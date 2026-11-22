One of the newest players in the Indian automotive market is VinFast. And in the few years since its debut, the Vietnamese carmaker has risen to become the fourth-largest EV maker in India. Currently, its portfolio consists of four products: VF6, VF MPV 7 and the VF7. Recently, we got a chance to take a look at the new global VF8 SUV in Vietnam, its home market and here is what you need to know about it:

Exterior

The new VF8, unlike most of VinFast’s model lineup, takes a European approach in its design language.

The front end is a major departure from the outgoing model, which was originally designed by Pininfarina. The smartly designed connected LED DRLs have a dotted design at the end that grabs attention. There’s also a generous use of piano black finish on the blanked-off grille, contrasting with the body-coloured paint.

The side profile has a typical crossover-like silhouette. The subtle chrome touches on the window line also contrast with the otherwise piano-black roof, pillars and wheel arches. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with the aero-blade wheel covers that go well with the design language.

Over to the rear, there is a clear-lens connected LED tail lamp setup with a gloss black surround, which gives it a unique look. Meanwhile, the bumper also receives a similar piano-black treatment, including the roof spoiler.

Overall, this could possibly be among the most handsome-looking SUVs that VinFast has made thanks to the well-executed proportions and the tastefully designed accents.

Interior

The interior of the VF8 carries over its simplistic design layout it has adopted in most of its models. However, here we see generous use of premium touches like leatherette finishes on the dashboard and the rest of the interior. There is also a slim chrome strip running across the width of the dashboard and is neatly integrated with the AC vents, which adds do the premiumness to the cabin experience.

Most of the in-car functions are integrated into the central touchscreen, but it also has a dedicated digital driver’s display, which is missing on cars like the VF6 and VF7.

The simplicity extends to the rear seats as well, where all three passengers get seatbelts and adjustable headrests.

Features And Safety

The VF8, being among the most premium offerings from VinFast, packs a respectable list of features, including a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a digital driver's display. It also includes an 8-speaker sound system, connected car technology, wireless charging, auto headlamps, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control and drive modes.

Safety-wise, it gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hill-hold, a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain

The Vietnamese-spec VF8 is powered by a single electric motor paired to a 60.15 kWh battery pack. Detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 60.15 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (NEDC) 480 km Power 231 PS Torque 330 Nm

The VF8 is capable of charging from 10 percent to 70 percent in 30 minutes thanks to its 100 kW DC fast-charging capabilities.

Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

In Vietnam, the VF8 is priced at VND 899,000,000. This roughly translates to Rs 32 lakh.

While VinFast has not officially confirmed the arrival of the VF8 in India yet, if it is launched, it could rival the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9e, Tata Harrier EV, BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Mahindra BE 07.

CarDekho Says…

The rise of VinFast is yet another example of a young automaker that can take on established players in the global automotive market. Despite its rough start, it has developed a long portfolio of cars in Vietnam and other Asian countries.

The arrival of the VF8 in India could be its flagship model and showcase its latest and greatest in what is a growing EV market that is already SUV-obsessed. The premium interiors, mature exterior styling and modern tech appeal could be in VinFast’s favour against the existing competition in the price range. The arrival of the VF8 in the Indian market could fill an untapped segment between the Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh eSUV space.

What do you think of the VF8 eSUV? Let us know in the comments below.