You Can Buy The 2023 Hyundai Verna In 9 Different Shades

Modified On Mar 22, 2023 11:45 AM

It is offered in seven monotone and two dual-tone colour options

2023 Hyundai Verna Colour Options In Detail

  • Prices for the sixth-generation Verna range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

  • Gets two petrol engines: a 115PS, naturally aspirated engine and a 160PS, turbocharged unit.

  • The sedan sports Hyundai’s latest Parametric design language details front and rear.

  • Features integrated dual displays, heated and ventilated front seats, six airbags and ADAS.

  • Has already received over 8,000 bookings.

After a long wait, Hyundai has finally taken the drapes off the sixth-generation Verna and revealed its prices. It is bigger than the outgoing model and features a bold new styling with Parametric design details front and rear. The new look is dominated by three aspects: wraparound LED light strips front and rear, the sleek notchback-styled roofline, and the angular cuts in the rear half of the rear profile. Bookings for the sedan have been open for over a month now, but the carmaker has only now disclosed all the colour options available.

Also Read: Hyundai Verna 2023 Launched At Rs 10.90 Lakh; Undercuts Its Rivals By Over Rs 40,000

So, before you go and book the 2023 Verna, have a look at its colour palette:

Atlas White

  • Atlas White

Fiery Red

  • Fiery Red

Abyss Black

  • Abyss Black

Typhoon Silver

  • Typhoon Silver

Tellurian Brown

  • Tellurian Brown

Titan Grey

  • Titan Grey

Starry Night

  • Starry Night

Atlas White Dual-tone

  • Altas White Dual-tone

Fiery Red Dual-tone

  • Fiery Red Dual-tone

Powertrain

2023 Hyundai Verna front

The 2023 Verna comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that churns out 115PS and 144Nm paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that makes 160PS and 253Nm mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The dual-tone option is limited to the Turbo variants of the new Verna which also comes with black alloy wheels.

Features & Safety

2023 Hyundai Verna cabin

Its features list comprises dual integrated displays (10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), a single-pane sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, switchable controls for infotainment and AC, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

Also Read: Is The New Hyundai Verna The Most Fuel-efficient Sedan Without Electrification?

To ensure the safety of the passengers on board, the 2023 Verna comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, three-point seatbelts for all passengers and a rear defogger as standard. It also comes with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) with features like lane-keep assist, blind-spot alert, forward collision warning, driver attention warning and adaptive cruise control.

Price & Rivals

2023 Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has priced the sixth-generation Verna between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and it continues its rivalry with the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Ciaz.

Read More on : Verna on road price

