Whilst this month is soon coming to an end, the benefits on Maruti Suzuki cars are still up for grabs. Which is why, if you’re thinking about purchasing a Maruti vehicle, now might be the best time to make your booking, as Maruti Suzuki is currently offering benefits and discounts for November 2026. Currently, Maruti Victoris, Swift, Alto K10, S-Presso, wagon r, Celerio, and Eeco are available with benefits of up to Rs 1.40 lakh!

Now let's have a detailed look at the offers you can avail in November 2026.

Maruti Model Wise Discounts

Maruti Victoris

Maruti Victoris November 2026 Discounts Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.40 lakh Consumer Benefit Up to Rs 20,000* Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Smart Exchange Offer Rs 25,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 45,000 Corporate Discount Rs 15,000

* - Only valid until November, 30, 2026

All the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Victoris are available with total benefits of Rs 1.40 lakh. Petrol variants get a total benefit of Rs 90,000, and the CNG variants get a total benefit of Rs 75,000.

The strong-hybrid variants of the Victoris are the only ones that get you a consumer offer of Rs 20,000, whereas the petrol and CNG variants get none.

If you want to get your current vehicle exchanged, and it's aged under 10 years old, then you can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 on the strong-hybrid variants and up to Rs 30,000 for the petrol and CNG variants. But if the vehicle is older than 10 years, then it drops to up to Rs 35,000 for the strong-hybrid variants, and up to Rs 15,000 for the petrol and CNG variants.

In case you own a Hyundai i10, Hyundai i20, Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, or a Mahindra XUV 3XO, then you can also get an additional exchange bonus on all the variants of Victoris of up to Rs 15,000 if its age is under 6 years, Rs 10,000 if its age is between 6 to 10 years, and Rs 5,000 if it is older than 10 years.

If you’re an existing customer of Maruti, you can get a loyalty bonus of Rs 30,000 for all the strong-hybrid variants of the Victoris, and Rs 20,000 for all the CNG and petrol variants.

If you want to get rid of your old car, then you can also avail a scrapage benefit of up to Rs 45,000 for the strong-hybrid variants, Rs 25,000 for the petrol variants, and Rs 20,000 for the CNG variants.

If you’re working in the corporate industry and your company is Maruti-approved, then you can also get a corporate bonus of Rs 15,000 on the strong hybrid and petrol variants of the Victoris.

Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift November 2026 Discounts Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Consumer Benefit Up to Rs 15,000* Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Smart Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 10,000

* - Only valid until November, 30, 2026

You get total benefits of Rs 40,000 with the petrol variants of the Swift. Whereas with the CNG variants, you get total benefits of Rs 25,000.

With all the petrol variants of the Swift, you get a consumer benefit of Rs 15,000, but unfortunately, none on the CNG variants.

Maruti Alto K10

Alto K10 November 2026 Discounts Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100 Consumer Benefit Up to Rs 25,000* Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Smart Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Rural Discount Rs 2,100

* - Only valid until November, 30, 2026

For the Alto K10 petrol, the LXi manual transmission (MT) variant of the Alto K-10 comes with total benefits of Rs 52,100, whereas the other petrol variants get total benefits of up to Rs 47,100. The CNG variants, on the other hand, get total benefits of Rs 37,100.

The LXi petrol variant of the Alto K10 gets a consumer benefit of Rs 25,000, whereas the rest of the aforementioned petrol variants get a consumer benefit of Rs 20,000. On the other hand, all the CNG variants of the Alto K10 get a consumer benefit of Rs 10,000.

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso November 2026 Discounts Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,100 Consumer Benefit Up to Rs 10,000* Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Smart Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Rural Discount Rs 2,100

* - Only valid until November, 30, 2026

The petrol variants of the S-Presso get total benefits of Rs 37,100, whereas the CNG variants get total benefits of Rs 27,100.

You can only get a consumer benefit of Rs 10,000 on the petrol variants of the S-Presso.

Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R November 2026 Discounts Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,100 Consumer Benefit Up to Rs 35,000* Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Smart Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Rural Discount Rs 2,100

* - Only valid until November, 30, 2026

The Wagon R 1.0-litre petrol manual variant gets total benefit of up to Rs 62,100. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre (AMT), 1.2-litre (MT) and 1.2-litre (AMT) petrol variants get total benefits of up to Rs 57,100. The CNG variants of the Wagon R get total benefit of up to Rs 47,100.

The 1.0-litre petrol (MT) variant of Wagon R gets a consumer benefit of up to Rs 35,000, whereas all the other petrol variants of the Wagon R get up to Rs 30,000 worth of consumer benefit. Meanwhile, all the CNG variants come with a consumer benefit of up to Rs 20,000.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio November 2026 Discounts Offer Amount Total Benefits Rs 47,100 Consumer Benefit Rs 20,000* Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Smart Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Scrappage Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Rural Discount Rs 2,100

* - Only valid until November, 30, 2026

All the variants of the Celerio come with total benefits of up to Rs 47,100.

You also get a consumer benefit of up to Rs 20,000 on all variants of Celerio.

Maruti Eeco

Maruti Eeco November 2026 Discounts Offer Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,100 Consumer Benefit Up to Rs 15,000* Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Smart Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rural Discount Rs 2,100

* - Only valid until November, 30, 2026

All the petrol variants of the Eeco come with total benefits of up to Rs 42,100, whereas the CNG variants come with total benefits of up to Rs 32,100.

Regarding consumer benefits, all the petrol variants of the Eeco come with a consumer benefit of Rs 15,000, whereas all the CNG variants get up to Rs 5,000.

You should note that all the petrol and CNG variants of models like the Maruti Swift, Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, and Eeco come with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 for cars under 10 years of age, and Rs 10,000 for cars over 10 years old. Moreover, these aforementioned cars also come with a smart exchange benefit of Rs 10,000, as long as your car is under 6 years of age.

If you’re an owner who wants to scrap an old car, then you can also get a scrappage bonus of Rs 10,000 on all the variants of the Swift, Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, and Celerio. But that’s not all as lastly, if you’re working for a corporate company that is approved by Maruti Suzuki, then you can also get a corporate benefit of Rs 2,100 on all the variants of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, and Celerio. On the contrary, if you’re purchasing your vehicle from a rural area, then you can get a rural benefit of Rs 2,100 on all the variants of the aforementioned models.

CarDekho Says…

Given how extensive Maruti’s portfolio of cars is, one can only appreciate the efforts of the Japanese brand, considering the number of benefits and discounts available on a wide variety of cars. But before taking any decision, you should keep in mind that when considering your car for scrappage, you can either avail the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus.

With that out of the way, we would always advise you to first contact your local dealer and ask about the current offers on your desired Maruti vehicle, as offers and discounts can vary from location to location. So hurry up, and get your bookings for your favourite Maruti Suzuki car before November 30, 2026!