Top 10 Maruti Cars In October 2026: Small Cars Make A Strong Comeback

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We have the sales figures of each and every automotive brand in India, and today, we are taking a look at the Maruti car’s sales figures for the month of October 2026. During the festive season like Navratri and Dusshera, which are considered auspicious time of the year, many purchased a lot of new cars.

So, here are the top 10 cars that performed well in Maruti’s lineup in the last month:

Best-selling Maruti Cars In October 2026

Here are the top 10 cars from Maruti that sold the best last month:

Rank Model October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 MoM Growth/ Decline YoY Growth/ Decline 1 Wagon R 23,747 18,835 18,970 + 26% + 25% 2 Brezza 22,436 15,685 12,072 + 43% + 86% 3 Baleno 20,919 25,392 16,873 (- 18%) + 24% 4 Dzire 20,649 17,754 20,791 + 16% (- 1%) 5 Ertiga 20,641 16,911 20,087 + 22% + 3% 6 Fronx 20,014 19,282 17,003 + 4% + 18% 7 Swift 18,866 17,399 15,542 + 8% + 21% 8 Victoris 16,792 13,111 13,496 + 28% + 24% 9 Eeco 13,720 11,040 13,537 + 24% + 1% 10 Alto 11,523 10,024 6,210 + 15% + 86%

Key Highlights

The wagon r leads ahead of all, overtaking the Baleno from last month. The Wagon R had 26 percent growth compared to the previous month, and 25 percent growth compared to last year.

Next up is the Brezza, which is one of the popular, no-nonsense sub-4m compact SUVs, and had the most amount of growth in this list, with over 40 percent growth from last month. Moving to the year-on-year growth, it also had a massive 86 percent higher sales, which tells us that buyers are shifting even more into the SUV category.

Another product from Maruti is the long time in this market leader, which is the Alto K10, which also had huge growth in sales of 86 percent, which indicates that the small car segment is also having a rise again.

With the automotive segment offering multiple new powertrain options in their cars, Maruti also brought in the Victoris to the market last year, which turned out to be a success in this segment. With 28 percent month-on-month growth and 24 percent year-on-year growth, this indicates that the Victoris formula has been a hit for Maruti in this segment, with many options for the strong hybrid as well as the CNG option.

Looking at this chart, the small cars such as the Alto K10, Wagon R and the Swift suggest that buyers are again more interested in having the entry-segment cars.

The Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga, and the Fronx are sitting roughly 850-900 units apart from each other, which makes them very close to each other, and their rankings can be shuffled up and down.

CarDekho Says..

Maruti’s October 2026 sales performance shows that its appeal continues to span multiple segments, from affordable hatchbacks to family-oriented SUVs and MPVs. The Wagon R’s return to the top spot, along with strong growth for the Alto K10 and Swift, suggests that practical, budget-friendly cars continue to find plenty of takers.

Meanwhile, the Brezza’s impressive year-on-year growth highlights the sustained demand for compact SUVs. With the Victoris also maintaining its momentum, Maruti has a strong mix of products catering to different buyer needs. It will be interesting to see whether the small-car momentum continues in the coming months or if SUVs strengthen their hold on the sales charts.

Which team are you on? Team SUV or team hatchback? Let us know in the comments!