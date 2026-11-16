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    Top 10 Maruti Cars In October 2026: Small Cars Make A Strong Comeback

    Are small cars making a comeback?

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Modified On Nov 16, 2026 18:49 IST
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    Published OnNov 16, 2026 18:01 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 16, 2026 18:49 IST
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    Top 10 Bestselling Marutis In October 2026

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    We have the sales figures of each and every automotive brand in India, and today, we are taking a look at the Maruti car’s sales figures for the month of October 2026. During the festive season like Navratri and Dusshera, which are considered auspicious time of the year, many purchased a lot of new cars.

    So, here are the top 10 cars that performed well in Maruti’s lineup in the last month:

    Best-selling Maruti Cars In October 2026

    Here are the top 10 cars from Maruti that sold the best last month:

    Rank

    Model

    October 2026

    September 2026

    October 2025

    MoM Growth/ Decline

    YoY Growth/ Decline

    1

    Wagon R

    23,747

    18,835

    18,970

    + 26%

    + 25%

    2

    Brezza

    22,436

    15,685

    12,072

    + 43%

    + 86%

    3

    Baleno

    20,919

    25,392

    16,873

    (- 18%)

    + 24%

    4

    Dzire

    20,649

    17,754

    20,791

    + 16%

    (- 1%)

    5

    Ertiga

    20,641

    16,911

    20,087

    + 22%

    + 3%

    6

    Fronx

    20,014

    19,282

    17,003

    + 4%

    + 18%

    7

    Swift

    18,866

    17,399

    15,542

    + 8%

    + 21%

    8

    Victoris

    16,792

    13,111

    13,496

    + 28%

    + 24%

    9

    Eeco

    13,720

    11,040

    13,537

    + 24%

    + 1%

    10

    Alto

    11,523

    10,024

    6,210

    + 15%

    + 86%

    Key Highlights

    • The wagon r leads ahead of all, overtaking the Baleno from last month. The Wagon R had 26 percent growth compared to the previous month, and 25 percent growth compared to last year.

    Maruti Wagon R

    • Next up is the Brezza, which is one of the popular, no-nonsense sub-4m compact SUVs, and had the most amount of growth in this list, with over 40 percent growth from last month. Moving to the year-on-year growth, it also had a massive 86 percent higher sales, which tells us that buyers are shifting even more into the SUV category.

    Maruti Brezza

    • Another product from Maruti is the long time in this market leader, which is the Alto K10, which also had huge growth in sales of 86 percent, which indicates that the small car segment is also having a rise again.

    Maruti Alto K10

    • With the automotive segment offering multiple new powertrain options in their cars, Maruti also brought in the Victoris to the market last year, which turned out to be a success in this segment. With 28 percent month-on-month growth and 24 percent year-on-year growth, this indicates that the Victoris formula has been a hit for Maruti in this segment, with many options for the strong hybrid as well as the CNG option.

    Maruti Victoris

    • Looking at this chart, the small cars such as the Alto K10, Wagon R and the Swift suggest that buyers are again more interested in having the entry-segment cars.

    Maruti Swift

    • The Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga, and the Fronx are sitting roughly 850-900 units apart from each other, which makes them very close to each other, and their rankings can be shuffled up and down.

    CarDekho Says..

    Maruti’s October 2026 sales performance shows that its appeal continues to span multiple segments, from affordable hatchbacks to family-oriented SUVs and MPVs. The Wagon R’s return to the top spot, along with strong growth for the Alto K10 and Swift, suggests that practical, budget-friendly cars continue to find plenty of takers.

    Meanwhile, the Brezza’s impressive year-on-year growth highlights the sustained demand for compact SUVs. With the Victoris also maintaining its momentum, Maruti has a strong mix of products catering to different buyer needs. It will be interesting to see whether the small-car momentum continues in the coming months or if SUVs strengthen their hold on the sales charts.

    Which team are you on? Team SUV or team hatchback? Let us know in the comments!

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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