmaker now has two compact SUVs in the market alongside the Maruti Grand Vitara. While both Maruti compact SUV offerings get a different exterior and interior design, they get similar powertrain options and an almost-identical convenience and safety feature suite. All of this can make it difficult for you to make a choice between the Victoris and the Grand Vitara.
If you are torn between choosing one that makes more sense to you, here’s a detailed comparison between the Maruti Victoris and Maruti Grand Vitara to make it easier for you to buy the better Maruti SUV.
Prices
|
Maruti Victoris Price Range (expected)
|
Maruti Grand Vitara Price Range
|
Rs 9.75 lakh to Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh
*All prices are ex-showroom
Maruti is yet to disclose the new Victoris prices, but we expect them to commence from Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which will undercut the Grand Vitara’s base-spec Delta trim by a considerable margin. Moreover, the top-spec variants of both compact SUVs are also expected to have a decent price difference, with the Victoris being the more affordable alternative of the two, as it will be offered through the carmaker’s Arena chain of dealerships.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4360 mm
|
4345 mm
|
+ 15 mm
|
Width
|
1795 mm
|
1795 mm
|
No difference
|
Height
|
1655 mm
|
1645 mm
|
+ 10 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2600 mm
|
2600 mm
|
No difference
As seen in the table, the Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara share the same wheelbase and width. The new Arena flagship is 15 mm longer and 10 mm taller than the Nexa compact SUV, but this would not make a major difference in real-life conditions.
What would make a difference, however, is that the CNG tank in the Victoris is placed on the underside of the SUV, which does not hamper the boot space. On the other hand, the Grand Vitara’s CNG tank is placed inside the boot area, meaning there is a slight compromise in its luggage carrying capacity, thus making the Victoris a better choice for long road trips.
Powertrain Options
The powertrain department is one aspect where the Victoris and Grand Vitara are identical, as both compact SUVs get the same mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid and CNG options. Here are the details:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre strong hybrid engine
|
1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
Power
|
116 PS (combined)
|
103 PS
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
141 Nm (Hybrid)
|
137 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
e-CVT
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain^
|
FWD
|
FWD / AWD (AT only)
|
FWD
*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission
^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive
However, one aspect where the two Maruti siblings differ slightly is the claimed fuel efficiency they have.
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre strong hybrid engine
|
1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
Maruti Victoris Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
28.65 kmpl
|
21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)
|
27.02 km/kg
|
Maruti Grand Vitara Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
27.97 kmpl
|
21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT)
|
26.6 km/kg
As the table suggests, the Victoris is more frugal with the strong hybrid (0.68 kmpl more) and CNG options (0.42 kmpl more). With the mid hybrid-manual and automatic (FWD) combinations too, the Arena offering has a slightly better fuel efficiency (0.07 kmpl and 0.48 kmpl more, respectively) than the Nexa model. On the other hand, with the torque converter gearbox, the Grand Vitara is more fuel efficient with the AWD setup (0.13 kmpl).
Features
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
As mentioned earlier, while the exterior and interior design of both Maruti compact SUVs are different, the Grand Vitara gets an all-black cabin theme with bronze accents, while the Victoris gets a dual-tone cabin theme, which could make the interior feel airier than the Nexa offering. The Grand Vitara also misses out on front fog lamps that are offered with the Victoris.
In terms of features, everything is more or less the same, save for the Victoris packing in a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a larger digital driver’s display, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate with gesture controls and a better sound system. All of these are offered in the Victoris and make it feel more premium.
Not just this, but the Victoris also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite and flaunts a 5-star Bharat NCAP badge, which makes it feel like a safer option compared to the Grand Vitara, which is yet to be crash tested.
Verdict
The Maruti Victoris and Maruti Grand Vitara can be considered two peas from the same pod, with the former being a more modern and feature-rich offering compared to the Nexa model. It is also safer on paper with its 5-star Bharat NCAP credibility and a Level-2 ADAS suite, both of which are missing on the Grand Vitara.
So, the ultimate choice comes down to the prices which Maruti will put on the Victoris. If it is priced lower than the Grand Vitara, which we are expecting the carmaker to do, considering its other Arena Vs Nexa products, the Victoris will hands-down be the better option amongst the two.
That being said, if you want a Maruti compact SUV now and are not eager to wait for the Victoris to launch, the Grand Vitara is also a good enough option.
But what will you choose and why? Tell us in the comments below.
