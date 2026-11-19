The Toyota Innova Hycross is one of the most popular MPVs on the market today. Be it a family car buyer or even a fleet operator, it presents an attractive case for moving around 6-7 people in comfort. Now, almost 4 years after its launch, Toyota is all set to give it a mid-life facelift and has now released a teaser for the same. With a launch date set for November 25, here is what the teaser shows and what you can expect:

Toyota Innova Hycross Teased: What Can Be Seen?

From what we can see in the teaser, the Innova Hycross facelift will get a redesigned fascia, with new DRLs resembling the ones on the Taisor compact SUV, and an updated grille to add some freshness. It also confirms that elements like chrome door handles.

Other than that, it also shows a shark-fin antenna, as well as black-finished ORVMs, which will add a sporty touch to the car.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Innova Hycross is expected to add a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen and an updated 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, like on its Indonesian version. It will carry over some of the features from the current model, such as an 8-way powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 13-speaker JBL sound system, automatic dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

For safety, it will likely continue with features like a Level-2 ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), all-wheel disc brakes, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Innova Hycross has previously scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and we expect the facelift to retain this credential.

Powertrain Options

The current Innova Hycross is available with a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2-litre petrol strong hybrid powertrain. These are likely to be the offerings with the facelift as well.. Here are the detailed specifications for it:

Specification Toyota Innova Hycross (Petrol) Toyota Innova Hycross (Hybrid) Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre petrol-hybrid setup Power 171 PS 189 PS (combined) Torque 204 Nm 191 Nm (engine) + 206 Nm (motor) Transmission CVT* e-CVT*

*CVT - continuously variable transmission, e-CVT - electronically controlled CVT

The Innova Hycross facelift is also expected to get flex-fuel powertrain as well, which is likely to be based on the NA Petrol engine..

Expected Price & Rivals

The upcoming Innova Hycross facelift is expected to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), which is an increase of about Rs 1.3 lakh compared to the current version.

The Innova Hycross will compete with its badge-engineered version, the Maruti Invicto, while also serving as a more premium alternative to the Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Rumion, Maruti Ertiga and XL6, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

CarDekho Says..

The Toyota Innova Hycross is one of the go-to choices for many family car buyers, with a decent feature list and a strong hybrid setup, which still makes it an attractive deal for someone who is considering buying one with the current available stocks.

With the upcoming Innova Hycross, it will have a design in line with the new Hilux pickup, which we can see in the spy shots surfaced earlier. The major change will be the new flex-fuel powertrain, which is likely to be based on the 2-litre naturally aspirated engine.

That being said, the facelift will have a few special touches to it, as well as more equipment to offer, as seen in the Indonesian Innova Zenix’s update.