Maruti Dzire vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Compared

Both the Dzire and XUV 3XO measure under 4 metres in length, but does the Maruti sedan fare better in Bharat NCAP crash tests than the Mahindra SUV? We find out

The Maruti Dzire and Mahindra XUV 3XO are two made-in-India cars that have both secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. They may not be direct rivals, with one being a sedan and the other an SUV, but both fall under the sub-4 metre category and start at a similar price. So, which one is actually safer? Let us take a closer look at their Bharat NCAP scores to find out.

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results And Scores

Parameters Maruti Dzire Mahindra XUV 3XO Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score 29.46 / 32 points 29.36 / 32 points Adult safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 14.17 / 16 points 13.36 / 16 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 15.29 / 16 points 16 / 16 points Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 41.57 / 49 points 43 / 49 points Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child safety dynamic score 23.57 / 24 points 24 / 24 points CRS installation score 12 / 12 points 12 / 12 points Vehicle assessment score 6 / 13 points 7 / 13 points

Let us take a look at a detailed report of how these two sub-4m cars performed in their respective Bharat NCAP tests:

Maruti Dzire

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, protection to both tibias of the driver and right tibia of the co-driver, along with the co-drive’s chest was rated ‘adequate’. The driver’s chest got a ‘marginal’ rating. Other than this, all parts of the driver and co-driver received ‘good’ protection.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, all parts of the passenger received ‘good’ protection, except the chest that received ‘adequate protection’. In the side pole impact test, however, all parts of the occupant were rated ‘good’.

In its COP crash tests, the Maruti Dzire had a dynamic score of 23.57 out of 24 points. In the frontal impact test, the 3-year-old dummy received 7.57 out of 8 points, while the 18-month-old dummy got full marks. For side impact protection, both dummies scored a perfect 4 out of 4.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

In the frontal deformable barrier test, the driver’s head, neck, thighs and pelvis received ‘good’ protection. Protection to the chest, right tibia and feet was ‘adequate’, while for the left tibia it was ‘marginal’. On the other hand, all parts of the co-driver received ‘good’ protection.

In both the side crash tests, the dummy received ‘good’ protection for all the body parts.

The XUV 3XO also scored full marks in its child occupant protection tests. Both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies received a perfect 8 out of 8 in the frontal impact test and 4 out of 4 in the side impact test.

Takeaways

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the XUV 3XO’s co-driver received ‘good’ protection for all body parts. In comparison, the Dzire’s co-driver had ‘adequate’ protection for the chest and right tibia, while other parts were rated as ‘good’. Moreover, in the side crash tests too, all parts of the passenger were marked ‘good’ in the XUV 3XO, but the Dzire passenger’s chest received ‘adequate’ protection in the side movable deformable barrier test.

The chest protection to the driver was ‘marginal’ in the Dzire while in the XUV 3XO it was ‘adequate’. However, both feet of the Dzire’s driver received a ‘good’ rating, compared to the ‘adequate’ rating of the XUV 3XO driver’s feet. The driver’s left tibia was rated ‘marginal’ in the Mahindra which was ‘adequate’ in the Maruti sedan. All in all, even though being better inside crash tests, the XUV 3XO lost some points in the frontal crash test, which has resulted in a lower AOP score than the Maruti Dzire.

That said, in the child occupant protection tests, the XUV 3XO has a clear edge. It scored full marks for both dummies in the frontal and side impact tests. The Dzire, on the other hand, lost some points in the frontal crash test of the 3-year-old dummy.

Safety Features on Offer

The Maruti Dzire gets a loaded feature suite with highlights including six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), rear defogger, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, on the other hand, also gets six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor and ESC. However it also gets disc brakes on all wheels and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)with features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Price and Rivals

Model Price Maruti Dzire Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh Mahindra XUV 3XO Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.79 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Maruti Dzire rivals the Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. The Mahindra XUV 3XO locks with sub-4m SUVs such as Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Kia Syros.

