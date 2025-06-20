All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Kia Carens Clavis vs Mahindra XUV700: Cross Segment Specifications Compared

    Modified On Jun 20, 2025 09:56 AM By Dipan

    10.7K Views
    • Write a comment

    At Rs 25 lakh, should you buy the Kia premium MPV or go with the Mahindra SUV? Let us find out

    Kia Carens Clavis vs Mahindra XUV 700

    The Kia Carens Clavis is the latest MPV from the Korean carmaker in India. It comes packed with features and offers a three-row seating layout, making it a strong contender for family buyers. However, at a similar price point, buyers also have the option of the Mahindra XUV700, which also gets three rows of SUV with the road presence of a SUV. So, should you pick the all-new Kia MPV over the feature-loaded Mahindra XUV700? Let us find out.

    Prices

    Kia Carens Clavis front

    Model

    Price

    Kia Carens Clavis (introductory)

    Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh

    Mahindra XUV700

    Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 25.14 lakh

    All prices are showroom, pan-India

    The Kia Carens Clavis is more affordable than the Mahindra XUV700, especially in the base-spec variants, where the price difference is around Rs 3 lakh. The top-spec AX7L variant of the XUV700 is also priced higher than the Carens Clavis, but for that extra cost, it offers more powerful engine options and a few additional features.

    Dimensions

    Mahindra XUV700 front

    Dimensions

    Kia Carens Clavis

    Mahindra XUV700

    Difference

    Length

    4550 mm

    4695 mm

    (- 145 mm) 

    Width

    1800 mm

    1890 mm

    (- 90 mm)

    Height

    1708 mm

    1755 mm

    (- 47 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2780 mm

    2750 mm

    (- 30 mm)

    The Mahindra XUV700 is clearly the larger model here overall. It is longer, wider, and taller than the Kia Carens Clavis, which gives it a stronger road presence. However, the Carens Clavis has a slightly longer wheelbase. Both the cars are decently spacious and can accommodate occupants one behind another in comfort. 

    Powertrain Options

    Mahindra XUV700 engine

    Model

    Kia Carens Clavis

    Mahindra XUV700

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    200 PS

    Up to 185 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    380 Nm

    450 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT*

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD/AWD

    *iMT = Clutchless manual transmission, DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    When it comes to performance, the Mahindra XUV700 has a clear advantage with its larger powertrains. Its turbo-petrol engine produces 40 PS and 127 Nm more than the Clavis’ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. The XUV700’s diesel engine also makes up to 69 PS and 200 Nm more than the diesel engine offered in the Clavis. It is also the only one here to offer optional all-wheel drive, which can be useful in varied driving conditions.

    Also Read: Maruti Dzire vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Compared

    Features

    Kia Carens Clavis cabin Mahindra XUV700 interior

    Features

    Kia Carens Clavis

    Mahindra XUV700

    Exterior

    • Auto-LED headlights

    • LED DRLs

    • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Black cladding on wheel arches and lower portion of doors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Roof rails

    • Auto-LED headlights

    • LED DRLs

    • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Wraparound LED tail lights

    • LED front fog lamps with cornering function

    • LED tail lights

    • Flush-type door handles

    Interior

    • Navy blue and beige cabin theme

    • 2-spoke dual-tone steering wheel

    • Beige leatherette seat upholstery

    • 6- and 7-seater options (captain seats limited to top variant)

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Retractable seat back table with cup holders

    • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

    • Dual-tone black and white cabin theme

    • 3-spoke steering wheel

    • White leatherette seat upholstery

    • 6- and 7-seater options

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

    Comfort and Convenience

    • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Ventilated front-row seats

    • 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

    • Auto AC with vents for 2nd and 3rd row passengers

    • Tilt and telescopic function for steering wheel

    • Auto up/down for all windows

    • Rain sensing wipers

    • Paddle shifters (automatic variants only)

    • Push button start/stop

    • Remote engine start

    • Drive modes (automatic variants only)

    • Auto folding and electrically-adjustable ORVMs

    • 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • 6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

    • Dual-zone climate control

    • Air purifier

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Drive modes (diesel only)

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Ventilated front seats

    • ORVMs with memory function

    Infotainment

    • 12.3-inch infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Connected car tech

    • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless in lower variants with 8-inch system)

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 12-speaker Sony sound system

    • Connected car tech

    Safety

    • 6 airbags

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

    • Level-2 ADAS

    • Dual-camera dashcam

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (automatic variants only)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Disc brakes on all wheels

    • 7 airbags 

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • 360-degree camera

    • Level 2 ADAS

    • TPMS

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Rear defogger with rear wiper

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Disc brakes on all wheels

     Both the Kia Carens Clavis and Mahindra XUV700 come well-equipped with features such as auto LED headlights, LED DRLs, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charger. Both SUVs also offer a choice between 6- and 7-seater configurations, rear centre armrest with cup holders, and front and rear parking sensors. On the safety front, both get disc brakes on all wheels, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

    Mahindra XUV700 rear 

    However, over the Carens Clavis, the Mahindra XUV700 offers a few premium touches such as larger 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps with cornering function, flush-type door handles, dual-zone climate control, memory function for the driver’s seat and ORVMs, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, TPMS, and an extra airbag.

     Kia Carens Clavis 12.3-inch touchscreen

    The Carens Clavis, on the other hand, offers a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system and digital driver’s display (compared to the XUV700’s 10.25-inch units), a dual-camera dashcam, and seat-back tables with cup holders.

    Verdict

    Kia Carens Clavis rear

    The Kia Carens Clavis is the more accessible option here, with a significantly lower starting price and a wide range of powertrain options including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel. It also offers a premium cabin with thoughtful touches like ambient lighting, seat-back tables, and a dual-camera dashcam. It can hence be a practical choice for families on a tighter budget.

    Mahindra XUV700 driving

    In comparison, the Mahindra XUV700 is a larger SUV that offers more road presence, better performance figures, and a few additional premium features. Its turbo-petrol and diesel engines are significantly more powerful than those of the Clavis, and it is the only one here to offer an all-wheel drive option. If you are looking for a more powerful and feature-rich SUV with a stronger emphasis on performance and higher-end features, the Mahindra XUV700 makes a better fit.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Kia Carens Clavis

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Kia Carens Clavis vs Mahindra XUV700: Cross Segment Specifications Compared
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience