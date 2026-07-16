Nissan Tekton Vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Is Fuel Efficiency Important For You? Then Read This Story Before You Make Your Decision!

The Nissan Tekton was recently launched with a fascia inspired by the flagship SUV, the Patrol. While it is a fresh entry in the market, there is one more Japanese SUV that might give the Tekton tough competition, known as the Maruti Grand Vitara. In this article, we will see which one offers the most for the money, starting with the price:

Price

Model Nissan Tekton Maruti Grand Vitara Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 10.76 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh

The Nissan Tekton starts at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) as compared to the Maruti Grand Vitara, which is Rs 27,000 more expensive.

At the top end as well, the Tekton is priced at Rs 18.59 lakh and has an advantage of Rs 1.13 lakh over the Grand Vitara, which is priced at Rs 19.72 lakh for the top-spec variant.

Dimension

Model Nissan Tekton Maruti Grand Vitara Difference Length 4348 mm 4345 mm +3 mm Width 1815 mm 1795 mm +20 mm Height 1674 mm 1645 mm +29 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2600 mm +57 mm Boot Space 518 litres 373 litres* +145 litres

*For the NA petrol variant

The Nissan Tekton is taller and wider than the Maruti Grand Vitara, whereas both SUVs are similar in length.

The Tekton, with its baby-patrol-inspired face, feels more rugged in front of the Grand Vitara.

The Tekton’s boot space is much larger than the Grand Vitara's, which will help you out on your long vacation trips or airport runs as well.

If you want to know more about how the Tekton actually looks, here’s our detailed image gallery for it.

Colour Options

Nissan Tekton Maruti Grand Vitara Pearl White* Nexa Blue Flare Garnet Red* Arctic White* Onyx Black Splendid Silver* Indigo Blue* Grandeur Grey Moonbow Gray* Chestnut Brown Blade Silver* Opulent Red* - Midnight Black

The Nissan Tekton is available in six different shades, of which, except for the Onyx Black, all others are available with a black roof paint as well.

The Maruti Grand Vitara is offered with seven shades, out of which Arctic White, Splendid Silver, and Opulent Red are available with a black roof option.

While the Tekton gets only three colours in the base variant, the Grand Vitara has five colour options available from the base trim.

The Tekton’s top-spec Tekna Plus is available with all the colour options, whereas in the Grand Vitara, you get all the colours from the Zeta trim onwards.

The black-roof dual-tone colours are exclusive to the top-end trims of both SUVs

To know more about the Tekton’s colour options, you can check out all the colours of the Tekton here.

Powertrain

Engine Nissan Tekton Maruti Grand Vitara Transmission 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol with CNG Power (PS) 100 PS 163 PS 103 PS 116 PS 88 PS Torque (Nm) 166 Nm 280 Nm 139 Nm 144 Nm 122 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 5-speed manual / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD/AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission, eCVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, FWD- Front-wheel Drive, AWD- All-wheel Drive

The Nissan Tekton is available with two turbo-petrol engine options mated to manual and automatic transmissions.

Whereas the Maruti Grand Vitara offers three powertrain options, which are 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid, and 1.5-litre petrol-CNG.

In this comparison, the Grand Vitara offers you multiple powertrain choices as compared to the Tekton, but the Tekton has more powerful engines.

The Grand Vitara is available with an all-wheel drive drivetrain with the 1.5-litre NA petrol, while the Tekton only comes with a front-wheel drive option.

In a nutshell, you are choosing between having a more powerful car Vs more fuel-efficient car.

Features & Safety

Feature Nissan Tekton Maruti Grand Vitara Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 9-inch infotainment touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inch display 7-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys tuned 6-speaker Clarion branded Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Single-zone Powered front seats ✅ 8-way Driver only Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅(Automatic only) Multi-drive Modes ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Built-in Google ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ ❌

The Nissan Tekton and the Maruti Grand Vitara both offer similar levels of equipment, such as automatic LED headlights, roof rails, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and more.

The Nissan Tekton offers a larger 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen compared to the 9-inch infotainment system of the Grand Vitara. Both offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Both the SUVs get front ventilated seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Tekton additionally offers a powered tailgate, which will come in handy while packing up luggage and those grocery runs.

In terms of safety, the Tekton and the Grand Vitara have 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill descent control.

The Tekton goes one up in safety by offering Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, automatic high beam assist, and automatic emergency braking as well.

If you want to know which features are available in each variant, here’s our variant-wise features story for the Tekton.

Other Cars To Consider

The Nissan Tekton rivals include