Hyundai Bayon Vs Tata Sierra Compared: Hyundai’s New Stylish SUV Vs The Feature-Packed Tata
Compact and clever, or large and loaded? Here is how the Hyundai Bayon stacks up against the Tata Sierra
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The recent launch of the Hyundai Bayon in one of the most competitive segments in the market has added another flavour to the list of compact SUV options. While the Bayon is one of the more compact options among its peers, the difference is sizable when compared to the likes of the Tata Sierra, which is among the largest SUVs you can buy in this segment. But are the differences just limited to the dimensions? We dig deeper to find out the differences between the Hyundai Bayon and the Tata Sierra:
Price
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Model
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Hyundai Bayon
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Tata Sierra
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Prices (ex-showroom)
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Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.15 lakh
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Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh
As expected, the Hyundai Bayon has a lower entry price by Rs 1.49 lakh, and the top variants have a difference of Rs 3.44 lakh. This is also because the Sierra offers turbo-petrol and diesel powertrain options, which are not available in the Bayon.
Dimensions
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Parameter
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Hyundai Bayon
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Tata Sierra
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Difference
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Length
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4245 mm
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4340 mm
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(-95 mm)
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Width
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1810 mm
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1841 mm
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(-31 mm)
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Height
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1605 mm^
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1715 mm
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(-110 mm)
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Wheelbase
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2600 mm
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2730 mm
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(-130 mm)
^Measured with roof rails
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Looking at the two cars, the Sierra looks like it belongs to a segment larger than the Bayon, with significantly larger dimensions.
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The overall larger dimensions of the Sierra give it better road presence and make it look a size larger compared to the Bayon.
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The over 100mm difference in height and wheelbase will translate to a much more spacious cabin experience in the Sierra for long journeys with family.
Colour Options
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Hyundai Bayon
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Tata Sierra
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Fiery Red*
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Pristine White*
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Atlas White*
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Pure Grey*
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Ecotronic Grey
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Coorg Clouds*
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Golden Bronze
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Munnar Myst*
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Titanium Black^
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Bengal Rouge*
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Classy Blue^
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Andaman Adventure*
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Friesian Black
*Also available in dual-tone with a black roof; ^Also available with matte finish paint
The Bayon offers more colour options in the form of dual-tone with a black roof and matte-finish paint shades. Meanwhile, the Sierra’s paint shade comes with dual-tone paint as standard from the base variant. The Sierra is also available with a dark edition, which gets an all-black interior and exterior.
The Bayon's Classy Blue Colour we think suits the edgy and modern design theme.
Features And Safety
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Feature
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Hyundai Bayon
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Tata Sierra
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LED Headlamps
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✅
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✅
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LED DRLs
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✅
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✅
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Front Fog Lamps
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❌
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✅ (LED, with cornering function)
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LED Tail Lamps
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✅
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✅
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Progressive / Sequential Indicators
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❌
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✅
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LED Turn Indicators
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✅
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✅
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Puddle Lamps
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✅
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✅
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Flush Door Handles with Welcome Lights
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❌
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✅
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Roof Rails
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✅
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✅
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Wheels
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17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
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19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
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Shark Fin Antenna
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✅
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✅
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Rear Wiper & Washer
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✅
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✅
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Rear Defogger
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✅
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✅
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Rear Window Sunshade
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❌
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✅
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Powered Tailgate with Gesture Operation
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❌
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✅
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Infotainment
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12.3-inch touchscreen
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12.3-inch touchscreen
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Passenger Display
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❌
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✅ (12.3-inch)
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Instrument Cluster
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12.3-inch
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10.25-inch
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Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
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✅
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✅
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Wireless Phone Charger
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✅
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✅
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Sound System
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8-speaker Bose
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12-speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos
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Generative AI Voice Assistant
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✅
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❌
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Built-in Navigation
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❌
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✅
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Connected Car Technology
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✅
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✅
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In-car Games / App Suite
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❌
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✅
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Head-up Display
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❌
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✅
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Push-button Start/Stop
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✅
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✅
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Leatherette Upholstery
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✅
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✅
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Leatherette-wrapped Steering Wheel
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✅
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✅
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Tilt & Telescopic Steering
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✅
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✅
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Ambient Lighting
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✅
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✅(customisable)
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Panoramic Sunroof
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✅
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✅
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Ventilated Front Seats
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✅
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✅
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Driver Seat Adjustment
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✅ (8-way electric)
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✅ (6-way electric with memory)
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Boss Mode & Thigh Support Extender
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❌
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✅
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Rear Seat Recline & 60:40 Split
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✅
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✅
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Rear Centre Armrest with Cupholders
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✅
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✅
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Boss Mode
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❌
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✅
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Rear AC Vents
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✅
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✅
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Automatic Climate Control
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✅ (single-zone)
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✅ (dual-zone)
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Air Purifier
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❌
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✅
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Cooled Glovebox
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❌
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✅
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Rear USB Type-C Charging
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✅
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✅
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Adaptive Cruise Control
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✅
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✅
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Paddle Shifters
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✅ (CVT only)
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✅ (automatics only)
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Drive Modes
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✅ (CVT only)
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✅
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Automatic Headlights
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✅
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✅
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Rain Sensing Wipers
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❌
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✅
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Auto-dimming IRVM
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✅
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✅
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Electrically Adjustable & Foldable ORVMs
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✅
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✅
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Airbags
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6
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6
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ADAS
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✅(Level 2 Pro)
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✅ (Level 2)
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High Beam Assist
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✅
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✅
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Blind-spot Collision Warning
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✅
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✅
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Driver Attention Warning
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✅
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❌
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Parking Sensors
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Front, rear and side
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Front and rear
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360-Degree Camera
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✅
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✅
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Blind-spot View Monitor
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✅
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✅
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Dashcam
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✅
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❌
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Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
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✅
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✅
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ESC
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✅
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✅
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Hill-start Assist
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✅
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✅
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Hill Descent Control
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❌
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✅
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Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
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✅
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✅
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All-wheel Disc Brakes
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✅
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✅
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ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts
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✅
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✅
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The Hyundai Bayon and Tata Sierra are loaded with features. However, the Bayon gets a larger driver’s display, generative AI, side parking sensors, an integrated dashcam, and an 8-way powered driver’s seat, which the Sierra does not get.
