Modified On Mar 20, 2023 03:33 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Alto K10

Save for the Alto 800 and Eeco, all other Arena cars receive the Black Edition treatment at no premium

The Arena cars will now be available in a special Pearl Midnight Black exterior colour, same as the Nexa lineup.

Apart from the colour, no other visual or mechanical changes are made.

Brezza’s ZXi and ZXi+ trims are available with this special black colour option.

The carmaker is yet to specify the black edition variants of other Arena cars.

Maruti Brezza black edition is priced similar to its equivalent monotone trims.

Maruti joined the trend earlier this year by introducing black editions of all five Nexa models as part of its fortieth anniversary celebrations. While we were teased with special matte editions at Auto Expo 2023, the company has now introduced the Peal Midnight Black shade across its Arena range, except for the entry-level Alto 800 and Eeco, as well.

Also Read: Maruti Brezza CNG Launched At Rs 9.14 Lakh

Except for the Brezza, the company hasn't mentioned specific variants for the other Arena cars that will be available in this new colour. For the time being, the Brezza's higher-specced ZXi and ZXi+ trims are offered in the new black shade. Based on this, we may anticipate that the top-trims of other models will be available in this special edition. For the reference, here are the pricing details of the black edition of the Brezza:

Variant Price ZXi Rs 10.95 lakh ZXi CNG MT Rs 11.90 lakh ZXi+ Rs 12.38 lakh ZXi AT Rs 12.45 lakh ZXi+ AT Rs 13.88 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

No Other Visual or Mechanical Changes

Similar to what we have seen with black editions of Nexa cars, the Arena models too will not have any other visual alterations except the colour, nor any feature additions will be done. Also, the cars will not be altered mechanically, and will be offered with the same engine and transmission options.

But, when it comes to special Dark Editions of Tata vehicles, they are available with more tweaks such as blacked-out alloy wheels and all-black interiors.

Also Check Out: Maruti Jimny Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

No Expected Premium

The black edition of the Brezza is priced similarly to its equivalent monotone variants, and since Maruti is not offering any other changes, we may expect all other Arena cars to be priced similar to their corresponding monotone trims.

Read More on : Alto K10 on road price