Car News That Mattered Over The Past Week (September 22-26): Maruti Invicto Scored Five-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP, Skoda Octavia RS Launch Date Confirmed, Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied And Carmakers Announcing New Prices After GST Rate Cut

Another Maruti with a five-star safety rating, details about an upcoming launch from Skoda, sneak peek in the Mahindra Thar facelift and GST cut price revisions is what made the past week interesting for car lovers

The past week in the automotive world has been packed with updates, from Maruti Invicto’s Bharat NCAP crash test results to a new 5-seater variant of the Skoda Kodiaq to Renault Kwid’s special anniversary edition. Volvo has brought in their entry-level baby electric SUV, while fresh spy shots of the Mahindra Thar facelift and Hyundai Venue N-Line hint at what’s coming next.

There’s also news on the Skoda Octavia RS launch and revised prices across multiple brands after GST 2.0. Here’s a quick roundup of everything that made headlines.

Maruti Invicto Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP

Maruti Invicto joins the Victoris and Dzire as the third model to receive a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The premium Maruti MPV has secured a perfect five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection, with an AOP score of 30.43/32 and a COP score of 45/49. We’ve detailed its crash test results in this report.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge 5-Seater Launched

Skoda has launched the Kodiaq Lounge, a new 5-seater variant of its flagship SUV. This makes the Kodiaq more affordable by Rs 3.8 lakh, as the Lounge now sits as the new base variant. It gets three exterior colour options, a new upholstery, and misses out on some top-end features, while retaining the same powertrain specifications.

Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched

Renault’s entry-level hatchback, the Kwid, gets a special 10th Anniversary Edition as it completes a decade in India. It features a new variant lineup, two new colour options, and refreshed cosmetic touches inside, including yellow seat accents. This special edition is limited to just 500 units.

Volvo EX30 Launched In India

The Volvo EX30 has been launched in India as the carmaker’s new entry-level offering. Priced at Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom), Volvo has also announced a special introductory price valid until October 19. The EX30 will be locally assembled and comes with a plush design, premium features, and a single powertrain option. Deliveries will begin in the first week of November.

Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied

It’s no news that the 3-door Mahindra Thar is set to receive a facelift, and it was recently spotted at a dealership stockyard, hinting at an imminent launch. The facelifted Thar gets some features from the Thar Roxx and is expected to launch very soon.

Hyundai Venue N-Line Spied

The Hyundai Venue N-Line has been spied testing in India, this time revealing more details such as LED lighting elements, a dual-exhaust setup, and a key feature inside the cabin.

Skoda Octavia RS Launch Date Confirmed

Skoda has confirmed the launch date for the Octavia RS, which will be limited to just 100 units. Pre-bookings will commence on October 6, while deliveries will begin from November. The Octavia RS will be imported as a CBU and offered with a sole 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

GST Revised Prices Of Volkswagen, Renault, Skoda, Maruti, Toyota, Kia, Citroen And MG Cars

Following the recent GST rate revisions, carmakers such as Volkswagen, Renault, Skoda, Maruti, Mahindra, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Citroen, and MG have all slashed the prices of their cars. We have detailed each brand’s updated variant-wise prices compared to the previous ones. You can check our dedicated stories for a full comparison.