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Meanwhile, the Sierra packs in front fog lamps, a powered tailgate, rear sunshades, a triple screen layout, a boss mode, a head-up display, hill-descent control and rain-sensing wipers, among other features that give it an upper hand over the Bayon.
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However, both cars pack in a good amount of safety features like a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an electronic parking brake (EPB), 6 airbags and front and rear parking sensors.
Powertrain Options
The Hyundai Bayon is available only with one engine option, while the Sierra is available with three different engine options. Detailed specifications of each are as follows:
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Model
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Hyundai Bayon
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Tata Sierra
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Engine
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.5-litre turbo petrol
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1.5-litre diesel
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Power
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115 PS
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106 PS
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160 PS
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118 PS
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Torque
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144 Nm
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145 Nm
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255 Nm
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260 Nm (MT) / 280 Nm (AT)
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Transmission
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6-speed MT / CVT
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6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT
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6-speed AT
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6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
MT: manual transmission; CVT: Continuously Variable Transmission; DCT: dual-clutch transmission; AT: torque-converter automatic.
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The Bayon's 1.5-litre petrol engine is a potent powertrain which does a respectable job of city and highway duties with reasonable fuel efficiency.
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Meanwhile, the engine options of the Sierra cater to diverse tastes. They range from the efficient yet less powerful naturally aspirated petrol to the long-legged diesel, which is a capable tourer.
CarDekho Says…
Looking at the Bayon and the Sierra side by side, at some angles they look like they belong to different segments. However, the former sits at the lower end of the segment while the latter sits at the upper end of the segment. The Bayon is for people looking for a premium-feeling compact SUV which is easy to drive in the city, is packed with features and has decent long-distance capability.
On the other hand, the Sierra caters to those looking for a large and upright SUV with good road presence, full of features and with loads of space inside. It also has the option of a diesel and a turbo-petrol engine, making it the better long-distance tourer of the two.
Which suits your requirements? Let us know in the comments below.
Other Cars To Consider
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Honda Elevate: The Honda Elevate is among the robust and reliable cars in the compact SUV segment while feeling reasonably premium. It is also the only car with front and rear ventilated seats.
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Hyundai Creta: The segment king is among the most well-rounded options in the segment. It has a decent amount of comfort, features, engine options, style and fuel economy.
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Kia Seltos: The new-generation Seltos got bigger and more expensive, also making it among the more expensive options in the segment while being reasonably value-oriented for those looking for a premium compact SUV. Check out the detailed comparison here.
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Maruti Victoris: The Victoris is among the handsome-looking SUVs in Maruti’s stable. It has a good balance of ease of ownership, features and comfort, along with a hybrid powertrain option. Check out the detailed comparison here.
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Renault Duster / Nissan Tekton: These European twins offer a good amount of driving-focused characteristics while being loaded with modern features. The Duster also comes with one of the most fuel-efficient hybrid powertrains in the segment.
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Toyota Hyryder / Maruti Grand Vitara: The Japanese cousins are among the most practical options in the segment, offering low cost of ownership, solid reliability and fuel efficiency.
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Volkswagen Taigun/ Skoda Kushaq: These European siblings are also among the compact options in the segment, size-wise. However, they still offer respectable amounts of space inside and are also among the most fun-to-drive options in the segment.
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Tata Curvv: The Tata Curvv caters to those looking for something which looks different and has a certain bling to it.
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MG Astor: The Astor is an underrated SUV in the segment with premium interiors and a decent set of powertrains. However, this is among the oldest options here.
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Citroen Aircross X: The Aircross X is the only 5+2-seater option here. It is also among the most comfortable SUVs in the class, with premium interiors and a unique design.