The all-new Verna is available in four variants and with equal number of powertrain options

The compact sedan segment has been somewhat revived lately with fresh entries in the form of the latest Honda City, the Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus. Hyundai has responded with the sixth-generation Verna which is larger, more upmarket, tech-laden and powerful than its predecessor. It’s also much more sporty and aggressive in terms of styling. Introductory prices for the new Verna range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sedan is available with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) and turbo-petrol engines, both paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The NA engine gets the choice of a CVT, while the turbo unit goes with a seven-speed DCT (dual clutch transmission) automatic.

The new Verna is available in four broad variants: EX, S, SX, and SX (O) and here’s what each has to offer:

Hyundai Verna EX Variant

(Image Used For Dual-Tone Interior Reference)

Price: Rs 10.90 lakh

Powertrain: 1.5-litre petrol with six-speed MT only

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Projector headlamps

Black chrome finish for the grille

15-inch steel wheels with covers Dual-tone black and beige theme

Metal finish for parking brake and door handles

Height adjustable driver seat

Front and rear adjustable headrests

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Front and rear power windows

Manual AC

Tilt adjustable steering

Front and rear USB Type-C charger

Electrically adjustable ORVMs - Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

Automatic headlamps

Rear defogger

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Three-point seatbelts for all seats

ISOFIX child-seat mounts

The base-spec EX variant gets a decently equipped safety package with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and automatic headlamps. Besides that, this variant is pretty basic, missing out on an infotainment system and rear AC vents. This variant is also limited to just the petrol-manual powertrain.

Hyundai Verna S Variant

Price: Rs 11.96 lakh

Powertrain: 1.5-litre petrol with six-speed MT

Features:

(on top of the Verna EX variant)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Horizon LED positioning lamps and DRLs

Connected LED tail lamps

Turn indicators on ORVMs

15-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Sliding front centre armrest Idle stop and go

Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox

Telescopic steering adjust

Cruise control

Steering wheel with audio and phone controls 8-inch touchscreen infotainment

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice assist

Front and rear speakers

Digitised instrument cluster Hill start assist control

Electronic stability control

TPMS

Vehicle stability management

The S variant gets some necessary additions in the form of automatic AC, rear AC vents, cruise control and an 8-inch touchscreen system. This is the entry-level variant of the new Verna’s distinctive lighting elements front and rear. Safety gets a good level up with hill start assist, ESC, and TPMS. Still no rear camera or the option of an automatic transmission.

Verna SX Variant

Price: Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 14.24 lakh

Engine: 1.5-litre petrol engine with six-speed MT and IVT (automatic)

Features:

(on top of the Verna S variant)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlamps

Cornering lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Chrome door handles and window line Leatherette finish for steering wheel and gear knob

Ambient lighting Paddle shifters (IVT)

Electric sunroof

Drive mode select (IVT)

Smart trunk

Push button start

Wireless charger

Driver rear view monitor

Auto-folding ORVMs Front tweeters for audio system Front parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Electro chromic mirror

Smart Key

Height adjustable front seat belts

This variant looks the most different and premium from the outside, thanks to LED headlamps, the bigger alloy wheels, and some chrome elements. But on the inside, it’s almost the same as the S variant. Electric sunroof, wireless charger, and ambient lighting have been added here while the automatic option also gets paddle shifters and drive modes. The front parking sensors and rear parking camera have been added for more convenience. However, the star features of the new generation sedan are missing from this variant.

Verna SX (Turbo)

Price: Rs 14.84 lakh to Rs 16.08 lakh

Engine: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with six-speed MT and seven-speed DCT

(In addition to the features of SX)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Red brake calipers

16-inch black alloy wheels

Dual-tone paint All-black interior with red accents

Metal Pedals

Soft-touch door trim and crashpad Integrated air purifier 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

Bluelink connected car technology Electrochromic mirror with emergency switches

Yes, the turbo-petrol version of the same SX variant gets additional features than the NA SX. This is the entry-level trim for the new Verna’s performance-oriented powertrain. It comes with black alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and dual-tone colours (black roof option) for a sporty look on the outside.

The cabin will also have that racy-appeal with the all-black interior, red accents, and metal pedals. When compared with the SX petrol variant, it enhances the cabin with the addition of the integrated dual displays, with the 10.25-inch touchscreen system, and soft-touch materials. Here, the drive modes are not limited to the automatic option.

Verna SX (O)

Price: Rs 14.66 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh

Engine: 1.5-litre petrol engine with six-speed MT and IVT automatic

(In addition to the features of SX Turbo)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Soft-touch material on dashboard and door trims (over SX)

Leatherette seat upholstery Front ventilated and heated seats

Powered driver seat

Manual rear curtain

Integrated air purifier (over SX) 8-speaker Bose sound system

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with Bluelink connected car tech (over SX) Electrochromic mirror with emergency switches (over SX) ADAS (Only for IVT) Rear cross traffic alert and collision avoidance

Blind spot monitoring

Smart Cruise Control

Automatic emergency braking

Lane keep assist

High beam assist

The SX (O) variant doesn’t look too different from the SX variant, save for different alloy wheels. The cabin gets more upmarket with the inclusion of leatherette seat upholstery and soft-touch materials. New features include segment-first heated and ventilated front seats, and a powered driver seat. The main USP of this variant is the radar-based ADAS, which, however, is limited only to the CVT automatic variants.

Verna SX (O) Turbo

Price: Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh

Engine: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with six-speed MT and seven-speed DCT

(In addition to the features of SX (O) and SX Turbo)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Over SX Turbo Leatherette seat upholstery Over SX Turbo Front ventilated and heated seats

Powered driver seat

Manual rear curtain Over SX Turbo 8-speaker Bose sound system Rear disc brakes (DCT)

ADAS (for both MT and DCT variants)

Adaptive cruise control (DCT)

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (DCT)

Electronic parking brake

This is the fully loaded variant of the new Verna with all the highlight features. It looks no different on the outside compared to the SX Turbo, but gets leatherette upholstery, premium audio system and the feature-loaded front seats. Safety gets a small boost with rear disc brakes, ADAS (as standard), and electronic parking brake. Over the SX(O), it gets Hyundai’s adaptive cruise control as well, limited to the DCT option.

These were the variant-wise details of the all-new Hyundai Verna. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more details about the sedan and we will be sharing the car’s review and first driving impressions shortly.

