All the Tata cars now offer an increased standard warranty as well

Tata Nexon, Altroz, Punch

  • Tata’s petrol cars to be more efficient by up to 1.13kmpl; diesel Nexon by up to 2.4kmpl. 

  • Tata also claims better low-end drivability in Punch and Altroz petrol. 

  • Nexon and Altroz diesel also upgraded and retuned for better drivability. 

  • Prices already hiked in 2023, more increments can be expected later in the year. 

Tata has updated its entire lineup with BS6 Phase 2 (RDE) compliant engines. The powertrain options remain the same as earlier, but the smaller Tata cars are now more fuel efficient. 

Engine Upgrades

PETROL

Model

New Mileage Figure

Difference

Tiago

20.01kmpl

+1kmpl

Tigor

19.60kmpl

+0.60kmpl

Punch

20.10kmpl

+1.13kmpl

Altroz Petrol

19.30kmpl

+0.70kmpl

Nexon Petrol

17.10kmpl

+0.75kmpl

Tata claims that the low-end drivability of the Punch and Altroz petrol has been improved, and both come with idle stop-start as standard. The Punch enjoys the most improvement and the highest petrol economy here. It now claims over 20 kmpl, while the Altroz’s economy improved by 0.7kmpl. The Tigor has the least improvement of just 0.6kmpl.

The Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Altroz share their 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, which comes paired with five-speed manual transmission as standard. Save for the Altroz, all three of them get a five-speed AMT as an option. The premium hatchback offers the choice of a seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic). It also gets a 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with a manual stick. 

The Nexon comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is the least petrol-efficient model here. With the update, it promises an economy of over 17kmpl.

DIESEL

Model

New Mileage Figure

Difference

Altroz Diesel

23.60kmpl

+0.60kmpl

Nexon Diesel MT

23.20kmpl

+2.10kmpl

Nexon Diesel AMT

24.10kmpl

+2.40kmpl

Tata claims that the 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine has been upgraded and retuned for delivering better performance as well as improved fuel economy. It is featured in the Altroz and Nexon only, producing 90PS on the Altroz and 110PS on the Nexon. The hatchback sees the least improvement, while the diesel Nexon gets more efficient by over 2kmpl.

The 2-litre diesel engine in the Harrier and Safari has been updated as well. Both the models will also be getting significant feature upgrades for 2023, including ADAS.

Tata Tigor

Increased Warranty

The updates for 2023 go beyond just making engines compliant with the latest emission norms. Tata has increased its standard warranty from two Years / 75,000 kilometres to three Years / one Lakh kilometres on its entire lineup. 

Price Check

Model 

Price Range

Tiago 

Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh

Tigor

Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh

Punch

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh

Altroz

Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.40 lakh

Nexon

Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh

The above-mentioned Tata cars range from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

