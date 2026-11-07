Maruti Suzuki Delivered 30,000 Cars On Dhanteras! Here's How It Fared This Festive Season

India is in its peak celebratory mode, starting from Ganesh Chaturthi and leading up to Diwali, which takes place tomorrow. This is the most auspicious time of the year for many who want to start something new, invest or buy something significant for the family, like a car. And Maruti, for sure, couldn’t agree more with the monumental sales it has achieved in the festive season.

Maruti has been growing in sales ever since GST 2.0 came into effect last year and has been in full swing, delivering cars in the last month.

Monumental Sales For Maruti

Around the time of Dhanteras, Maruti has been selling approximately 30,000 cars every single day. This translates to over 4 lakh cars sold just between Ganesh Chaturthi and Dhanteras, which is a duration of less than two months starting from the first week of September. This has resulted in an overall sales growth of 17 percent compared to the festive season last year.

Breaking it down, Maruti's small car sales have seen a growth of a whopping 38 percent during the period between April and October this year, but the momentum has been strong ever since GST 2.0 came into effect last year. More specifically, just the Baleno has crossed a sales milestone of 50,000 units within two months of the launch of its facelift on 5th September.

Meanwhile, SUVs have recorded a growth of 33 percent compared to the similar period last year. This includes the Brezza, which has sold 70,000 units, while Maruti is keeping up with booking numbers of over 1.4 lakhs worth of demand.

Maruti’s Current Portfolio

Currently, Maruti sells 17 models through two outlet brands, Arena and Nexa. The list of models is as follows:

Arena Nexa S-Presso Baleno Alto K10 Fronx Celerio Grand Vitara WagonR Jimny Swift E Vitara Eeco XL6 Dzire Invicto Brezza - Victoris - Ertiga -

CarDekho Says…

Ever since GST 2.0 took effect last year, cars which come under the sub-4 metre category got a tangible price cut and models belonging to the larger segment also got a noticeable discount on the on-road prices. Adding to the festive season being greatly sentimental to most Indians, who start something new or buy something significant for the auspicious occasion, many manufacturers enjoy a sales boost during this time of the year.

And evidently, it looks like many of those are the ones who look for a long-trusted and relatable brand to spend their hard-earned money to buy a car. Which means Maruti Suzuki is on top of their list. And commendably, Maruti has also been delivering on the brand image of trust, reliability, ease of ownership and the frugal nature of their cars.

Which is your favourite Maruti Suzuki car? Let us know in the comments below.