The all-new Verna is available in four variants and with equal number of powertrain options
The compact sedan segment has been somewhat revived lately with fresh entries in the form of the latest Honda City, the Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus. Hyundai has responded with the sixth-generation Verna which is larger, more upmarket, tech-laden and powerful than its predecessor. It’s also much more sporty and aggressive in terms of styling. Introductory prices for the new Verna range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
The sedan is available with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) and turbo-petrol engines, both paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The NA engine gets the choice of a CVT, while the turbo unit goes with a seven-speed DCT (dual clutch transmission) automatic.
The new Verna is available in four broad variants: EX, S, SX, and SX (O) and here’s what each has to offer:
Hyundai Verna EX Variant
(Image Used For Dual-Tone Interior Reference)
Price: Rs 10.90 lakh
Powertrain: 1.5-litre petrol with six-speed MT only
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
-
|
The base-spec EX variant gets a decently equipped safety package with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and automatic headlamps. Besides that, this variant is pretty basic, missing out on an infotainment system and rear AC vents. This variant is also limited to just the petrol-manual powertrain.
Hyundai Verna S Variant
Price: Rs 11.96 lakh
Powertrain: 1.5-litre petrol with six-speed MT
Features:
(on top of the Verna EX variant)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The S variant gets some necessary additions in the form of automatic AC, rear AC vents, cruise control and an 8-inch touchscreen system. This is the entry-level variant of the new Verna's distinctive lighting elements front and rear. Safety gets a good level up with hill start assist, ESC, and TPMS. Still no rear camera or the option of an automatic transmission.
Verna SX Variant
Price: Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 14.24 lakh
Engine: 1.5-litre petrol engine with six-speed MT and IVT (automatic)
Features:
(on top of the Verna S variant)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
Front tweeters for audio system
|
This variant looks the most different and premium from the outside, thanks to LED headlamps, the bigger alloy wheels, and some chrome elements. But on the inside, it's almost the same as the S variant. Electric sunroof, wireless charger, and ambient lighting have been added here while the automatic option also gets paddle shifters and drive modes. The front parking sensors and rear parking camera have been added for more convenience. However, the star features of the new generation sedan are missing from this variant.
Verna SX (Turbo)
Price: Rs 14.84 lakh to Rs 16.08 lakh
Engine: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with six-speed MT and seven-speed DCT
(In addition to the features of SX)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Yes, the turbo-petrol version of the same SX variant gets additional features than the NA SX. This is the entry-level trim for the new Verna's performance-oriented powertrain. It comes with black alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and dual-tone colours (black roof option) for a sporty look on the outside.
The cabin will also have that racy-appeal with the all-black interior, red accents, and metal pedals. When compared with the SX petrol variant, it enhances the cabin with the addition of the integrated dual displays, with the 10.25-inch touchscreen system, and soft-touch materials. Here, the drive modes are not limited to the automatic option.
Verna SX (O)
Price: Rs 14.66 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh
Engine: 1.5-litre petrol engine with six-speed MT and IVT automatic
(In addition to the features of SX Turbo)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
ADAS (Only for IVT)
The SX (O) variant doesn't look too different from the SX variant, save for different alloy wheels. The cabin gets more upmarket with the inclusion of leatherette seat upholstery and soft-touch materials. New features include segment-first heated and ventilated front seats, and a powered driver seat. The main USP of this variant is the radar-based ADAS, which, however, is limited only to the CVT automatic variants.
Verna SX (O) Turbo
Price: Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh
Engine: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with six-speed MT and seven-speed DCT
(In addition to the features of SX (O) and SX Turbo)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Over SX Turbo
Leatherette seat upholstery
|
Over SX Turbo
|
Over SX Turbo
|
This is the fully loaded variant of the new Verna with all the highlight features. It looks no different on the outside compared to the SX Turbo, but gets leatherette upholstery, premium audio system and the feature-loaded front seats. Safety gets a small boost with rear disc brakes, ADAS (as standard), and electronic parking brake. Over the SX(O), it gets Hyundai's adaptive cruise control as well, limited to the DCT option.
These were the variant-wise details of the all-new Hyundai Verna. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more details about the sedan and we will be sharing the car’s review and first driving impressions shortly.
