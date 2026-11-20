Among the hottest-selling SUVs in our market is the Nexon. Last month, it sold just shy of 22,000 units, making it the third best-selling car in the country, just a few hundred units behind its top rival, the Maruti Brezza. The Nexon is technically still in its first generation, and an upgrade has been overdue for a long time.

Speaking of which, spy shots of a camouflaged new-generation Nexon have been going around the internet, and the recent pictures show better detail of what the new Nexon could be.

2027 Tata Nexon Spied: What Can Be Seen

Looking at these spy images, we can make out that the new Nexon will retain the split headlamp setup similar to the current version.

The LED DRLs sit on top, while the LED headlamps sit lower down. While the car has been heavily camouflaged, we can make out that the new design may take some inspiration from the bigger brothers like the Harrier by making the Nexon look more muscular for better road presence.

The side profile has a notable difference. What gives away that this is most likely a new generation is the shape of the A-pillar. The current generation has a fairly raked windscreen and a rounded-off A-pillar. The new generation here has a slightly more upright look and a noticeable kink where it meets the roof. The upper end of the window line now also has an angle, as opposed to the rounded-off design on the current model. Otherwise, the proportions remain more or less similar to the current model to keep it familiar.

The rear end, however, is heavily camouflaged, and the images don't reveal notable details yet to make out significant design changes to the new Nexon.

About The Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is among the most competitive cars in the segment. It has a long list of features, a 5-star BNCAP safety rating and a wide set of powertrain options, which is one of the secrets to its success. The Nexon is a bold-looking sub-compact SUV designed to look substantial and premium thanks to the muscular bonnet and wheel arches and the LED lighting.

The side profile is tastefully executed, with a neat character line running across the length of the car and the dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels giving it a premium touch. Moreover, the chunky roof rails and the black cladding on the wheel arches give it a rugged appeal as well.

The rear end also has a distinct look thanks to the wide X-shaped connected LED tail lamps and ‘Nexon’ badging on the lower half of the tailgate.

The Nexon is also known to be packed with a long list of features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes paired with a 9-speaker JBL sound system. It also features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry with engine push-button start, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety-wise, the Nexon gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera with dashcam support, a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and Level-1 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The Nexon has also scored 5 stars in the BNCAP safety tests, further strengthening its safety credentials.

The Nexon comes with three engine options, which include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is also available with an optional factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT / 7-speed DCA 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission / DCA - Dual-Clutch Automatic

The new Nexon may also get the option of a more powerful T-GDI turbo-petrol engine from the Curvv, giving it better performance. Moreover, the diesel engine may also get the DCA option for a smoother driving experience.

Expected Launch Date, Price And Rivals

The new generation Nexon is expected to arrive by mid-next year with a price tag starting around the Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Rivals of the Nexon include the Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza and Fronx, Kia Sonet and Syros, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

CarDekho Says…

The arrival of the new Nexon could be a significant upgrade, at least under the skin, since the current model is based on the first generation, which launched back in 2017, making it almost a decade old. However, this is also Tata’s biggest breadwinner, and the new generation coming almost a decade later needs to be a significant upgrade over the current generation.

The upcoming Nexon is expected to largely retain the engine options with minor tweaks but can set a new benchmark in the features and premium quotient since Tata is typically known to brim their models with as many features. Moreover, we do expect the new generation to be more spacious and have better practicality in the cabin since it is currently not the Nexon’s biggest strength among its competitors.

What are you expecting from the new generation Nexon? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: torquetalkgp via Instagram