The fourth generation of the Maruti Dzire, which is currently on sale in India, was launched in our market back in November 2024. It came with a brand-new identity, a more plush cabin, a new powertrain, and some segment-first features as well, which made the overall package very appealing.

However, it has been over two years since the latest Dzire was launched, and except for the recently added CNG AMT variants, nothing much has changed in the sedan. If you are planning to buy the base-spec Dzire LXi, you need to be sure whether the sedan is even relevant in today’s market, and for that purpose, we have written this article with all its details so you can make an informed decision.

Price

Variant Ex-showroom Price Dzire LXi Petrol MT Rs 6.31 Lakh

The base-spec variant of the Dzire is available only with a manual transmission, and this variant does not have the option of a CNG powertrain either. If you want to get the CNG option, you’ll have to go for the one above the base VXi variant, which gets both manual and AMT options with CNG.

As far as the entry-level price is concerned, the Dzire sits right in the middle of its rivals. Compared to the base-spec Honda Amaze, it is affordable by over a lakh, and compared to the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Aeris, while the Dzire is more expensive, it also offers an overall good package with better cabin space.

Exterior

Talking about the design, the entry-level Dzire gives you exactly what you’d expect from a base-spec variant. However, there are some elements that slightly elevate the look.

Up front, you get a set of round halogen headlamps placed in a sleek housing. There are no LED DRLs or fog lamps, but you do get a gloss black strip that connects the headlamps, and a black grille as well. You also get a shark body-coloured bumper which completes the look.

The side profile is where you can easily tell that this is the base variant. It comes with a set of 14-inch steel wheels, that too without covers. The door handles and the ORVMs are painted black, and even the indicators are mounted on the front fenders, which completes the basic look. However, you can make it look more premium if you keep a small budget aside for aftermarket alloy wheels.

The rear profile is still much better in terms of the design because you get Y-shaped LED tail lamps, a black strip between the tail lamps, a boot lip spoiler, and a shark fin antenna. From this angle, it is hard to tell that this is the base-spec Dzire.

Overall, you are paying for a design which does have the elements of an entry-level variant, but it can be made more premium by just keeping a small budget aside for aftermarket accessories. If you do not want aftermarket accessories, you’ll have to spend more to get a higher variant with a better design.

Colour Options

The Maruti Dzire is available with a total of seven colour options: Gallant Red, Alluring Blue, Nutmeg Brown, Bluish Black, Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver. Thankfully, instead of offering the entry-level variant with just a few basic shades, Maruti offers the Dzire LXi with all colour options except for the Bluish Black one.

Interior

Inside, the cabin theme is exactly the same as the top-spec variant: Black and Beige. The dashboard also gets a textured finish, and you get beige fabric seat upholstery and black fabric padding on the door armrest.

While you do not get a height-adjustable driver seat and adjustable rear seat headrests, some convenience is added by the tilt-adjustable steering wheel and adjustable front headrests.

What’s missing, though, are chrome inside door handles, chrome and wooden elements on the dashboard, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a rear centre armrest with cupholders. For these niceties, you will have to stretch to a higher variant.

Features

When it comes to features, you get a basic package that can cover your daily commutes, but some things will be missing, which you will have to spend more on as aftermarket additions.

It comes with power windows with one-touch up/down for the driver. It also gets an analogue instrument cluster with a MID, manually adjustable ORVMs, central locking, keyless entry, and automatic climate control.

You miss out on basics like steering-mounted controls and rear AC vents, and there is no infotainment package available, not even Bluetooth with a basic set of speakers. For a better cabin experience, adding an aftermarket touchscreen with a set of speakers would be a nice idea.

For a car in 2026, this package is too basic, as some models now give you a basic infotainment package from the base variant itself. However, considering the price and this segment, the entry-level variant does not set good expectations and is mostly used to keep the entry-level prices low. If you want a better feature package, we recommend you increase your budget and have a look at the Dzire VXi variant instead.

Safety

On the safety front, you do get a good enough package right from the base variant. The Dzire LXi offers 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a rear defogger, and rear parking sensors as standard fitment.

It also has a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating, which applies to the entry-level variant as well.

What you do not get is a day/night IRVM, which should have been present, and features like a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rearview camera, and a 360-degree camera are reserved for higher variants.

Powertrain

Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Number Of Cylinders 3 Power 83 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed Manual Claimed Fuel Efficiency 25.15 kmpl

With the entry-level Dzire LXi, you only get the petrol manual powertrain option, which is good enough for your daily commutes.

However, if you go for the higher variants such as VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus, you’ll get the option of a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) as well. Also, VXI and ZXI variants get the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit too, which makes 70 PS and 102 Nm, and that is also available with both manual and AMT options.

Rivals

In the sub-compact sedan segment, the Maruti Dzire has three rivals: Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and the Tata Aeris.

Interestingly, there is even a variant, or rather a dedicated brand for Dzire to be used in the commercial market, known as Tour S.

CarDekho Says…

Is the Maruti Dzire LXi relevant in 2026? Yes. For someone looking to buy an affordable sedan on a strict budget, the Dzire LXi makes sense, as it offers a basic package that you can expect at the price. The cabin space and the overall design are also good for its size and segment, which will come in handy.

The major drawback comes in the feature list, which is anyway supposed to be rudimentary in an entry-level variant, and for you to have some tech inside the cabin, you will have to look at aftermarket accessories. But, as a standalone product, for its price, the Maruti Dzire LXi offers a balanced package which will not disappoint.

What do you think about the Dzire in its base variant? Let us know in the comments.