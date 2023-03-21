Is The New Hyundai Verna The Most Fuel-efficient Sedan Without Electrification?
The segment no longer has any diesel offerings, while Honda’s pricey hybrid sedan is the most frugal
Hyundai has introduced the all-new Verna with bigger dimensions, a more premium package, and more potent engines. It has been rejuvenated to take on the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. While its new turbo-petrol engine makes it the most powerful sedan in the segment, it’s also one of the most fuel efficient in its segment.
Mileage Check
|
Model
|
Verna
|
City
|
Slavia
|
Virtus
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre N.A
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre NA
|
1.5-litre strong-hybrid
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power/ Torque
|
115PS/144Nm
|
160PS/253Nm
|
121PS/145Nm
|
126PS / Up to 253Nm
|
115PS / 175Nm
|
150PS/ 250Nm
|
115PS / 175Nm
|
150PS/ 250Nm
|
Transmissions
|
6-MT / CVT
|
6-MT / 7-DCT
|
6-MT / CVT
|
e-CVT
|
6-MT / 6-AT
|
6-MT / 7-DCT
|
6-MT / 6-AT
|
7-DCT
|
Claimed FE
|
18.6 kmpl / 19.6 kmpl
|
20 kmpl / 20.6 kmpl
|
17.8 kmpl / 18.4 kmpl
|
27.13 kmpl
|
19.47 kmpl / 18.07 kmpl
|
18.72 kmpl / 18.41 kmpl
|
19.4 kmpl / 18.12 kmpl
|
18.67 kmpl
Takeaways:
-
The Verna’s turbo variants are more fuel efficient than its naturally aspirated variants. They’re also more economical than all other sedans in both manual and dual clutch automatic options, except the City Hybrid which claims an efficiency of 27kmpl.
-
The least efficient is the City manual, which claims under 18kmpl. The least efficient automatic option is the Slavia with the 1-litre turbo-petrol.
-
Only the Slavia and Virtus offer petrol-manual powertrains more fuel efficient than their automatic counterparts.
-
This suggests that the Verna would offer the most engaging performance and still be easy on the pockets.
Price Check
|
Model
|
New Verna
|
City
|
City Hybrid
|
Slavia
|
Virtus
|
Price Range (ex-showroom)
|
Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh
|
Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 16.03 lakh
|
Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh
|
Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh
|
Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh
The Verna’s introductory prices range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom), which also makes it the most affordable sedan here.
