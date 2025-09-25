2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Spied: Top 5 Highlights From Its Latest Sighting

The latest sighting confirms some premium and first-time features for the Venue and Venue N Line nameplates

It was back in April 2025 that the first set of spy images of the second-generation Hyundai Venue N Line surfaced online from its home country. Fast forward to September 2025 and it has now been spotted on test in India, this time revealing some more interesting details. In this story, let’s go through the top five things noticed in the latest spy video:

Dual Exhaust Pipes

The first and most noticeable feature on the test mule – despite its heavy camouflage – was the presence of the dual exhaust pipes. It is the major giveaway of the test mule being the sportier-looking ‘N Line’ version of the standard SUV as is the case with the current-spec Venue.

Dynamic Turn Indicators

A modern premium styling element that will be a part of the 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line’s design is dynamic turn indicators as observed in the spy video. It will be the first time that Hyundai will offer dynamic turn indicators on the standard as well as the sportier N Line version of the second-gen Venue.

All-LED Lighting

Another feature which will be a first for the Hyundai Venue or the Venue N Line nameplate will be the all-LED lighting setup. The test mule of the Venue N Line was equipped with LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, a full-width LED light bar, and connected LED tail lights too. The same LED lighting setup is also likely to be part of the upcoming Venue’s standard version.

Blind Spot Warning Sign

The spy video also reveals the blind spot warning indication showing up on the left outside rearview mirror (ORVM). It could hint at the possible provision of Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the new Hyundai Venue N Line. It must be noted that the current-gen Hyundai Venue already comes with a Level-1 ADAS suite.

Dual-screens Setup

While the video doesn’t show the interior of the Venue N Line, Hyundai is expected to equip it with a dual-screens setup as seen on the new Creta. The same two screens are also likely to be present on the second-gen Venue.

Expected Powertrain

Although yet unconfirmed, we believe Hyundai will stick to the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine of the current-spec Venue N Line for the new-gen model as well. Its technical specifications are as follows:

Specification 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 172 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT*

*DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Given that it’s an ‘N Line’ offering, we do expect Hyundai to make some tweaks to the sportier version of the Venue to set it apart from the standard model and also for a more engaging drive experience. Some revised bits could include a stiffer suspension, a quicker steering rack, and a throatier exhaust note.

Expected Launch And Price

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line could be launched around the same time as the new-gen Venue, while likely attracting a notable premium over the current model’s price, which ranges from Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 12.81 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will be a sportier option to the likes of the Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and sub-4m crossover SUVs like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

