The recent launch of the Hyundai Bayon in one of the most competitive segments in the market has added another flavour to the list of compact SUV options. While the Bayon is one of the more compact options among its peers, the difference is sizable when compared to the likes of the Tata Sierra, which is among the largest SUVs you can buy in this segment. But are the differences just limited to the dimensions? We dig deeper to find out the differences between the Hyundai Bayon and the Tata Sierra:

Price

Model Hyundai Bayon Tata Sierra Prices (ex-showroom) Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.15 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh

As expected, the Hyundai Bayon has a lower entry price by Rs 1.49 lakh, and the top variants have a difference of Rs 3.44 lakh. This is also because the Sierra offers turbo-petrol and diesel powertrain options, which are not available in the Bayon.

Dimensions

Parameter Hyundai Bayon Tata Sierra Difference Length 4245 mm 4340 mm (-95 mm) Width 1810 mm 1841 mm (-31 mm) Height 1605 mm^ 1715 mm (-110 mm) Wheelbase 2600 mm 2730 mm (-130 mm)

^Measured with roof rails

Looking at the two cars, the Sierra looks like it belongs to a segment larger than the Bayon, with significantly larger dimensions.

The overall larger dimensions of the Sierra give it better road presence and make it look a size larger compared to the Bayon.

The over 100mm difference in height and wheelbase will translate to a much more spacious cabin experience in the Sierra for long journeys with family.

Colour Options

Hyundai Bayon Tata Sierra Fiery Red* Pristine White* Atlas White* Pure Grey* Ecotronic Grey Coorg Clouds* Golden Bronze Munnar Myst* Titanium Black^ Bengal Rouge* Classy Blue^ Andaman Adventure* - Friesian Black

*Also available in dual-tone with a black roof; ^Also available with matte finish paint

The Bayon offers more colour options in the form of dual-tone with a black roof and matte-finish paint shades. Meanwhile, the Sierra’s paint shade comes with dual-tone paint as standard from the base variant. The Sierra is also available with a dark edition, which gets an all-black interior and exterior.

The Bayon's Classy Blue Colour we think suits the edgy and modern design theme.

Features And Safety

Feature Hyundai Bayon Tata Sierra LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front Fog Lamps ❌ ✅ (LED, with cornering function) LED Tail Lamps ✅ ✅ Progressive / Sequential Indicators ❌ ✅ LED Turn Indicators ✅ ✅ Puddle Lamps ✅ ✅ Flush Door Handles with Welcome Lights ❌ ✅ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Shark Fin Antenna ✅ ✅ Rear Wiper & Washer ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ Rear Window Sunshade ❌ ✅ Powered Tailgate with Gesture Operation ❌ ✅ Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Passenger Display ❌ ✅ (12.3-inch) Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch 10.25-inch Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 8-speaker Bose 12-speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos Generative AI Voice Assistant ✅ ❌ Built-in Navigation ❌ ✅ Connected Car Technology ✅ ✅ In-car Games / App Suite ❌ ✅ Head-up Display ❌ ✅ Push-button Start/Stop ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Leatherette-wrapped Steering Wheel ✅ ✅ Tilt & Telescopic Steering ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅(customisable) Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Driver Seat Adjustment ✅ (8-way electric) ✅ (6-way electric with memory) Boss Mode & Thigh Support Extender ❌ ✅ Rear Seat Recline & 60:40 Split ✅ ✅ Rear Centre Armrest with Cupholders ✅ ✅ Boss Mode ❌ ✅ Rear AC Vents ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ (single-zone) ✅ (dual-zone) Air Purifier ❌ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ❌ ✅ Rear USB Type-C Charging ✅ ✅ Adaptive Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifters ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (automatics only) Drive Modes ✅ (CVT only) ✅ Automatic Headlights ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ❌ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Electrically Adjustable & Foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 ADAS ✅(Level 2 Pro) ✅ (Level 2) High Beam Assist ✅ ✅ Blind-spot Collision Warning ✅ ✅ Driver Attention Warning ✅ ❌ Parking Sensors Front, rear and side Front and rear 360-Degree Camera ✅ ✅ Blind-spot View Monitor ✅ ✅ Dashcam ✅ ❌ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ESC ✅ ✅ Hill-start Assist ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ❌ ✅ Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold ✅ ✅ All-wheel Disc Brakes ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts ✅ ✅

The Hyundai Bayon and Tata Sierra are loaded with features. However, the Bayon gets a larger driver’s display, generative AI, side parking sensors, an integrated dashcam, and an 8-way powered driver’s seat, which the Sierra does not get.

Meanwhile, the Sierra packs in front fog lamps, a powered tailgate, rear sunshades, a triple screen layout, a boss mode, a head-up display, hill-descent control and rain-sensing wipers, among other features that give it an upper hand over the Bayon.

However, both cars pack in a good amount of safety features like a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an electronic parking brake (EPB), 6 airbags and front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Bayon is available only with one engine option, while the Sierra is available with three different engine options. Detailed specifications of each are as follows:

Model Hyundai Bayon Tata Sierra Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 144 Nm 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT) / 280 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

MT: manual transmission; CVT: Continuously Variable Transmission; DCT: dual-clutch transmission; AT: torque-converter automatic.

The Bayon's 1.5-litre petrol engine is a potent powertrain which does a respectable job of city and highway duties with reasonable fuel efficiency.

Meanwhile, the engine options of the Sierra cater to diverse tastes. They range from the efficient yet less powerful naturally aspirated petrol to the long-legged diesel, which is a capable tourer.

CarDekho Says…

Looking at the Bayon and the Sierra side by side, at some angles they look like they belong to different segments. However, the former sits at the lower end of the segment while the latter sits at the upper end of the segment. The Bayon is for people looking for a premium-feeling compact SUV which is easy to drive in the city, is packed with features and has decent long-distance capability.

On the other hand, the Sierra caters to those looking for a large and upright SUV with good road presence, full of features and with loads of space inside. It also has the option of a diesel and a turbo-petrol engine, making it the better long-distance tourer of the two.

Which suits your requirements? Let us know in the comments below.

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