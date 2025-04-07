Maruti Is Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh On Nexa Cars This April

Published On Apr 07, 2025 08:01 AM By Kartik

Maruti is offering a discount of more than Rs 1 lakh on Jimny, Grand Vitara and Invicto

Maruti has rolled out offers for the Nexa portfolio for April 2025. These discounts include cash benefits, corporate discounts, and scrappage benefits. Customers can also acquire reward points when exchanging their old vehicles along with special upgrade bonuses that are available on some models. Here is a detailed list of all the Nexa offerings and the discounts each of them has attracted for April 2025.

Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Scrappage Benefit Up To Rs 30,000 Total Benefit Up To Rs 62,100

The AMT variants of the Maruti Ignis attract the aforementioned offers.

The manual variants attract a reduced cash discount of 25,000, with total benefits stacking up to Rs 57,100.

Maruti is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or a scrappage benefit of Rs 30,000. Do note that only one of these benefits can be claimed at once.

A corporate or rural discount is also available, only one of which can be applied.

Baleno

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 25,000 Scrappage Benefit Up To Rs 25,000 Rural Benefit Rs 2,100 Total Benefit Up To Rs 50,000

The base-spec Sigma and AMT variants of the Baleno attract the highest benefits, as tabulated above.

Other variants are offered with a reduced cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Maruti is not offering a corporate discount with the Baleno but is still offering a Rs 2,100 rural benefit.

The Regal Kit for the Baleno also attracts a benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Scrappage Benefit Up To Rs 30,000 Total Benefit Up To Rs 40,000

All variants of the Ciaz attract the same cash benefit as mentioned above.

The scrappage benefit also remains the same across all four variants.

Fronx

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 30,000 Scrappage Benefit Up To Rs 15,000 Total Benefit Up To Rs 45,000

The highest discounts for the Fronx are attracted by the Turbo variant, which also gets a Velocity Kit (worth Rs 43,000) free of cost.

The regular variants, except the entry-level Sigma, attract a reduced cash bonus of Rs 10,000, irrespective of powertrain.

The Sigma variant and CNG variants do not get any cash discounts; however, they are still eligible for a scrappage or exchange bonus.

Grand Vitara

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 50,000 Scrappage Benefit Up To Rs 65,000 Additional Benefits Up To Rs 20,000 Total Benefit Up To Rs 1.35 lakh

The strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara attract the highest discounts as mentioned above, along with a complimentary 5-year extended warranty.

The Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants of the Grand Vitara attract lower cash discounts.

The Sigma and CNG variants of the Grand Vitara do not get any cash discounts but are eligible for exchange or scrappage bonuses.

XL 6

Offer Amount Cash Discount N/A Scrappage Benefit Up To Rs 25,000 Total Benefit Up To Rs 25,000

The Maruti XL6 does not get any cash discounts.

It is still offered with a scrappage or exchange bonus, only one of which can be claimed

Jimny

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 1 lakh Scrappage Benefit N/A Total Benefit Up To Rs 1 lakh

The Maruti Jimny’s Alpha variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh.

The Zeta variant does not get any benefits, cash or otherwise.

Other benefits such as exchange, scrappage or corporate bonus are not available with the Jimny.

The Maruti Jimny is priced between Rs 12.76 lakh and Rs 14.81 lakh.

Invicto

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 25,000 Scrappage Benefit Up To Rs 1.15 lakh Total Benefit Up To Rs 1.40 lakh

The Alpha variant of Invicto comes with a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The Zeta variant does not get any cash benefits.

The Invicto comes with a scrappage bonus of Rs 1.15 lakh or an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh, only one of which can be redeemed.

The Maruti Invicto is priced from Rs 25.51 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The discounts may vary depending on the state or city. Please contact your nearest Nexa dealership for more details.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.