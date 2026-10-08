Here’s How Much You Have To Wait For Maruti Cars In October 2026! Baleno, Brezza, Wagon R, Victoris And More!

Ahead of many festivals coming up, Indian buyers do consider these auspicious days to bring home a new vehicle. Also being the most popular choice in India, the Maruti, you would be interested to know how long you will have to wait to buy a Maruti car?

Arena Cars

City Swift Dzire Brezza Celerio Ertiga WagonR S-Presso Alto K10 Eeco Victoris New Delhi 1-2 weeks Up to 1 month 1-2 months 1-2 weeks 1 month Up to 1 month 1-2 weeks 1-2 weeks Up to 1 month 1-2 months Bengaluru Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 1-2 months 1.5-2 weeks 1-2 months Up to 1 month 1-2 weeks No waiting Up to 1 month 1-2 months Mumbai 1-2 weeks 1-2 weeks Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 1-3 months Hyderabad Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month No waiting 1-2 weeks Up to 1 month 1-3 months Pune Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 1-3 months Chennai 1 month 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 1-2 months Jaipur 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 1-2 months Ahmedabad Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 1-3 months Gurugram 1 month 1 month 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 2-3 weeks Lucknow Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 2-3 weeks 1-2 months Kolkata 1 month 1 month 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 2-3 weeks Thane 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1-3 months Surat 1 month 1 month 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 2-3 weeks Ghaziabad Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 1-3 months Chandigarh 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-3 months Coimbatore 2-3 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 2-4 months Patna 1 month 1 month 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 2-3 weeks Faridabad Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 1-3 months Indore 1 month 1 month 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 2-3 weeks Noida Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month 1-3 months

Key Takeaways

Starting with the popular hatchback from the Arena line of Maruti, the Swift, which is available the fastest in New Delhi and Mumbai and the slowest in Coimbatore, taking up to 3 months.

The highest-selling car in its segment, the Dzire, is available in 1-2 weeks in Mumbai, which is the earliest, and can take 2-3 months in Coimbatore.

The recently updated Brezza also sees a lot of demand, where in Chennai and Jaipur it will take up to 4 weeks, which is the fastest. While in New Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore, it will take up to 2 months.

Next up is the Celerio, where in New Delhi and Bangalore it will take roughly 2 weeks, which is the earliest, and in Chandigarh and Coimbatore, you will have to wait for 1-2 months.

The popular 7-seater in Maruti’s lineup, the Ertiga MPV, is available the fastest in Chennai, Jaipur and Lucknow, whereas in Bangalore, Coimbatore and Chandigarh it will take 1-2 months.

Most of them will be familiar with a wagon r, the first choice of Indian families, which is available in about a month in Chennai, Jaipur and Lucknow.

For the S Presso, Eeco, and Alto K10, it will take 1-2 months in Chandigarh and Coimbatore. Whereas the S Presso and Alto K10 are available in 2 weeks in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

Being the largest SUV offered in the Arena line, the Victoris is available quickest in Gurugram, Kolkata, Surat, and Patna, whereas in Coimbatore it has a longer waiting period comparatively.

NEXA Cars

City Baleno XL6 Grand Vitara Fronx Jimny Invicto E Vitara New Delhi Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Bengaluru 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks - Mumbai Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Hyderabad 1.5-2 weeks 1.5-2 weeks 1.5-2 weeks 1.5-2 weeks 1.5-2 weeks 1.5-2 weeks - Pune Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Chennai Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Jaipur Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Ahmedabad Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Gurugram 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks - Lucknow Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Kolkata Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Thane Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Surat 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks - Ghaziabad Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Chandigarh 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks - Coimbatore 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks - Patna Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Faridabad Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Indore Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month Up to 1 month - Noida 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks -

Key Takeaways

Most of the products of the Nexa line, such as Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara, Fronx, and Jimny, are available in about a month in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, New Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore.

While in Hyderabad, the above-mentioned models are available the fastest which is in up to 2 weeks.

Overall, for the Arena cars, Coimbatore has the highest waiting period, while cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai have comparatively faster availability. For the Nexa lineup, almost all are available readily in every city except Hyderabad, where the wait goes up to 2 weeks.