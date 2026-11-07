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    Maruti Suzuki Delivered 30,000 Cars On Dhanteras! Here's How It Fared This Festive Season

    The true fruits of maintaining the brand image and promise have paid off for the lakhs of people who went with their sentiment to buy a Maruti Suzuki car.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Nov 07, 2026 16:23 IST
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    Published OnNov 07, 2026 16:23 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 07, 2026 16:23 IST
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    Maruti Diwali Sales Record

    India is in its peak celebratory mode, starting from Ganesh Chaturthi and leading up to Diwali, which takes place tomorrow. This is the most auspicious time of the year for many who want to start something new, invest or buy something significant for the family, like a car. And Maruti, for sure, couldn’t agree more with the monumental sales it has achieved in the festive season.

    Maruti has been growing in sales ever since GST 2.0 came into effect last year and has been in full swing, delivering cars in the last month. 

    Monumental Sales For Maruti

    Around the time of Dhanteras, Maruti has been selling approximately 30,000 cars every single day. This translates to over 4 lakh cars sold just between Ganesh Chaturthi and Dhanteras, which is a duration of less than two months starting from the first week of September. This has resulted in an overall sales growth of 17 percent compared to the festive season last year.

    Maruti Diwali Sales Record

    Breaking it down, Maruti's small car sales have seen a growth of a whopping 38 percent during the period between April and October this year, but the momentum has been strong ever since GST 2.0 came into effect last year. More specifically, just the Baleno has crossed a sales milestone of 50,000 units within two months of the launch of its facelift on 5th September.

    Maruti Diwali Sales Record

    Meanwhile, SUVs have recorded a growth of 33  percent compared to the similar period last year. This includes the Brezza, which has sold 70,000 units, while Maruti is keeping up with booking numbers of over 1.4 lakhs worth of demand.

    Maruti’s Current Portfolio

    Currently, Maruti sells 17 models through two outlet brands, Arena and Nexa. The list of models is as follows:

    Arena

    Nexa

    S-Presso

    Baleno

    Alto K10

    Fronx

    Celerio

    Grand Vitara

    WagonR

    Jimny

    Swift

    E Vitara

    Eeco

    XL6

    Dzire

    Invicto

    Brezza

    -

    Victoris

    -

    Ertiga

    -

    CarDekho Says…

    Ever since GST 2.0 took effect last year, cars which come under the sub-4 metre category got a tangible price cut and models belonging to the larger segment also got a noticeable discount on the on-road prices. Adding to the festive season being greatly sentimental to most Indians, who start something new or buy something significant for the auspicious occasion, many manufacturers enjoy a sales boost during this time of the year.

    Maruti Diwali Sales Record

    And evidently, it looks like many of those are the ones who look for a long-trusted and relatable brand to spend their hard-earned money to buy a car. Which means Maruti Suzuki is on top of their list. And commendably, Maruti has also been delivering on the brand image of trust, reliability, ease of ownership and the frugal nature of their cars. 

    Which is your favourite Maruti Suzuki car? Let us know in the comments below.

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    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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