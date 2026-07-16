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    Nissan Tekton Vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Is Fuel Efficiency Important For You? Then Read This Story Before You Make Your Decision!

    The Tekton offers a more powerful engine, whereas the Grand Vitara will save your pocket on daily runs with much more fuel-efficient engines.

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 16, 2026 10:16 IST
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    Published OnJul 16, 2026 10:16 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 16, 2026 10:16 IST
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    Nissan Tekton Vs Maruti Grand Vitara

    The Nissan Tekton was recently launched with a fascia inspired by the flagship SUV, the Patrol. While it is a fresh entry in the market, there is one more Japanese SUV that might give the Tekton tough competition, known as the Maruti Grand Vitara. In this article, we will see which one offers the most for the money, starting with the price:

    Price

    Model

    Nissan Tekton 

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh

    Rs 10.76 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh

    • The Nissan Tekton starts at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) as compared to the Maruti Grand Vitara, which is Rs 27,000 more expensive. 

    • At the top end as well, the Tekton is priced at Rs 18.59 lakh and has an advantage of Rs 1.13 lakh over the Grand Vitara, which is priced at Rs 19.72 lakh for the top-spec variant.

    Dimension

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Difference

    Length

    4348 mm 

    4345 mm

    +3 mm

    Width

    1815 mm 

    1795 mm

    +20 mm

    Height

    1674 mm 

    1645 mm

    +29 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm 

    2600 mm

    +57 mm

    Boot Space

    518 litres

    373 litres*

    +145 litres

    *For the NA petrol variant

    • The Nissan Tekton is taller and wider than the Maruti Grand Vitara, whereas both SUVs are similar in length.

    Nissan Tekton Side
    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • The Tekton, with its baby-patrol-inspired face, feels more rugged in front of the Grand Vitara. 

    Nissan Tekton Front
    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • The Tekton’s boot space is much larger than the Grand Vitara's, which will help you out on your long vacation trips or airport runs as well. 

    Nissan Tekton Boot
    Maruti Grand Vitara Boot

    If you want to know more about how the Tekton actually looks, here’s our detailed image gallery for it.

    Colour Options

    Nissan Tekton 

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Pearl White*

    Nexa Blue

    Flare Garnet Red*

    Arctic White*

    Onyx Black

    Splendid Silver*

    Indigo Blue*

    Grandeur Grey

    Moonbow Gray*

    Chestnut Brown

    Blade Silver*

    Opulent Red*

    -

    Midnight Black

    • The Nissan Tekton is available in six different shades, of which, except for the Onyx Black, all others are available with a black roof paint as well. 

    • The Maruti Grand Vitara is offered with seven shades, out of which Arctic White, Splendid Silver, and Opulent Red are available with a black roof option. 

    • While the Tekton gets only three colours in the base variant, the Grand Vitara has five colour options available from the base trim. 

    • The Tekton’s top-spec Tekna Plus is available with all the colour options, whereas in the Grand Vitara, you get all the colours from the Zeta trim onwards. 

    • The black-roof dual-tone colours are exclusive to the top-end trims of both SUVs

    To know more about the Tekton’s colour options, you can check out all the colours of the Tekton here.

    Powertrain

    Engine

    Nissan Tekton

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Transmission

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol 

    1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol with CNG 

    Power (PS)

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    103 PS 

    116 PS 

    88 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    139 Nm 

    144 Nm

    122 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

    5-speed manual / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD/AWD (AT only)

    FWD

    FWD

    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission, eCVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, FWD- Front-wheel Drive, AWD- All-wheel Drive

    • The Nissan Tekton is available with two turbo-petrol engine options mated to manual and automatic transmissions.

    • Whereas the Maruti Grand Vitara offers three powertrain options, which are 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid, and 1.5-litre petrol-CNG.

    Nissan Tekton Gear Selector
    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • In this comparison, the Grand Vitara offers you multiple powertrain choices as compared to the Tekton, but the Tekton has more powerful engines. 

    • The Grand Vitara is available with an all-wheel drive drivetrain with the 1.5-litre NA petrol, while the Tekton only comes with a front-wheel drive option.

    • In a nutshell, you are choosing between having a more powerful car Vs more fuel-efficient car. 

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Nissan Tekton

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    9-inch infotainment touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Driver’s Display

    10.25-inch display 

    7-inch display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys tuned

    6-speaker Clarion branded

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone 

    Single-zone 

    Powered front seats 

    8-way Driver only

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅(Automatic only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Built-in Google

    Powered tailgate

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

     

    • The Nissan Tekton and the Maruti Grand Vitara both offer similar levels of equipment, such as automatic LED headlights, roof rails, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and more.

    • The Nissan Tekton offers a larger 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen compared to the 9-inch infotainment system of the Grand Vitara. Both offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    Nissan Tekton Infotainment Screen
    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • Both the SUVs get front ventilated seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof. 

    Nissan Tekton Panoramic Sunroof

    • The Tekton additionally offers a powered tailgate, which will come in handy while packing up luggage and those grocery runs. 

    • In terms of safety, the Tekton and the Grand Vitara have 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill descent control. 

    • The Tekton goes one up in safety by offering Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) technology, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, automatic high beam assist, and automatic emergency braking as well. 

    If you want to know which features are available in each variant, here’s our variant-wise features story for the Tekton.

    Other Cars To Consider

    The Nissan Tekton rivals include 

    • Hyundai Creta: The highest seller and all-rounder of the segment excels on every front with a host of powertrain options to choose from.

    • Renault Duster: Tekton’s rebadged twin has positioned itself as the best driver’s car in the segment. An efficient hybrid powertrain is also on the way

    • Tata Sierra: A benchmark when it comes to features, the Tata Sierra is amongst the two cars that offer you the most of everything in the segment.

    • Skoda Kushaq: It might boast a segment-first feature that’ll keep the rear occupants happy, but it still is a driver’s car first, and a family car second.

    • Volkswagen Taigun: With its strong build, convenience, and safety features, the Taigun is a competitive alternative in the segment.

    • Maruti Victoris: A more modern version of the Maruti Grand Vitara offers a better feature package with the same frugal powertrain options.

    • Honda Elevate: The no-nonsense SUV from the list, known for its practicality, reliability, and great handling. 

    • Toyota Hyryder: If you want the most efficient powertrain in a package that covers all needs and most wants, the Hyryder has got you covered here. It also has a capable all-wheel drive option.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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