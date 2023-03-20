Modified On Mar 20, 2023 04:28 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos 2022

The compact SUV’s prices are expected to be announced by mid-2023 and expected to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia India introduced the Seltos in August 2019, it’s now ripe for a facelift.

Spotted test mule was finished in Intelligency Blue shade; had red brake calipers.

Cabin likely to get dual 10.25-inch displays and slimmer central AC vents.

Kia might even offer it with new features like panoramic sunroof and heated front seats.

To get the same 115PS petrol and diesel engines as the current model; new Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo to be on offer too.

Kia India’s debut product, the Seltos (launched in 2019), is due a midlife refresh soon and the development mule with the facelift has already been spotted on test a few times. The soon-to-be launched, updated compact SUV was recently spied on again with partial camouflage which has revealed new changes.

New Details Seen

While the test mule was only partially covered, hiding the changes to the front and rear only, its Intelligency Blue paint was clearly noticeable. It even had red brake calipers indicating that it was the range-topping GT Line variant. Apart from the redesigned grille and bumpers, the latest spy video showed the car with something that looks like a radar for the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) located in the bumper.

The facelifted Seltos is expected to get a fresh set of alloy wheels, while at the back, it will come with a connected LED taillight setup. Being the GT Line variant, you can expect it to have red accents inside and out, as seen on the existing model.

Facelifted Kia Seltos revealed globally

New Features And Cabin Updates

Facelifted Kia Seltos's cabin

Although the cabin wasn’t seen in the video, it’s expected to be in line with the globally revealed facelifted Seltos. It could get a slightly redesigned dashboard featuring slimmer central AC vents and dual 10.25-inch displays. Kia might even provide it with a panoramic sunroof and possibly heated front seats as well.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to six airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC), ISOFIX child-seat anchors and potentially ADAS too. The driver-assistance suite will likely include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist, similar to the new generation Hyundai Verna.

Updates Under The Hood

Kia will offer the new Seltos with the 115PS, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as the current model. While the petrol engine will continue with the six-speed MT and CVT options, the diesel engine will likely come with the new six-speed iMT instead of the manual. It will continue to be offered with a six-speed automatic. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit will be replaced with the Hyundai Alcazar and Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 160PS and 253Nm. It will also likely get the six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT option.

Launch And Expected Prices

The facelifted Seltos is expected to go on sale by mid-2023 with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Hyundai Creta.

