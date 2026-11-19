Today marks a landmark moment for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans around the world, as the much-awaited GTA 6 finally makes its debut after more than a decade of anticipation. With a brand-new version of Vice City to explore, an expansive open world and plenty of action-packed missions to look forward to, there's plenty for fans to get excited about.

However, as automotive enthusiasts, we couldn't help but imagine what it would be like if some of India's most popular cars made their way into the game. After all, every mission calls for a different set of wheels, whether it's a rugged SUV for police chases, a quick and nimble sedan for street races, an armoured vehicle for rampages or a flashy convertible for a date with Lucia.

So, here's our pick of Indian cars we'd love to take along for some of GTA 6's missions!

The Cop Car - Mahindra Bolero

One of the oldest running nameplates in India, the Mahindra Bolero has long been a favourite of Police departments across the country, and we feel Vice City too will be better off with it! The Bolero’s rugged underpinnings, along with the iconic boxy shape, are both well-suited to this role.

Classic Taxi - Maruti Tour S

Vice City’s taxicabs have always been some form of an American economy sedan, and to give an Indian twist to its role, the Maruti Tour S, based on the Dzire, can be ideal. Besides being practical and fuel efficient, the sedan also has a peppy and smooth 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be ideal to speed through the city and finish drop-offs early!

Street Racing - Volkswagen Virtus

Continuing the spiritual legacy of the Polo, the Volkswagen Virtus has quickly become a favourite among enthusiasts and a street racing circuit around Vice City could just be what it needs! Sharp and precise handling, a mature suspension setup and the powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will make it an ideal car for this role.

Date - MG Cyberster

Fancy a date with Lucia? The MG Cyberster’s slick and sexy looks could be the way to impress! A long drive along Ocean Beach is its home. The brutality of the Cyberster’s powertrain, its bright colour shades and silent EV nature are key to its popularity, and we would love to see it in GTA 6!

Rampages - Mahindra Marksman

Getting on to the more serious stuff, Rampage Missions, we feel will be best tackled by the armoured Mahindra Marksman, which is bulletproof and offers B6 level ballistic protection against attacks!

Heists - Maruti Eeco

For bank heists, robberies and getaway missions, Maruti’s Eeco is a humble yet well-suited offering. Loads of space, a surprisingly sprightly powertrain and its ability to simply disappear in a crowd remain unmatched by most other cars!

CarDekho Says…

The launch of GTA 6 is truly a landmark moment that fans and gamers have been waiting for for more than a decade, and now that it is finally here, we certainly wish some of these Indian cars also got representation! If you’re reading this, Rockstar Games, we’d really like to see a mod with all of our childhood and legacy favourites, maybe an official Grand Theft Auto India Edition?

What do you think of this list? Let us know in the comments below!