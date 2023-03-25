Published On Mar 25, 2023 12:19 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna

The last week has witnessed the launch of Hyundai’s most awaited compact sedan, while we also got some updates on bookings of two upcoming Maruti models

The last week witnessed the launch of the new-generation Hyundai Verna, while it also saw the introduction of new special editions from Maruti and Tata's updated BS6 2.0 lineup. We also got an update on the number of bookings bagged by upcoming Maruti SUVs, and delivery update of the BYD Atto 3.

Let’s have look at all important highlights of the week:

2023 Hyundai Verna Goes On Sale

After a series of teasers and spy shots, Hyundai launched the sixth-generation Verna in India. The new Verna gets an all-new design language while also being a more feature-loaded offering. We have also detailed its variant-wise features, colour options, and compared its fuel efficiency with that of its rivals.

Maruti Releases A New Special Edition Of Its Arena Cars

After introducing Black editions of all Nexa cars, Maruti is now providing this special edition across its Arena models (except the Alto 800 and Eeco). To help you get a better picture of the same, we have also detailed the Brezza’s Black edition in images.

Tata’s Updated BS6 2.0 Lineup Introduced

Tata has now made its entire private vehicles lineup to comply with stringent BS6 2.0 norms, though the engine options remain unchanged. The update has helped up the fuel efficiency of smaller cars Tata has also extended the standard warranty of all its cars.

BYD Atto 3 EV Delivery Details

The Atto 3 EV was launched in November 2022 in India, and its deliveries commenced from January 2023. Since then, the Chinese marque has successfully delivered over 700 units of the electric SUV. The EV maker also recently celebrated its 16th anniversary in India.

Maruti and Honda Cars To Become Dearer

Maruti and Honda will hike prices of some of their cars from April 2023. Both carmakers have stated similar reasons for the price hike, including increase in input and logistical costs, as well as regulatory requirements related to vehicle safety and emissions.

Bookings Update This Week

Maruti is gearing up to launch two new SUVs – the Jimny and Fronx – which made their debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. We have now got insights on the total pre-launch bookings bagged by both the offroader and the crossover SUV till date.

Spy Shot This Week

The Kia Seltos -- which debuted in 2019 – is due a midlife update, and another test mule of the updated SUV has been sighted on Indian roads. The spy image suggested that the new Seltos may receive some driver assistance features and a new set of alloy wheels.

