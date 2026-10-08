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    Here’s How Much You Have To Wait For Maruti Cars In October 2026! Baleno, Brezza, Wagon R, Victoris And More!

    Most of the Maruti cars are available in a month or two

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Oct 08, 2026 17:38 IST
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    Published OnOct 09, 2026 12:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 08, 2026 17:38 IST
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    Maruti Cars Waiting Period For October 2026

    Ahead of many festivals coming up, Indian buyers do consider these auspicious days to bring home a new vehicle. Also being the most popular choice in India, the Maruti, you would be interested to know how long you will have to wait to buy a Maruti car?

    Arena Cars

    City

    Swift

    Dzire

    Brezza

    Celerio

    Ertiga

    WagonR

    S-Presso

    Alto K10

    Eeco

    Victoris

    New Delhi

    1-2 weeks

    Up to 1 month

    1-2 months

    1-2 weeks

    1 month

    Up to 1 month

    1-2 weeks

    1-2 weeks

    Up to 1 month

    1-2 months

    Bengaluru

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 weeks

    1-2 months

    Up to 1 month

    1-2 weeks

    No waiting

    Up to 1 month

    1-2 months

    Mumbai

    1-2 weeks

    1-2 weeks

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    1-3 months

    Hyderabad

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    No waiting

    1-2 weeks

    Up to 1 month

    1-3 months

    Pune

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    1-3 months

    Chennai

    1 month

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    1-2 months

    Jaipur

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    1-2 months

    Ahmedabad

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    1-3 months

    Gurugram

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    2-3 weeks

    Lucknow

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    2-3 weeks

    1-2 months

    Kolkata

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    2-3 weeks

    Thane

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1-3 months

    Surat

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    2-3 weeks

    Ghaziabad

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    1-3 months

    Chandigarh

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-3 months

    Coimbatore

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    2-4 months

    Patna

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    2-3 weeks

    Faridabad

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    1-3 months

    Indore

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    2-3 weeks

    Noida

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    1-3 months

     Key Takeaways

    • Starting with the popular hatchback from the Arena line of Maruti, the Swift, which is available the fastest in New Delhi and Mumbai and the slowest in Coimbatore, taking up to 3 months.

    Maruti Swift Front Quarter

    • The highest-selling car in its segment, the Dzire, is available in 1-2 weeks in Mumbai, which is the earliest, and can take 2-3 months in Coimbatore.

    Maruti Dzire

    • The recently updated Brezza also sees a lot of demand, where in Chennai and Jaipur it will take up to 4 weeks, which is the fastest. While in New Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore, it will take up to 2 months.

    Maruti Brezza

    • Next up is the Celerio, where in New Delhi and Bangalore it will take roughly 2 weeks, which is the earliest, and in Chandigarh and Coimbatore, you will have to wait for 1-2 months.

    • The popular 7-seater in Maruti’s lineup, the Ertiga MPV, is available the fastest in Chennai, Jaipur and Lucknow, whereas in Bangalore, Coimbatore and Chandigarh it will take 1-2 months.

    • Most of them will be familiar with a wagon r, the first choice of Indian families, which is available in about a month in Chennai, Jaipur and Lucknow. 

    Maruti Wagon R Front Quarter

    • For the S Presso, Eeco, and Alto K10, it will take 1-2 months in Chandigarh and Coimbatore. Whereas the S Presso and Alto K10 are available in 2 weeks in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. 

    • Being the largest SUV offered in the Arena line, the Victoris is available quickest in Gurugram, Kolkata, Surat, and Patna, whereas in Coimbatore it has a longer waiting period comparatively. 

     Maruti Victoris

    NEXA Cars

    City

    Baleno

    XL6

    Grand Vitara

    Fronx

    Jimny

    Invicto

    E Vitara

    New Delhi

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Bengaluru

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    -

    Mumbai

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Hyderabad

    1.5-2 weeks

    1.5-2 weeks

    1.5-2 weeks

    1.5-2 weeks

    1.5-2 weeks

    1.5-2 weeks

    -

    Pune

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Chennai

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Jaipur

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Ahmedabad

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Gurugram

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    -

    Lucknow

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Kolkata

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Thane

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Surat

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    -

    Ghaziabad

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Chandigarh

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    -

    Coimbatore

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    -

    Patna

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Faridabad

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Indore

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    Up to 1 month

    -

    Noida

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    2-3 weeks

    -

    Key Takeaways

    • Most of the products of the Nexa line, such as Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara, Fronx, and Jimny, are available in about a month in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, New Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Indore.

    Maruti Baleno Facelift

    • While in Hyderabad, the above-mentioned models are available the fastest which is in up to 2 weeks.

    Maruti Fronx 

    Overall, for the Arena cars, Coimbatore has the highest waiting period, while cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai have comparatively faster availability. For the Nexa lineup, almost all are available readily in every city except Hyderabad, where the wait goes up to 2 weeks.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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    Here’s How Much You Have To Wait For Maruti Cars In October 2026! Baleno, Brezza, Wagon R, Victoris And More!
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