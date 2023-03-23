Modified On Mar 23, 2023 05:37 PM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

The Baleno-based crossover is expected to go on sale in the early days of April

Maruti unveiled the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and commenced the bookings on the same day.

Features design cues inspired by the Grand Vitara, inside and out.

To feature a nine-inch touchscreen system, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags,.

Will get 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Expected to be priced from around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

In almost two months since the debut, Maruti Fronx has received over 15,500 bookings. The last we reported in February, it was receiving over 250 bookings every day, suggesting a good response.

The Fronx debuted at the Auto Expo 2023 and that’s when the bookings opened as well. You can also check it out at the Nexa showrooms with prices still to be revealed and test drives to begin soon.

Also Read: Maruti Fronx Expected Prices: How Much Pricier Will It Be Over The Baleno?

The Fronx is based on the Baleno hatchback but carries distinctive styling. The design has a fusion of visual elements from the Grand Vitara and Baleno, giving it an SUV-ish look. The cabin looks identical to the Baleno but gets the Grand Vitara’s burgundy-black upholstery.

Features on board the crossover include a wireless charger, heads-up display, nine-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, up to six airbags, ESP, and a 360-degree camera.

Powering the Fronx is the Baleno’s 90PS, 1.2-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual and AMT options. The main attraction is the 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol BoosterJet engine also on offer, with the choice of a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Watch: Which Is The Best Compact SUV For Your Family? Find Out In Our New Comparison Video

The Fronx is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be seen as an alternative to both hatchbacks and subcompact SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite.