    Maruti Invicto Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP, Gets An Impressive 5-star Safety Rating

    Modified On Sep 25, 2025 05:03 PM By Shreyash

    3.4K Views
    The Invicto has scored 30.43/32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45/49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP)

    Maruti Invicto Bharat NCAP Crash Test

    After Maruti Dzire and Maruti Victoris, the Maruti Invicto becomes the third Maruti offering to score a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It’s worth noting that the Invicto is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which was tested earlier and delivered similar results. You can check out the detailed crash test report for the Invicto below:

    Category

    Rating

    Score

    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    30.43/32

    Child Occupant Protection (COP)

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    45/49

    Adult Occupant Protection

    Parameters

    Score

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test

    14.43/16

    Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test

    16/16

    Side Pole Impact Test

    OK

    In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Invicto provided ‘good’ protection for the driver’s and co-driver’s heads, while chest protection was rated as ‘adequate’. Both tibias of the co-driver received ‘good’ protection, whereas the driver’s left tibia was rated as ‘adequate’. The pelvis of both front occupants and the feet of the driver was rated ‘good’. 

    Maruti Invicto Bharat NCAP Crash Test

    In the side movable deformable barrier and side pole tests, all critical body parts, including the head and pelvis, received ‘good’ protection, allowing the vehicle to score the full 16 points in these tests.

    Child Occupant Protection

    Parameters

    Score

    Dynamic Score

    24/24

    CRS Installation Score

    12/12

    Vehicle Assessment Score

    9/13

    In this test, child restraint systems (facing rearward) were installed with the help of ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Both 3-year old and 18 months old child dummies scored a full 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4 points for frontal and side crash tests, respectively. Hence, the Invicto also got a full 5-star safety rating in child occupant protection. 

    Safety Features On Offer

    The Maruti Invicto comes with safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    That said, unlike the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto misses out on level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Price & Rivals

    Maruti Invicto Bharat NCAP Crash Test

    The Maruti Invicto is priced between Rs 24.97 lakh and Rs 28.61 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta, and can be regarded as a more premium alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.

