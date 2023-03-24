Maruti And Honda Cars To Become Dearer From April 2023
Published On Mar 24, 2023 06:13 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Alto 800
The price increase will affect almost all Maruti cars, whereas Honda will only revise prices of its subcompact sedan
-
This will be the second price hike for both Maruti and Honda cars this year.
-
Both companies mentioned upcoming stringent regulations among the reasons for their pricing hikes.
-
Honda Amaze is set to become dearer by up to Rs 12,000.
-
The newly launched facelifted City will not be affected from the price hike.
While several automakers have already announced a price hike across their range, Maruti and Honda have notified that they too will increase their cars’ prices from April 1, 2023. The upward price revision will likely be done across all Maruti cars, which shall vary according to the models, meanwhile for the Honda, only the Amaze’s prices are set to rise.
Also See: Maruti Brezza Black Edition Detailed In 7 Pictures
Why is there a price increase again?
Both manufacturers have stated similar reasons for the latest price hike, citing overall inflation, rise in input and logistics costs, as well as the new regulatory requirements related to vehicle safety and emissions.
Here’s the current price distribution of Maruti and Honda Cars:
Maruti
|
Model
|
Current Price Range (ex-showroom Delhi)
|
Arena Cars
|
Alto 800
|
Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh
|
Alto K10
|
Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh
|
S-Presso
|
Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh
|
Celerio
|
Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.13 lakh
|
Wagon R
|
Rs 5.53 lakh to Rs 7.41 lakh
|
Swift
|
Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh
|
Dzire
|
Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh
|
Ertiga
|
Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh
|
Brezza
|
Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh
|
Eeco
|
Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh
|
Nexa Cars
|
Ignis
|
Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 8.14 lakh
|
Baleno
|
Rs 6.56 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh
|
Ciaz
|
Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 12.25 lakh
|
XL6
|
Rs 11.41 lakh to Rs 14.67 lakh
|
Grand Vitara
|
Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh
Also Read: Maruti Receives A Good Response For The Fronx With Over 15,500 Bookings
Honda
|
Model
|
Current Price Range (ex-showroom Delhi)
|
Jazz
|
Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh
|
Amaze
|
Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 9.48 lakh
|
WR-V
|
Rs 9.11 lakh to Rs 12.31 lakh
|
City Petrol
|
Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh
|
City Hybrid
|
Rs 18.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh
The Jazz and WR-V are to be discontinued soon, and the Honda City was recently facelifted and so will not be affected by the latest price hike. The prices for the Amaze are set to rise by up to Rs 12,000.
This will be the second price increase for both Maruti and Honda in 2023, following the January rise. As the BS6 phase II norms approaches its implementation date, automakers are taking this measure to optimize their cost-to-revenue ratio.
However, the Grand Vitara’s prices were not hiked in January as it was a relatively newer model than other Maruti cars, but this time we expect Maruti’s compact SUV will also face the spike.
Read More on : Alto 800 on road price
- Renew Maruti Alto 800 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful