Is The New Hyundai Verna The Most Fuel-efficient Sedan Without Electrification?

Modified On Mar 21, 2023 08:09 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna

The segment no longer has any diesel offerings, while Honda’s pricey hybrid sedan is the most frugal

Hyundai Verna vs Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus

Hyundai has introduced the all-new Verna with bigger dimensions, a more premium package, and more potent engines. It has been rejuvenated to take on the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. While its new turbo-petrol engine makes it the most powerful sedan in the segment, it’s also one of the most fuel efficient in its segment. 

Mileage Check

Model

Verna

City

Slavia

Virtus

Engine

1.5-litre N.A 

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre NA

1.5-litre strong-hybrid

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power/ Torque

115PS/144Nm

160PS/253Nm

121PS/145Nm

126PS / Up to 253Nm

115PS / 175Nm

150PS/ 250Nm

115PS / 175Nm

150PS/ 250Nm

Transmissions

6-MT / CVT

6-MT / 7-DCT

6-MT / CVT

e-CVT

6-MT / 6-AT

6-MT / 7-DCT

6-MT / 6-AT

7-DCT

Claimed FE

18.6 kmpl / 19.6 kmpl

20 kmpl / 20.6 kmpl

17.8 kmpl / 18.4 kmpl

27.13 kmpl

19.47 kmpl / 18.07 kmpl

18.72 kmpl / 18.41 kmpl

19.4 kmpl / 18.12 kmpl

18.67 kmpl

Takeaways: 

  • The Verna’s turbo variants are more fuel efficient than its naturally aspirated variants. They’re also more economical than all other sedans in both manual and dual clutch automatic options, except the City Hybrid which claims an efficiency of 27kmpl.

2023 Hyundai Verna

  • The least efficient is the City manual, which claims under 18kmpl. The least efficient automatic option is the Slavia with the 1-litre turbo-petrol.

Honda City

  • Only the Slavia and Virtus offer petrol-manual powertrains more fuel efficient than their automatic counterparts. 

Volkswagen Virtus

  • This suggests that the Verna would offer the most engaging performance and still be easy on the pockets. 

Price Check

Model

New Verna

City

City Hybrid

Slavia

Virtus

Price Range (ex-showroom)

Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh

Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 16.03 lakh

Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh

Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh

Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh

The Verna’s introductory prices range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom), which also makes it the most affordable sedan here.

