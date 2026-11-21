The Hyundai Bayon was launched recently and genuinely comes with a strong lineup of variants like the HX 2, HX 3, HX 3 Plus, HX 5, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10. But while every Bayon variant makes a case for itself, the HX 8 makes the strongest case for itself. It not only builds on the core features of lower/middle variants but also adds the majority of the top-end variant features that a buyer would seek.

Which is why, today, we’ll explore the Bayon HX 8 variant and find out whether this variant makes sense for you or not.

Price

Hyundai Bayon HX 8 Price Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 litre HX 8 MT Rs 15.10 lakh 1.5 litre HX 8 MT DT Rs 15.25 lakh 1.5 litre HX 8 CVT Rs 16.54 lakh 1.5 litre HX 8 CVY DT Rs 16.69 lakh

MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission, DT - Dual Tone (Exterior Color)

The Hyundai Bayon HX 8 price ranges from Rs 15.10 lakh to Rs 16.69 lakh. If you commute daily in the city, then‌ you’ll have to spend an extra Rs 1.44 lakh for the automatic transmission. The HX 8 is also available in a dual-tone color as an option, which you can get by spending an extra Rs 15,000. Prices for all the variants of the Hyundai Bayon ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Bayon HX 8 Exterior

At first glance, there is hardly any difference between the Bayon HX 8 and the top-end variant, HX 10. From the front, the HX 8 carries the signature LED DRLs with positioning lamps that come standard in all Bayon variants. It also comes with dual LED projector headlamp setup, along with front LED turn indicators that you get in HX 10. The front bumper also comes with a silver skid plate for a rugged look.

On the side, the HX 8 features striking 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, blacked-out roof rails, and large plastic cladding over the wheel arches. Other design highlights include blacked-out roofrails and a camera located at the bottom of the ORVMs to help out with the 360-degree surround view.

At the back, the HX 8 features a high-mounted LED stop lamp, along with LED tail lamps that are standard across all the variants. It also gets LED turn indicators that you also get in the top-end HX 10.

The Hyundai Bayon comes in 8 color options: Golden Bronze Metallic, Titanium black, Ecotronic Grey Pearl, Classy Blue Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Titanium Black Matte, and Classy Blue Matte. If you choose to pay an extra Rs 15,000 for the dual-tone option, then you can also get Fiery Red and Atlas White with a black roof.

Hyundai Bayon HX 8 Interior

The interior in the Bayon HX 8 comes in two different coloured options: a dual-tone black and Olive Grey option, and the other is black with red highlights. But quite easily, the interior feels premium in the Bayon HX 8, as it also comes with leather-trimmed seat upholstery, along with leather inserts on the steering wheel and gear shifter knob. If you opt for the automatic transmission, then it also comes with paddle shifters.

Moving towards the back, the HX 8 is a variant that prioritizes rear passenger comfort as it comes with a 60:40 rear seat split and 2-step rear reclining seats. Rear AC vents are also present for added comfort, however, rear sun shades are sorely missed.

Hyundai Bayon HX 8 Features

The Bayon HX 8 comes with a few additions over the HX 6, as it packs gizmos like 8-way adjustable powered driver’s seats and front ventilated seats. Besides this, the HX 8 also comes with features like a 10.25-inch infotainment display, a semi-digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a 6-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and rear AC vents.

But if you’re someone who prefers having a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 8-speaker Bose sound system, then you’ll have to stretch your budget and go for the HX 10 variant. If you’d like to understand what each variant of the Bayon comes on offer with, then tap this link.

Hyundai Bayon HX 8 Safety Features

The Bayon HX 8 comes with a few additional safety features over the HX 6 variant, like front and side parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and a built-in dashcam. It also comes with safety features like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), rear-view camera, driver-view monitor, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Unfortunately, the HX 8 does miss out on the level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). If that’s a priority for you, then you’ll have to stretch your budget and consider the HX 10 variant, which comes with all the features offered in the Bayon.

Hyundai Bayon HX 8 Powertrain

The Bayon HX 8 comes with a naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine and is available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Its detailed specifications are as follows:

Hyundai Bayon HX 8 Powertrain Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT Drivetrain FWD Drive Modes Eco, Normal, and Sport*

MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (Automatic), FWD - Front Wheel Drive, * - Automatic Transmission Only

Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon locks horns with the Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen Aircross X, and MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

Truth be told, the Hyundai Bayon HX 8 variant provides almost every feature that you can ask for. Not only does the Bayon HX 8 provide adequate features, but it also offers comfort and a few safety features, making one seriously consider whether buying the HX 10 is worth it. However, if you do seek gizmos like Level-2 ADAS and a 12.3-inch infotainment display, only then should you stretch your budget further and go for the higher variant.