It is offered in seven monotone and two dual-tone colour options

Prices for the sixth-generation Verna range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

Gets two petrol engines: a 115PS, naturally aspirated engine and a 160PS, turbocharged unit.

The sedan sports Hyundai’s latest Parametric design language details front and rear.

Features integrated dual displays, heated and ventilated front seats, six airbags and ADAS.

Has already received over 8,000 bookings.

After a long wait, Hyundai has finally taken the drapes off the sixth-generation Verna and revealed its prices. It is bigger than the outgoing model and features a bold new styling with Parametric design details front and rear. The new look is dominated by three aspects: wraparound LED light strips front and rear, the sleek notchback-styled roofline, and the angular cuts in the rear half of the rear profile. Bookings for the sedan have been open for over a month now, but the carmaker has only now disclosed all the colour options available.

So, before you go and book the 2023 Verna, have a look at its colour palette:

Atlas White

Fiery Red

Abyss Black

Typhoon Silver

Tellurian Brown

Titan Grey

Starry Night

Altas White Dual-tone

Fiery Red Dual-tone

Powertrain

The 2023 Verna comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that churns out 115PS and 144Nm paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that makes 160PS and 253Nm mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The dual-tone option is limited to the Turbo variants of the new Verna which also comes with black alloy wheels.

Features & Safety

Its features list comprises dual integrated displays (10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), a single-pane sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, switchable controls for infotainment and AC, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

To ensure the safety of the passengers on board, the 2023 Verna comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, three-point seatbelts for all passengers and a rear defogger as standard. It also comes with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) with features like lane-keep assist, blind-spot alert, forward collision warning, driver attention warning and adaptive cruise control.

Price & Rivals

Hyundai has priced the sixth-generation Verna between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and it continues its rivalry with the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Ciaz.

