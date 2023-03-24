Published On Mar 24, 2023 06:13 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Alto 800

The price increase will affect almost all Maruti cars, whereas Honda will only revise prices of its subcompact sedan

This will be the second price hike for both Maruti and Honda cars this year.

Both companies mentioned upcoming stringent regulations among the reasons for their pricing hikes.

Honda Amaze is set to become dearer by up to Rs 12,000.

The newly launched facelifted City will not be affected from the price hike.

While several automakers have already announced a price hike across their range, Maruti and Honda have notified that they too will increase their cars’ prices from April 1, 2023. The upward price revision will likely be done across all Maruti cars, which shall vary according to the models, meanwhile for the Honda, only the Amaze’s prices are set to rise.

Why is there a price increase again?

Both manufacturers have stated similar reasons for the latest price hike, citing overall inflation, rise in input and logistics costs, as well as the new regulatory requirements related to vehicle safety and emissions.

Here’s the current price distribution of Maruti and Honda Cars:

Maruti

Model Current Price Range (ex-showroom Delhi) Arena Cars Alto 800 Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh Alto K10 Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh S-Presso Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh Celerio Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.13 lakh Wagon R Rs 5.53 lakh to Rs 7.41 lakh Swift Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh Dzire Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh Ertiga Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh Brezza Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh Eeco Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh Nexa Cars Ignis Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 8.14 lakh Baleno Rs 6.56 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh Ciaz Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 12.25 lakh XL6 Rs 11.41 lakh to Rs 14.67 lakh Grand Vitara Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh

Honda

Model Current Price Range (ex-showroom Delhi) Jazz Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh Amaze Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 9.48 lakh WR-V Rs 9.11 lakh to Rs 12.31 lakh City Petrol Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh City Hybrid Rs 18.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh

The Jazz and WR-V are to be discontinued soon, and the Honda City was recently facelifted and so will not be affected by the latest price hike. The prices for the Amaze are set to rise by up to Rs 12,000.

This will be the second price increase for both Maruti and Honda in 2023, following the January rise. As the BS6 phase II norms approaches its implementation date, automakers are taking this measure to optimize their cost-to-revenue ratio.

However, the Grand Vitara’s prices were not hiked in January as it was a relatively newer model than other Maruti cars, but this time we expect Maruti’s compact SUV will also face the spike.

