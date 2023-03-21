  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Hyundai Verna 2023 Launched At Rs 10.90 Lakh; Undercuts Its Rivals By Over Rs 40,000

Modified On Mar 21, 2023 01:09 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna

  • 32988 Views
  • Write a comment

Gets an all-new design language, bigger dimensions, exciting engines, and a lot more features on board!

Hyundai Verna 2023

  • The new Verna is priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh. 

  • Available with 1.5-litre petrol and turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions. 

  • Gets integrated dual displays, electric sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and Bose sound system. 

  • Safety is covered by six airbags, front parking sensors, TPMS and ADAS. 

  • Rivals the Honda City, VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia. 

The new generation Hyundai Verna finally goes on sale! The carmaker has already received over 8,000 bookings for the sedan since mid-February, and customer deliveries are scheduled to commence soon. The sedan is now a petrol-only offering and is available in four broad variants priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Variants And Prices

Variants

1.5-litre MT

1.5-litre CVT

1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT

1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT

E

Rs 10.90 lakh

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

S

Rs 11.96 lakh

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

SX

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 14.24 lakh

Rs 14.84 lakh

Rs 16.08 lakh

SX (O)

Rs 14.66 lakh

Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 17.38 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The CVT variants command up to Rs 1.54 lakh over the petrol-manual variants, while the DCT demands up to Rs 1.4 lakh over the turbo manual. 

A More Powerful Engine!

Powertrain

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115PS

160PS

Torque

144Nm

253Nm

Transmission

6-MT / CVT

6-MT / 7-DCT

Fuel Efficiency

18.6kmpl / 19.6kmpl

20kmpl / 20.6kmpl

The fifth-generation Verna’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine has been retained, but the diesel engine has been discontinued. Meanwhile, the 120PS, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine has been replaced by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. The engine produces 160PS and 253Nm, which is 10PS and 3Nm more than the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus’ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol’s output, thus making the Verna the most powerful sedan in its class. 

Both engines can be had with the choice of either a manual or an automatic transmission, the latter will come with paddle shifters as well. 

Bigger Dimensions

Hyundai Verna 2023

Dimensions

Old Verna

New Verna

Difference

Length

4,440mm

4,535mm

+95mm

Width

1729mm

1,765mm

+36mm

Height

1475mm

1,475mm

-

Wheelbase

2600mm

2,670mm

+70mm

The new Verna is longer and wider than its predecessor, however it has the same height. Its wheelbase has also grown by 70mm and is now the longest in its segment. With a boot space of 528 litres, the new Verna offers the maximum space among its rivals. 

Tech-laden Cabin

New-gen Verna infotainment

The already feature-rich Verna gets more equipment which makes it a standout in its segment. Here are some of its highlights: 

  • Full LED lighting

  • Electric sunroof

  • Dual Screen Displays (10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digitised instrument cluster)

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Wireless Charger

  • Cruise Control

  • Paddle Shifters

  • Ambient Lighting

  • Touch-enabled Climate And Audio control panel

  • Heated and ventilated front seats

  • Powered front driver’s seat

  • Rear AC vents

  • Rear window curtains

The sedan sports several segment-first features, including dual screen displays, Bose sound system, and heated front seats. 

Enhanced Safety

Hyundai is offering a well-equipped standard safety pack on board the Verna, which includes: 

  • Six airbags

  • ISOFIX child-seat mounts

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Three-point seatbelts (for all passengers)

  • Rear defogger 

The high-end variants feature ESC, electronic parking brake, hill hold assist, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. Alongside, the sedan offers ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) in its top-end trim, which comprises: 

  • Front collision warning and avoidance assist

  • Blind spot monitoring

  • Lane keep assist

  • Leading vehicle departure assist

  • High beam assist

  • Rear cross traffic collision warning and assistance

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • Lane follow assist

However, it’s not a segment-first feature as the Honda City offered it first in 2022 with its strong-hybrid version, and now does so with the standard version as well.

Colours

Hyundai Verna 2023

The new Verna is offered in seven colour options, namely: 

  • Titan Grey

  • Tellurian Brown

  • Typhoon Silver

  • Fiery Red

  • Atlas White

  • Abyss Black

  • Starry Night

The white and red shades can be opted with a black roof as well, but the dual-tone paint options are exclusive to the turbo variants. 

Warranty And Maintenance

Hyundai is offering a standard warranty of three years / unlimited kilometres with the Verna, along with five years of repair and maintenance package and roadside assistance. Owners have the choice of extending the warranty to up to seven years. The carmaker claims that the Verna has the lowest cost of maintenance in its segment.

Also Read: Here's How Service Costs Compare Between The 1.5-litre TSI And 1.0-litre TSI Variants Of The Volkswagen Virtus

Rivals

The Hyundai Verna, in its latest avatar, continues its rivalry with the Honda CitySkoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus., while posing as a premium alternative to the outdated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. In this price range, one also has the option of choosing a car from an array of premium compact SUVs as well as some midsize SUVs. 

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Verna

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2023
  • BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs.60 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2023
  • MG RC-6
    MG RC-6
    Rs.18 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2023
  • Audi A3 2023
    Audi A3 2023
    Rs.35 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2023
  • Skoda Octavia RS iV
    Skoda Octavia RS iV
    Rs.40 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2023
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsHyundai Verna 2023 Launched At Rs 10.90 Lakh; Undercuts Its Rivals By Over Rs 40,000
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience