Kia Carens Clavis vs Mahindra XUV700: Cross Segment Specifications Compared

At Rs 25 lakh, should you buy the Kia premium MPV or go with the Mahindra SUV? Let us find out

The Kia Carens Clavis is the latest MPV from the Korean carmaker in India. It comes packed with features and offers a three-row seating layout, making it a strong contender for family buyers. However, at a similar price point, buyers also have the option of the Mahindra XUV700, which also gets three rows of SUV with the road presence of a SUV. So, should you pick the all-new Kia MPV over the feature-loaded Mahindra XUV700? Let us find out.

Prices

Model Price Kia Carens Clavis (introductory) Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 25.14 lakh

All prices are showroom, pan-India

The Kia Carens Clavis is more affordable than the Mahindra XUV700, especially in the base-spec variants, where the price difference is around Rs 3 lakh. The top-spec AX7L variant of the XUV700 is also priced higher than the Carens Clavis, but for that extra cost, it offers more powerful engine options and a few additional features.

Dimensions

Dimensions Kia Carens Clavis Mahindra XUV700 Difference Length 4550 mm 4695 mm (- 145 mm) Width 1800 mm 1890 mm (- 90 mm) Height 1708 mm 1755 mm (- 47 mm) Wheelbase 2780 mm 2750 mm (- 30 mm)

The Mahindra XUV700 is clearly the larger model here overall. It is longer, wider, and taller than the Kia Carens Clavis, which gives it a stronger road presence. However, the Carens Clavis has a slightly longer wheelbase. Both the cars are decently spacious and can accommodate occupants one behind another in comfort.

Powertrain Options

Model Kia Carens Clavis Mahindra XUV700 Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 380 Nm 450 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD/AWD

*iMT = Clutchless manual transmission, DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

When it comes to performance, the Mahindra XUV700 has a clear advantage with its larger powertrains. Its turbo-petrol engine produces 40 PS and 127 Nm more than the Clavis’ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. The XUV700’s diesel engine also makes up to 69 PS and 200 Nm more than the diesel engine offered in the Clavis. It is also the only one here to offer optional all-wheel drive, which can be useful in varied driving conditions.

Features

Features Kia Carens Clavis Mahindra XUV700 Exterior Auto-LED headlights

LED DRLs

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Black cladding on wheel arches and lower portion of doors

Rear wiper and washer

Roof rails Auto-LED headlights

LED DRLs

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Wraparound LED tail lights

LED front fog lamps with cornering function

LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles Interior Navy blue and beige cabin theme

2-spoke dual-tone steering wheel

Beige leatherette seat upholstery

6- and 7-seater options (captain seats limited to top variant)

64-colour ambient lighting

Retractable seat back table with cup holders

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Dual-tone black and white cabin theme

3-spoke steering wheel

White leatherette seat upholstery

6- and 7-seater options

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cup holders Comfort and Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Ventilated front-row seats

4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

Auto AC with vents for 2nd and 3rd row passengers

Tilt and telescopic function for steering wheel

Auto up/down for all windows

Rain sensing wipers

Paddle shifters (automatic variants only)

Push button start/stop

Remote engine start

Drive modes (automatic variants only)

Auto folding and electrically-adjustable ORVMs 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

Panoramic sunroof

6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

Dual-zone climate control

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Drive modes (diesel only)

Push-button start/stop

Ventilated front seats

ORVMs with memory function Infotainment 12.3-inch infotainment system

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless in lower variants with 8-inch system) 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

12-speaker Sony sound system

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Level-2 ADAS

Dual-camera dashcam

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (automatic variants only)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Disc brakes on all wheels 7 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS

TPMS

Rain-sensing wipers

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Disc brakes on all wheels

Both the Kia Carens Clavis and Mahindra XUV700 come well-equipped with features such as auto LED headlights, LED DRLs, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charger. Both SUVs also offer a choice between 6- and 7-seater configurations, rear centre armrest with cup holders, and front and rear parking sensors. On the safety front, both get disc brakes on all wheels, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

However, over the Carens Clavis, the Mahindra XUV700 offers a few premium touches such as larger 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps with cornering function, flush-type door handles, dual-zone climate control, memory function for the driver’s seat and ORVMs, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, TPMS, and an extra airbag.

The Carens Clavis, on the other hand, offers a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system and digital driver’s display (compared to the XUV700’s 10.25-inch units), a dual-camera dashcam, and seat-back tables with cup holders.

Verdict

The Kia Carens Clavis is the more accessible option here, with a significantly lower starting price and a wide range of powertrain options including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel. It also offers a premium cabin with thoughtful touches like ambient lighting, seat-back tables, and a dual-camera dashcam. It can hence be a practical choice for families on a tighter budget.

In comparison, the Mahindra XUV700 is a larger SUV that offers more road presence, better performance figures, and a few additional premium features. Its turbo-petrol and diesel engines are significantly more powerful than those of the Clavis, and it is the only one here to offer an all-wheel drive option. If you are looking for a more powerful and feature-rich SUV with a stronger emphasis on performance and higher-end features, the Mahindra XUV700 makes a better fit.

