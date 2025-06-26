2025 Tata Harrier EV Entry-level Adventure Variant Explained In 8 Images

You can also have it with an Adventure S variant over the entry-level Adventure that gets a panoramic sunroof

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV is Tata’s latest flagship electric offering and it is offered in three broad variants: Adventure, Fearless and Empowered. The Adventure is the entry level variant priced from Rs 21.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). There is also an Adventure S trim over it which comes with a panoramic sunroof. We’ve detailed the Harrier EV Adventure in images below:

Design

*Click on the image to know more details about the Tata Harrier EV

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV Adventure grabs attention right from the front. It sports a body-coloured closed grille with neat horizontal slats, topped by full-width LED DRLs. Despite being the base variant, it features projector LED headlamps that are stacked within rugged black housings, while silver accents and a faux skid plate design on the bumper add to its ruggedness.

*Click on the image to know more details about the Tata Harrier EV

From the side, the Harrier EV Adventure looks bold and muscular. It gets functional integrated side steps for easier ingress and egress. The lower body is covered by thick black cladding which continues over the wheel arches. The EV badge on the front door subtly hints at its electric signature, while the dual-tone 18-inch aero-style alloys elevate its road presence. Higher variants come with larger 19-inch alloys.

You can also spot other elements like blacked-out ORVMs with turn indicators, a contrast black roof, and gloss-black window surrounds that give it an upmarket finish.

Click on the image to know more details about the Tata Harrier EV

At the rear, the LED tail lamps are connected by a sleek light bar stretching across the tailgate. The bold ‘Harrier.ev’ lettering sits right below the number plate, while the sculpted bumper with a contrasting lower section and silver faux skid plate completes its strong, EV-ready look.

While the Harrier EV comes with a total of five colour options: Pristine White, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide, Nainital Nocturne, the Adventure variants comes with the Pristine White and Pure Grey hues only.

Interior

Click on the image to know more details about the Tata Harrier EV

Inside, the Harrier EV Adventure gets a black and brown cabin theme with all black fabric upholstery. The seats get copper-brown stitchings for contrast. The dashboard layout is clean and horizontally layered, with a mix of soft-touch black and textured dark wood-like trim adding contrast. A free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits prominently in the centre, flanked by slim AC vents below.

Click on the image to know more details about the Tata Harrier EV

The leatherette wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel features a 4-spoke design similar to the Curvv EV, with an illuminated Tata logo at the centre. The centre console gets a rotary drive mode selector, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a chunky gear selector with drive mode toggles.

Features & Safety

Click on the image to know more details about the Tata Harrier EV

Even for an entry-level variant, the Harrier EV Adventure brings more than enough features that you’d expect for its price point. It gets amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat, cruise control, keyless entry, auto AC with rear vents and PM2.5 filter, paddle shifters and connected car tech.

The Adventure S brings added niceties like a larger 12.3-inch infotainment, rear centre armrests, and most desirably, the panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, the Adventure and Adventure S are collectively equipped with features like 6 airbags, auto-headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), disc brakes on all wheels, electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold, hill hold and hill descent control, rear parking camera with sensors, rear wiper and washer, rain sensing wipers, driver drowsiness alert system and an automatic defogger.

Powertrain

The detailed specifications of the 2025 Tata Harrier EV are given below. The Adventure variant gets the smaller 65 kWh battery only, which comes with the rear-wheel drivetrain.

Battery Pack 65 kWh No. of motor 1 Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Power 238 PS Torque 315 Nm MIDC-claimed range 538 km

The higher-spec variants of the Harrier EV also get a bigger 75 kWh battery pack, and an all-wheel drivetrain is also offered exclusively with the top-spec trim. You can check out the detailed specifications in this report.

Price & Rivals

Click on the image to know more details about the Tata Harrier EV

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV Adventure is priced at Rs 21.49 lakh, while the Harrier EV Adventure S is priced at Rs 21.99 lakh (both prices, introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). You can check the RWD variants’ prices here, while the carmaker is yet to reveal the AWD price on June 27.

The Harrier EV rivals the BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XEV 9e.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.