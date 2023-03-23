Published On Mar 23, 2023 04:10 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

The five-door Jimny is expected to go on sale in May, with prices starting at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki debuted the five-door Jimny at Auto Expo 2023.

By mid-February, the offroader had already gathered over 16,500 bookings.

At this rate, expect longer waiting periods for delivery.

It gets two extra doors and a longer wheelbase while being a sub-4m offering.

To be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine (103PS/134Nm) with 4WD as standard.

One of the showstoppers at Maruti’s stall at 2023 Auto Expo was the five-door Jimny. The offroader’s bookings have been open since then and by mid-February, it had already crossed the 16,500 mark. A little more than a month later, the Jimny has achieved a total of more than 23,500 bookings. This will likely result in extensive waiting periods for the lifestyle SUV and prices are expected to be announced in May.

What’s New With The India-spec Model?

Maruti Suzuki has especially redeveloped the Jimny – a three-door model – overseas for the Indian market, by giving it two extra doors and a longer wheelbase. The latter has created more legroom for the rear passengers and also increased the SUV’s boot space. That said, the Jimny is still a sub-4m offering, entitling it for tax benefits here.

Powertrain Details

The India-spec Jimny will be provided with a 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 103PS and 134Nm. It will come with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic gearbox. A four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) is being offered as standard.

Variants, Prices And Rivals

Maruti will sell the offroader in two broad variants: Zeta and Alpha. Both are fairly well equipped for most daily use scenarios. We believe the Jimny could have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha at its price, but will also be a more affordable alternative to the upcoming five-door iterations of both.

