Here Are The Top 5 EVs In India With Quickest 0-100 Kmph Acceleration In Under Rs 35 Lakh

The 2025 Harrier EV is equipped with a ‘Boost Mode’ that gives a short boost of additional power for quicker acceleration

Electric cars in India are no longer just about going green. They’re changing the way we look at performance, offering instant torque, great fun to drive and thrilling acceleration without emissions. If you're in the market for a fast EV under Rs 35 lakh, here are the top 5 EVs in India that can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph the quickest in this price range:

2025 Tata Harrier EV

Acceleration (0-100 kmph) - 6.3 Seconds

Price - Starts from Rs 21.50 lakh

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV has recently been launched as the carmaker’s new flagship electric SUV. It features an all-wheel-drive setup powered by a dual-motor system—one on the front axle producing 158 PS and the other on the rear axle delivering 238 PS. With a 75 kWh battery and a ‘Boost Mode’ function, the Harrier EV is the quickest EV on this list.

Tata also offers the Harrier EV with a smaller 65 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drivetrain. It’s well-equipped with premium features, including a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, a powered tailgate, as well as V2L and V2V charging capabilities.

On the safety front, the Harrier EV is packed with features such as 7 airbags (6 offered as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, auto park assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and level-2 ADAS.

Mahindra BE 6

Acceleration (0-100 kmph) - 6.7 Seconds

Price - Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh

The Mahindra BE 6 is the first model to launch under Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ SUV lineup. It features a head-turning design that looks nothing short of a spaceship on wheels. The SUV is offered with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The larger battery, paired with a single motor and rear-wheel drive setup, produces 286 PS and 380 Nm of torque, enabling the BE 6 to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds.

Step inside the BE 6 and you're greeted by a cabin that feels more like a jet cockpit, packed with an array of modern features. Highlights include dual 12.3-inch displays, dual wireless phone chargers, a panoramic glass roof, multi-zone automatic climate control with rear AC vents, ventilated and powered front seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, an AR-based heads-up display, and even a built-in selfie camera.

In terms of safety, the BE 6 offers 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all wheels, auto park assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a 360-degree camera.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Acceleration (0-100 kmph) - 6.8 Seconds

Price - Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh

The Mahindra XEV 9e is an electric SUV-coupe and one of the first fully electric models under Mahindra’s new XEV sub-brand. It sports a plush and futuristic design, featuring connected LED lighting, illuminated logos, flush-type door handles, and a sleek, modern silhouette. Beyond its looks, the XEV 9e is equally capable, offered with the same battery options as the BE 6. With an output of 286 PS and 380 Nm and a rear-wheel-drive setup, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds.

The XEV 9e carries all the key features seen on the BE 6, such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof with ambient lighting, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Additionally, it gets a unique triple-display setup, which includes a dedicated 12.3-inch screen for the co-passenger’s entertainment.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Acceleration (0-100 kmph) - 7.2 Seconds

Price - Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh

From Hyundai’s stable, the Creta Electric is the most affordable choice in this list. It retains a familiar silhouette to its popular Creta nameplate with subtle EV-specific touches and a capable powertrain. It comes with two battery options: a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh unit. The larger battery powers a motor that produces 171 PS and 200 Nm of torque, delivering impressive acceleration.

The Creta Electric is well-equipped with features such as ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, V2L technology, and dual 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, along with dual-zone automatic climate control.

Passenger safety is taken care of with essentials like 6 airbags, an ADAS suite, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-start assist, and hill-descent control.

BYD Atto 3

Acceleration (0-100 kmph) - 7.3 Seconds

Price - Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh

The last of this list is the one from our Chinese neighbours, the BYD Atto 3. It is also the most expensive within this list, with its higher-end pricing being a little shy of the Rs 35 lakh mark. It is a stylish electric SUV featuring a 49.92 kWh and a 60.48 kWh battery pack. The bigger unit powers a front-mounted electric motor producing 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. This setup allows the Atto 3 to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

Inside, the Atto 3 stands out with its unique cabin layout, featuring a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker Dirac audio system.

In terms of safety, the Atto 3 comes equipped with 7 airbags, an ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, hill-descent control, and ISOFIX mounts.

So, if you had to choose among these fast electric SUVs, which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments.

*All prices are ex-showroom

