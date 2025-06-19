2025 Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Base Variants Compared

Both the EVs have complementary features; however, the Harrier EV offers a bigger battery pack than the XEV 9e for a more affordable price

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV is Tata’s latest flagship offering, and it takes on the Mahindra XEV 9e as its main rival. Both electric SUVs are well-equipped in terms of features and specifications. As of now, Tata has only revealed the price of the Harrier EV’s base-spec Adventure variant, which costs slightly less than the Mahindra XEV 9e. So, we’re comparing it with the XEV 9e’s base-spec Pack One variant to see which one offers better value for money.

Price

Model Price (ex-showroom) Tata Harrier EV Adventure Rs 21.49 lakh* Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One Rs 21.90 lakh

*Price is introductory

Starting with their prices, the Harrier EV is Rs 41,000 more affordable than the XEV 9e.

That said, you need to pay extra for purchasing the home charger for the XEV 9e. It gets a 7.2 kW home charger priced at Rs 50,000, which is capable of charging the battery fully in 8.7 hours. Another 11.2 kW charger is offered for Rs 75,000, which does the job in 6 hours.

Dimensions

Tata Harrier EV Mahindra XEV 9e Difference Length 4,607 mm 4,789 mm (-182 mm) Width 1,922 mm 1,907 mm +15 mm Height 1,740 mm 1,694 mm +46 mm Wheelbase 2,741 mm 2,775 mm (-34 mm) Boot space 502 litres 663 litres (-161 litres) Frunk Up to 67 litres 150 litres (-83 litres)

The Harrier EV is a traditionally styled SUV, unlike the XEV 9e, which features a more futuristic look with an SUV-coupe design. In terms of size, the Harrier EV is wider and taller than the XEV 9e; however, the XEV 9e is significantly longer and has a longer wheelbase, which should translate to slightly more legroom inside the cabin.

In fact, the XEV 9e also offers more storage space, both in its boot and frunk.

Powertrain

Model Tata Harrier EV Adventure Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 65 kWh 59 kWh Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Power 238 PS 231 PS Torque To Be Announced (TBA) 380 Nm DC fast charging (20-80 percent) 25 minutes with a 120 kW charger 20 minutes with a 140 kW charger Claimed Range To Be Announced (TBA) 542 km

As seen in the table above, the Tata Harrier EV’s base variant carries a larger battery pack compared to the Mahindra XEV 9e. Although the Harrier EV gets a dual-motor setup in its higher variants, the base variant comes with a single-motor setup that produces slightly more power than the XEV 9e. The torque output and claimed range for the Harrier EV are yet to be announced.

Features

Features Tata Harrier EV Adventure Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One Exterior Projector LED headlamps

LED DRLs

Connected LED taillamps

Pull-type door handles

18-inch alloy wheels with aero covers

Puddle lamps

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Integrated side step

Rear wiper & washer

Shark-fin antenna Projector LED headlamps

LED DRLs (lit as position lamps)

Connected LED taillamps

Illuminated logo

Flush-type door handles

19-inch stylised steel wheels

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs Interior Leatherette seat upholstery Fabric upholstery Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

8-way power adjustable driver’s seat

4-way power adjustable co-driver seat

Auto AC with rear vents

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Cruise control

Paddle shifters for regen modes

Vehicle-to-load technology (V2L)

Vehicle-to-vehicle charging (V2V)

Multi-terrain modes (Normal, Wet/Rain, and Rough Road)

Multi-drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)

Drift mode 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

6-way manually adjustable driver’s seat

Reclining rear seat

Auto AC with rear vents

Cruise control

Push button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Multi-drive modes (Default, Range, Everyday, Race, & Snow)

Boost mode

Connected car tech Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

6-speaker sound system 12.3-inch touchscreen

12.3-inch co-passenger entertainment screen

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Disc brakes on all wheels

Hill hold control

Hill descent control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Electronic parking brake

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Driver drowsiness detection

Disc brakes on all wheels

Rear parking sensors

Rearview camera

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

The base variants of both the Harrier EV and XEV 9e are quite rich in features. Both EVs offer several common features like LED headlamps, cruise control, multi-drive modes, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support, 6-speaker sound systems, 6 airbags, TPMS, rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

The Harrier EV Adventure offers a few extras over the XEV 9e Pack One, such as alloy wheels, an integrated side step for easier ingress and egress, power-adjustable front seats, and multi-terrain modes.

Meanwhile, the XEV 9e stands out with its triple-display setup featuring larger screens for infotainment, the instrument cluster, and an additional passenger entertainment unit. It also gets flush-type door handles and illuminated logos at the front and rear for a more futuristic appeal.

Verdict

Both the base variants of the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra XEV 9e make for compelling choices, and deciding between the two is certainly a tough call. We believe your decision should primarily depend on your design preferences, as the two EVs have distinctly different styling.

If you prefer a more traditional SUV with a strong road presence, the Harrier EV Adventure is the better choice. However, if you’re drawn to something more plush and futuristic that grabs attention on the road, the XEV 9e fits the bill perfectly.

