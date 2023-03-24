Modified On Mar 24, 2023 02:32 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Brezza

The new black edition units of the subcompact SUV have now arrived at dealerships

Maruti has introduced black editions across its Arena lineup (except for the Alto 800 and Eeco), which come painted in a "Pearl Midnight Black" exterior shade. For the Brezza, Maruti has revealed that this colour option is only available with the ZXi and ZXi+ variants, at no extra cost.

We have since found out that units of the black edition of the Brezza have already reached dealerships, and here’s your first look at this new colour option:

This is the ZXi trim of the Brezza with dual-LED projector headlights with floating LED daytime running lights. It has a black grille and a silver skid plate on the front bumper. Although being the second-from-top model, it still lacks fog lights.

The Brezza already comes with blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels in its top variants. They really compliment the look of the new black edition, along with the black cladding and side body moulding.

Also Read: Maruti Brezza CNG Launched At Rs 9.14 Lakh

The black edition of the Brezza still gets a silver skid plate at the rear as well. The black outlines around the taillamps add to the dark aesthetic here.

The interior of this black edition Maruti subcompact SUV has not been altered. It still gets the same dual-tone interior as the regular variants. The ZXi variant seen here gets the smaller seven-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system. It also has a push-button start/stop function, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, and a digital TFT MID.

There is no change in the upholstery either and the black edition Brezza looks the same as the regular variant in that respect.

Also Read: Maruti Brezza vs Grand Vitara: Which CNG SUV Is More Fuel Efficient?

The new black edition Brezza doesn’t feature any mechanical changes. It is available with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine (103PS/137Nm), mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission. In the subcompact SUV’s CNG variants, the same engine is employed with the reduced output of 88PS/121.5Nm and is only paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Price & Rivals

The black edition of the Brezza carries no premium and is offered at the similar price corresponding to its regular colour variants. The prices for the ZXi and ZXi+ variants, on which the black edition is based, are detailed below:

Variant Price ZXi Rs 10.95 lakh ZXi CNG MT Rs 11.90 lakh ZXi+ Rs 12.38 lakh ZXi AT Rs 12.45 lakh ZXi+ AT Rs 13.88 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Maruti Brezza takes on the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300. The black edition of the Brezza is a direct rival to the Dark edition of the Tata Nexon. Meanwhile, the Sonet gets a matte grey finish in the limited run X-Line variant.

Read More on : Brezza on road price