All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2025 Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Base Variants Compared

    Modified On Jun 19, 2025 07:31 PM By Bikramjit

    10.3K Views
    • Write a comment

    Both the EVs have complementary features; however, the Harrier EV offers a bigger battery pack than the XEV 9e for a more affordable price

    The 2025 Tata Harrier EV is Tata’s latest flagship offering, and it takes on the Mahindra XEV 9e as its main rival. Both electric SUVs are well-equipped in terms of features and specifications. As of now, Tata has only revealed the price of the Harrier EV’s base-spec Adventure variant, which costs slightly less than the Mahindra XEV 9e. So, we’re comparing it with the XEV 9e’s base-spec Pack One variant to see which one offers better value for money. 

    Price

    Model

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Tata Harrier EV Adventure

    Rs 21.49 lakh*

    Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One

    Rs 21.90 lakh

    *Price is introductory

    Starting with their prices, the Harrier EV is Rs 41,000 more affordable than the XEV 9e. 

    That said, you need to pay extra for purchasing the home charger for the XEV 9e. It gets a 7.2 kW home charger priced at Rs 50,000, which is capable of charging the battery fully in 8.7 hours. Another 11.2 kW charger is offered for Rs 75,000, which does the job in 6 hours.

    Dimensions

     

    Tata Harrier EV

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    Difference

    Length

    4,607 mm

    4,789 mm

    (-182 mm)

    Width

    1,922 mm

    1,907 mm

    +15 mm

    Height

    1,740 mm

    1,694 mm

    +46 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,741 mm

    2,775 mm

    (-34 mm)

    Boot space

    502 litres

    663 litres

    (-161 litres)

    Frunk

    Up to 67 litres

    150 litres

    (-83 litres)

    The Harrier EV is a traditionally styled SUV, unlike the XEV 9e, which features a more futuristic look with an SUV-coupe design. In terms of size, the Harrier EV is wider and taller than the XEV 9e; however, the XEV 9e is significantly longer and has a longer wheelbase, which should translate to slightly more legroom inside the cabin.

    In fact, the XEV 9e also offers more storage space, both in its boot and frunk.

    Powertrain

    Model

    Tata Harrier EV Adventure

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    Battery Pack

    65 kWh

    59 kWh

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

    Power

    238 PS

    231 PS

    Torque

    To Be Announced (TBA)

    380 Nm

    DC fast charging (20-80 percent)

    25 minutes with a 120 kW charger

    20 minutes with a 140 kW charger

    Claimed Range

    To Be Announced (TBA)

    542 km

    As seen in the table above, the Tata Harrier EV’s base variant carries a larger battery pack compared to the Mahindra XEV 9e. Although the Harrier EV gets a dual-motor setup in its higher variants, the base variant comes with a single-motor setup that produces slightly more power than the XEV 9e. The torque output and claimed range for the Harrier EV are yet to be announced.

    Features

    2025 Tata Harrier EV dashboard

    Features

    Tata Harrier EV Adventure

    Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One

    Exterior

    • Projector LED headlamps

    • LED DRLs

    • Connected LED taillamps

    • Pull-type door handles

    • 18-inch alloy wheels with aero covers

    • Puddle lamps

    • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

    • Integrated side step

    • Rear wiper & washer

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Projector LED headlamps

    • LED DRLs (lit as position lamps)

    • Connected LED taillamps

    • Illuminated logo

    • Flush-type door handles

    • 19-inch stylised steel wheels

    • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

    Interior

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Fabric upholstery

    Comfort & Convenience

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat

    • 4-way power adjustable co-driver seat

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Cruise control

    • Paddle shifters for regen modes

    • Vehicle-to-load technology (V2L)

    • Vehicle-to-vehicle charging (V2V)

    • Multi-terrain modes (Normal, Wet/Rain, and Rough Road)

    • Multi-drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)

    • Drift mode

    • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

    • 6-way manually adjustable driver’s seat

    • Reclining rear seat

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Cruise control

    • Push button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Multi-drive modes (Default, Range, Everyday, Race, & Snow)

    • Boost mode

    • Connected car tech

    Infotainment

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    • 6-speaker sound system

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • 12.3-inch co-passenger entertainment screen

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    • 6-speaker sound system

    Safety

    • 6 airbags 

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Rear parking camera

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Disc brakes on all wheels

    • Hill hold control 

    • Hill descent control

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • 6 airbags 

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Electronic parking brake

    • Auto headlamps

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    • Driver drowsiness detection

    • Disc brakes on all wheels

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Rearview camera

    • Rear defogger

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    The base variants of both the Harrier EV and XEV 9e are quite rich in features. Both EVs offer several common features like LED headlamps, cruise control, multi-drive modes, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support, 6-speaker sound systems, 6 airbags, TPMS, rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

    The Harrier EV Adventure offers a few extras over the XEV 9e Pack One, such as alloy wheels, an integrated side step for easier ingress and egress, power-adjustable front seats, and multi-terrain modes.

    Meanwhile, the XEV 9e stands out with its triple-display setup featuring larger screens for infotainment, the instrument cluster, and an additional passenger entertainment unit. It also gets flush-type door handles and illuminated logos at the front and rear for a more futuristic appeal. 

    Verdict

    2025 Tata Harrier EV front

    Both the base variants of the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra XEV 9e make for compelling choices, and deciding between the two is certainly a tough call. We believe your decision should primarily depend on your design preferences, as the two EVs have distinctly different styling.

    If you prefer a more traditional SUV with a strong road presence, the Harrier EV Adventure is the better choice. However, if you’re drawn to something more plush and futuristic that grabs attention on the road, the XEV 9e fits the bill perfectly.

    So, what would be your pick? Let us know in the comments.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Tata Harrier EV

    1 comment
    1
    S
    sujith kumar
    Jun 20, 2025, 3:16:20 PM

    ಟಾ ಟಾ ಹೇರಿಯರ್ ಉತ್ತಮ .ಕಾರು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತಮ ವಾದ. ಕಾರು

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply

      Explore similar cars

      Similar cars to compare & consider

      Car News

      • Trending News
      • Recent News

      Related News

      Trending Electric Cars

      • Popular
      • Upcoming
      Electric Car
      Upcoming Electric Cars

      All Brands

      View All Brands
      Home
      New Cars
      News
      2025 Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Base Variants Compared
      *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience