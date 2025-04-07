All
    Maruti Is Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh On Nexa Cars This April

    Published On Apr 07, 2025 08:01 AM By Kartik

    Maruti is offering a discount of more than Rs 1 lakh on Jimny, Grand Vitara and Invicto

    Maruti Nexa Offers April 2025

    Maruti has rolled out offers for the Nexa portfolio for April 2025. These discounts include cash benefits, corporate discounts, and scrappage benefits. Customers can also acquire reward points when exchanging their old vehicles along with special upgrade bonuses that are available on some models. Here is a detailed list of all the Nexa offerings and the discounts each of them has attracted for April 2025. 

    Ignis 

    Ignis

    Offer 

    Amount 

    Cash Discount 

    Up To Rs 30,000

    Corporate Discount 

    Rs 2,100

    Scrappage Benefit 

    Up To Rs 30,000 

    Total Benefit 

    Up To Rs 62,100

    • The AMT variants of the Maruti Ignis attract the aforementioned offers. 

    • The manual variants attract a reduced cash discount of 25,000, with total benefits stacking up to Rs 57,100.

    • Maruti is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or a scrappage benefit of Rs 30,000. Do note that only one of these benefits can be claimed at once. 

    • A corporate or rural discount is also available, only one of which can be applied. 

    Baleno 

    Offer 

    Amount 

    Cash Discount 

    Up To Rs 25,000

    Scrappage Benefit 

    Up To Rs 25,000

    Rural Benefit 

    Rs 2,100

    Total Benefit 

    Up To Rs 50,000

    • The base-spec Sigma and AMT variants of the Baleno attract the highest benefits, as tabulated above.

    • Other variants are offered with a reduced cash discount of Rs 20,000. 

    • Maruti is not offering a corporate discount with the Baleno but is still offering a Rs 2,100 rural benefit. 

    • The Regal Kit for the Baleno also attracts a benefit of up to Rs 10,000. 

    Ciaz 

    Offer 

    Amount 

    Cash Discount 

    Rs 10,000

    Scrappage Benefit 

    Up To Rs 30,000

    Total Benefit 

    Up To Rs 40,000

    • All variants of the Ciaz attract the same cash benefit as mentioned above. 

    • The scrappage benefit also remains the same across all four variants. 

    Fronx 

    Offer 

    Amount 

    Cash Discount 

    Up To Rs 30,000

    Scrappage Benefit 

    Up To Rs 15,000

    Total Benefit 

    Up To Rs 45,000

    • The highest discounts for the Fronx are attracted by the Turbo variant, which also gets a Velocity Kit (worth Rs 43,000) free of cost.

    • The regular variants, except the entry-level Sigma, attract a reduced cash bonus of Rs 10,000, irrespective of powertrain.

    • The Sigma variant and CNG variants do not get any cash discounts; however, they are still eligible for a scrappage or exchange bonus.

    Grand Vitara 

    Offer 

    Amount 

    Cash Discount 

    Up To Rs 50,000

    Scrappage Benefit 

    Up To Rs 65,000

    Additional Benefits 

    Up To Rs 20,000

    Total Benefit 

    Up To Rs 1.35 lakh

    • The strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara attract the highest discounts as mentioned above, along with a complimentary 5-year extended warranty. 

    • The Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants of the Grand Vitara attract lower cash discounts. 

    • The Sigma and CNG variants of the Grand Vitara do not get any cash discounts but are eligible for exchange or scrappage bonuses. 

    XL 6 

    Offer 

    Amount 

    Cash Discount 

    N/A

    Scrappage Benefit 

    Up To Rs 25,000

    Total Benefit 

    Up To Rs 25,000

    • The Maruti XL6 does not get any cash discounts. 

    • It is still offered with a scrappage or exchange bonus, only one of which can be claimed

    Jimny 

    Offer 

    Amount 

    Cash Discount 

    Up To Rs 1 lakh

    Scrappage Benefit 

    N/A

    Total Benefit 

    Up To Rs 1 lakh
    • The Maruti Jimny’s Alpha variant attracts a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh.

    • The Zeta variant does not get any benefits, cash or otherwise.

    • Other benefits such as exchange, scrappage or corporate bonus are not available with the Jimny. 

    • The Maruti Jimny is priced between Rs 12.76 lakh and Rs 14.81 lakh.

    Invicto 

    Offer 

    Amount 

    Cash Discount 

    Up To Rs 25,000

    Scrappage Benefit 

    Up To Rs 1.15 lakh

    Total Benefit 

    Up To Rs 1.40 lakh

    • The Alpha variant of Invicto comes with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. 

    • The Zeta variant does not get any cash benefits.

    • The Invicto comes with a scrappage bonus of Rs 1.15 lakh or an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh, only one of which can be redeemed. 

    • The Maruti Invicto is priced from Rs 25.51 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh.

    All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

    The discounts may vary depending on the state or city. Please contact your nearest Nexa dealership for more details.

     

    Write your Comment on Maruti Ignis

    1 comment
    1
    S
    shankar
    Apr 7, 2025, 11:47:20 AM

    Stop fleecing customers

      We need your city to customize your experience