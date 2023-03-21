Modified On Mar 21, 2023 01:09 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna

Gets an all-new design language, bigger dimensions, exciting engines, and a lot more features on board!

The new Verna is priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh.

Available with 1.5-litre petrol and turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Gets integrated dual displays, electric sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and Bose sound system.

Safety is covered by six airbags, front parking sensors, TPMS and ADAS.

Rivals the Honda City, VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

The new generation Hyundai Verna finally goes on sale! The carmaker has already received over 8,000 bookings for the sedan since mid-February, and customer deliveries are scheduled to commence soon. The sedan is now a petrol-only offering and is available in four broad variants priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Variants And Prices

Variants 1.5-litre MT 1.5-litre CVT 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT E Rs 10.90 lakh N.A. N.A. N.A. S Rs 11.96 lakh N.A. N.A. N.A. SX Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 14.24 lakh Rs 14.84 lakh Rs 16.08 lakh SX (O) Rs 14.66 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The CVT variants command up to Rs 1.54 lakh over the petrol-manual variants, while the DCT demands up to Rs 1.4 lakh over the turbo manual.

A More Powerful Engine!

Powertrain 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS 160PS Torque 144Nm 253Nm Transmission 6-MT / CVT 6-MT / 7-DCT Fuel Efficiency 18.6kmpl / 19.6kmpl 20kmpl / 20.6kmpl

The fifth-generation Verna’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine has been retained, but the diesel engine has been discontinued. Meanwhile, the 120PS, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine has been replaced by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. The engine produces 160PS and 253Nm, which is 10PS and 3Nm more than the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus’ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol’s output, thus making the Verna the most powerful sedan in its class.

Both engines can be had with the choice of either a manual or an automatic transmission, the latter will come with paddle shifters as well.

Bigger Dimensions

Dimensions Old Verna New Verna Difference Length 4,440mm 4,535mm +95mm Width 1729mm 1,765mm +36mm Height 1475mm 1,475mm - Wheelbase 2600mm 2,670mm +70mm

The new Verna is longer and wider than its predecessor, however it has the same height. Its wheelbase has also grown by 70mm and is now the longest in its segment. With a boot space of 528 litres, the new Verna offers the maximum space among its rivals.

Tech-laden Cabin

The already feature-rich Verna gets more equipment which makes it a standout in its segment. Here are some of its highlights:

Full LED lighting

Electric sunroof

Dual Screen Displays (10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digitised instrument cluster)

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Bose sound system

Wireless Charger

Cruise Control

Paddle Shifters

Ambient Lighting

Touch-enabled Climate And Audio control panel

Heated and ventilated front seats

Powered front driver’s seat

Rear AC vents

Rear window curtains

The sedan sports several segment-first features, including dual screen displays, Bose sound system, and heated front seats.

Enhanced Safety

Hyundai is offering a well-equipped standard safety pack on board the Verna, which includes:

Six airbags

ISOFIX child-seat mounts

Automatic headlamps

Three-point seatbelts (for all passengers)

Rear defogger

The high-end variants feature ESC, electronic parking brake, hill hold assist, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. Alongside, the sedan offers ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) in its top-end trim, which comprises:

Front collision warning and avoidance assist

Blind spot monitoring

Lane keep assist

Leading vehicle departure assist

High beam assist

Rear cross traffic collision warning and assistance

Adaptive cruise control

Lane follow assist

However, it’s not a segment-first feature as the Honda City offered it first in 2022 with its strong-hybrid version, and now does so with the standard version as well.

Colours

The new Verna is offered in seven colour options, namely:

Titan Grey

Tellurian Brown

Typhoon Silver

Fiery Red

Atlas White

Abyss Black

Starry Night

The white and red shades can be opted with a black roof as well, but the dual-tone paint options are exclusive to the turbo variants.

Warranty And Maintenance

Hyundai is offering a standard warranty of three years / unlimited kilometres with the Verna, along with five years of repair and maintenance package and roadside assistance. Owners have the choice of extending the warranty to up to seven years. The carmaker claims that the Verna has the lowest cost of maintenance in its segment.

Rivals

The Hyundai Verna, in its latest avatar, continues its rivalry with the Honda City , Skoda Slavia , and Volkswagen Virtus ., while posing as a premium alternative to the outdated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz . In this price range, one also has the option of choosing a car from an array of premium compact SUVs as well as some midsize SUVs.