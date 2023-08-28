Modified On Aug 28, 2023 09:30 AM By Tarun for Maruti Ignis

These cars will give you the space and practicalities of their respective body types, but it does mean they are the best equipped of their rivals

With a budget of Rs 15 lakh, there are over 40 cars to choose from, ranging from entry-level hatchbacks to subcompact SUVs. In this throat-cut competition, manufacturers try to undercut the prices of their rivals as much as possible, whilst still offering most of the highlight features of their cars.

So, if you’re looking at any of the segments under this budget, these are seven examples whose top-end variants are more affordable than the best-equipped versions of their rivals.

Entry Level Hatchbacks

Maruti Alto K10

Price Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh Engine 1-litre petrol Transmissions 5-MT / 5-AMT Rivals Renault Kwid and Maruti S-Presso

The top-end variant of the Maruti Alto K10 undercuts the Renault Kwid by close to Rs 50,000. The Renault hatch additionally offers a rear parking camera, hill hold assist, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, powered ORVMs, and a bigger 8-inch touchscreen system. The Alto additionally gets the choice of CNG, which claims an efficiency of up to 33.85 km/kg.

Mid-Size Hatchbacks

Maruti Ignis

Price Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.16 lakh Engine 1.2-litre petrol Transmissions 5-MT / 5-AMT Rivals Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Maruti Ignis rivals the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which are costlier by up to Rs 87,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively. However, the Ignis, despite having a stylish design, is outdated compared to its frequently updated competition. It misses out on cruise control, automatic headlamps, three-point seatbelts for all passengers and ISOFIX child seat mounts compared to the Swift. The Grand i10 Nios is even more feature rich, offering a bigger touchscreen system, wireless phone charger, and six airbags additionally. The Ignis here misses out on a CNG option, which is available with both of its rivals.

Premium Hatchback

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Baleno has the most affordable top-end variant when compared to the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and its rebadged cousin, the Toyota Glanza. The i20 is the costliest competitor here, with its top-end variants touching close to Rs 12 lakh. The Baleno itself is a feature-rich offering as it offers segment-first features like heads-up display and a 360-degree camera. While it’s slightly more feature-rich than the Altroz, the i20 adds an electric sunroof and larger touchscreen. However, the Altroz and i20 get the choice of a turbo-petrol engine for the enthusiasts, the latter with the option of a DCT automatic as well.

Subcompact Sedan

Tata Tigor

Price Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh Engine 1.2-litre petrol Transmissions 5-MT / 5-AMT Rivals Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze

The top-spec Tata Tigor undercuts the top-spec Maruti Dzire by close to Rs 45,000, while the fully-loaded Honda Amaze is costlier by around Rs 71,000. The Hyundai Aura is priced very competitively, while its CNG variant undercuts that of the Tigor. The Aura being the most feature-rich offering here, gets wireless charger, six airbags, and a bigger touchscreen system over the Tata sedan.

Subcompact SUV

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is more affordable than the highest variants of most of its rivals by over Rs 3 lakh. You get the high ground clearance and looks of an SUV for the price of micro SUVs and premium hatchbacks. However, all of its rivals are more powerful and premium than the Magnite. Comforts like an electric sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, and more importantly, six airbags, are missing from the Magnite, which are offered by several of its competitors.

Compact Sedan

Maruti Ciaz

The Maruti Ciaz is the most outdated sedan in its class, as the Hyundai Verna and Honda City were recently updated and the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus went on sale in 2022 itself. The affordable pricing doesn’t make you compromise in space and looks, but does miss certain feel-good features. Compared to its rivals, it skips out on an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Not only that, but it gets a humble 1.5-litre engine, which is less powerful in front of the other sedans, especially the Verna, Slavia, and Virtus, which also get turbo-petrol options.

Micro SUV

Tata Punch Hyundai Exter Price Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol Transmissions 5-MT / 5-AMT 5-MT / 5-AMT

The relatively newer micro SUV segment is harder to choose from. There are only two options here, and the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are priced exactly the same (for now). Both get a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the choice of CNG, but the Exter’s engine is a four-cylinder motor over the Tata three-pot. In terms of features, the Exter edges ahead with the, a bigger touchscreen system, wireless phone charger, paddle shifters, six airbags, and tyre pressure monitoring system. The top-spec Punch gets rain sensing wipers, traction modes (AMT) and a 5-star safety rating over the Hyundai.

So, would you pick these cars over their costlier rivals? Let us know in the comments below. Also let us know, if you want to get a similar list on cars between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

