Buying A Car Under Rs 10 Lakh This Diwali? These 10 Come With 6 Airbags As Standard

Looking to buy a new car this Diwali? Safety is likely to be high on your priority list, and you no longer need to spend a fortune to get six airbags as standard.

Several affordable cars now offer six airbags across their range, giving buyers more safety equipment without stretching their budget. However, airbags are only one part of the safety equation; crash-test performance, structural integrity and other safety features matter too.

So, if you’re looking for a car under Rs 10 lakh this Diwali with six airbags as standard, here are 10 options to consider:

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Price: Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Rating: 2-star GNCAP (2023)

Maruti's smallest hatchback didn't always come with six airbags as standard. When launched, the Alto K10 was only available with dual airbags. But in 2025, Maruti updated the safety package with six airbags added as standard fitment. The car has not been crash-tested by any NCAP agency since. The model tested by GNCAP in 2023 only had dual airbags.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Price: Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Rating: 3-star GNCAP (2025)

Just like the Alto K10, when Maruti launched the Celerio back in 2021, it only came with two airbags as standard. However, it was upgraded to 6 airbags as part of a 2025 update, which also came with a price hike for the Celerio back then. This update helped improve its crash test rating, from 1 star for the dual-airbag version to three stars for the six-airbag version. Despite that improvement, the body shell and footwell area were still rated as unstable.

Tata Tiago

Price: Rs 4.77 lakh to Rs 8.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Rating: NA

The Tiago might be Tata's smallest car in the lineup, but that does not mean that it skimps on safety. It gets 6 airbags as standard, and while the updated version has not been crash-tested by any agency yet, the pre-facelift version with dual airbags did receive a respectable 4-star rating from Global NCAP in 2020. In fact, with this facelift, Tata has mentioned that it has reinforced the body shell, which could possibly mean an improved crash test rating, but only a new rating would confirm that.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Price: Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Rating: 1-star GNCAP (2023)

Just like the above two Marutis in this list, the WagonR also received 6 airbags as standard equipment in 2025. However, the mentioned crash test rating took place on the variant with only two airbags. That being said, we don't expect the rating to improve significantly even with 6 airbags now part of the kit because the body shell was rated unstable.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Price: Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 6.46 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Rating: NA

The Eeco is another Maruti in this list, which was updated in 2025 and received 6 airbags as standard equipment. While there is no crash test rating for this specific model now, it was crash tested back in 2016, when it received zero stars from Global NCAP. Even with six airbags now part of the package, we don't expect the Maruti Eco to get a respectable safety rating because the body shell was rated highly unstable, with severe deformations in the passenger compartment.

Tata Aeris

Price: Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Rating: NA

The recently launched Tata Aeris also gets 6 airbags as standard. While there is no crash test rating for this new nameplate, which replaces the Tata Tigor, we expect it to fare well in a crash test, if and when carried out. The Tigor, even with two airbags, had scored a four-star rating from Global NCAP.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price: Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Rating: 2-star GNCAP (2020)

The Grand i10 Nios is Hyundai's smallest car, and while it only got 2 airbags as standard when it was initially launched in 2019, Hyundai updated it with four airbags as standard and six airbags in the higher variants a few years later. However, in an update in 2023, as part of their entire model lineup shifting to six airbags as standard, the i10 Nios also received the same update. It is prudent to note that the two-star global NCAP crash test carried out in 2022 wasn't done on the model with six airbags. The shift to six airbags might improve the rating, but it won't make a significant difference as the footwell area and body shell were rated as unstable and incapable of bearing more load.

Nissan Magnite

Price: Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Rating: 5-star GNCAP (2025)

The Nissan Magnite is a sub-4m SUV that comes with six airbags as standard, but interestingly, when Nissan actually launched the facelifted version, Global NCAP only rated it at four stars for its crash test rating. But then, Nissan made some undisclosed upgrades and sent a car again for a crash test, after which it scored a full 5 stars with better performance in the frontal offset crash test. You can read about the differences and nuances between the 4-star-rated and 5-star-rated crash test in this story.

Nissan Gravite

Price: Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Rating: NA

The Nissan Gravite is the rebadged version of the Renault Triber, and it comes with six airbags as standard. Now, the Gravite itself has not been crash-tested by any agency as of now, but the pre-facelift Triber did receive a two-star rating from Global NCAP in 2024. It is important to note that this test was done on the car with only two airbags, and even the Triber received 6 airbags later in 2025. If it is crash tested now with six airbags as standard, it could result in a marginal increase in the rating.

Tata Punch

Price: Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Rating: 5 stars BNCAP (2026)

Safety has always been one of the Tata Punch’s biggest strengths, as it gets a whole host of safety features as standard, including six airbags. Despite the short footprint, the Punch scored a full 5-star rating from the Bharat NCAP crash test. What is even more reassuring is the fact that the Punch had received a full 5-star rating from Global NCAP even before it had six airbags as standard.

CarDekho Says…

Manufacturers providing six airbags as standard is a welcome addition, especially on cars that cost under Rs 10 lakh, but the airbag count alone doesn't determine how safe a car is. Crash-test performance, body structure, seatbelt systems and electronic safety features also play an important role in protecting the occupants.

The good news is that buyers this Diwali have more affordable options with six airbags than ever before. However, it is worth checking the safety rating and equipment offered on the specific variant you plan to buy before making your final decision.

Which is your go to car for safety and features? Let us know in the comments below.