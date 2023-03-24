English | हिंदी

Maruti And Honda Cars To Become Dearer From April 2023

Published On Mar 24, 2023 06:13 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Alto 800

The price increase will affect almost all Maruti cars, whereas Honda will only revise prices of its subcompact sedan

Maruti and Honda Logo

  • This will be the second price hike for both Maruti and Honda cars this year.

  • Both companies mentioned upcoming stringent regulations among the reasons for their pricing hikes.

  • Honda Amaze is set to become dearer by up to Rs 12,000.

  • The newly launched facelifted City will not be affected from the price hike.

While several automakers have already announced a price hike across their range, Maruti and Honda have notified that they too will increase their cars’ prices from April 1, 2023. The upward price revision will likely be done across all Maruti cars, which shall vary according to the models, meanwhile for the Honda, only the Amaze’s prices are set to rise.

Why is there a price increase again?

Maruti Grand Vitara
Honda Amaze

Both manufacturers have stated similar reasons for the latest price hike, citing overall inflation, rise in input and logistics costs, as well as the new regulatory requirements related to vehicle safety and emissions. 

Here’s the current price distribution of Maruti and Honda Cars:

Maruti

Model

Current Price Range (ex-showroom Delhi)

Arena Cars

Alto 800

Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh

Alto K10

Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh

S-Presso

Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh

Celerio

Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.13 lakh

Wagon R

Rs 5.53 lakh to Rs 7.41 lakh

Swift

Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh

Dzire

Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh

Ertiga 

Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh

Brezza

Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh

Eeco

Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh

Nexa Cars

Ignis

Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 8.14 lakh

Baleno

Rs 6.56 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh

Ciaz

Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 12.25 lakh

XL6

Rs 11.41 lakh to Rs 14.67 lakh

Grand Vitara

Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh

Honda

Model

Current Price Range (ex-showroom Delhi)

Jazz

Rs 8.01 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh

Amaze 

Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 9.48 lakh

WR-V

Rs 9.11 lakh to Rs 12.31 lakh

City Petrol

Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh

City Hybrid

Rs 18.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh

The Jazz and WR-V are to be discontinued soon, and the Honda City was recently facelifted and so will not be affected by the latest price hike. The prices for the Amaze are set to rise by up to Rs 12,000.

Maruti Grand Vitara vs Brezza

This will be the second price increase for both Maruti and Honda in 2023, following the January rise. As the BS6 phase II norms approaches its implementation date, automakers are taking this measure to optimize their cost-to-revenue ratio.

However, the Grand Vitara’s prices were not hiked in January as it was a relatively newer model than other Maruti cars, but this time we expect Maruti’s compact SUV will also face the spike.

S
Published by
Shreyash
