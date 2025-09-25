2025 Skoda Octavia RS Launch Date Locked, Pre-bookings To Start This October

Got your eyes on it? The pre-bookings will start from October 6, while deliveries are set to commence from November

Prices for the Octavia RS will be announced on October 17, 2025.

Deliveries are set to start from November 6, 2025.

Will use a 265 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

To come as a completely-built unit (CBU), and only 100 units will be allocated for India.

Exterior highlights include blacked-out butterfly grille, 18-inch aero-styled dual-tone alloy wheels, and dual-pod matrix LED headlights with V-shaped LED DRLs.

Inside, it has an all-black interior theme complete with red accents on the dashboard and seats.

Expected to be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Gear up, enthusiasts! The Skoda Octavia RS is finally making its long-awaited comeback to India in an all-new avatar. Skoda has confirmed that it will announce the prices of its performance sedan on October 17, while interested customers can pre-book one online starting from October 6, 2025. As per Skoda, it will be a fully imported model, but the catch is only 100 units will be up for grabs in India. Note that the deliveries are scheduled to start from November 6, 2025.

More About Octavia RS

The 2025 Octavia RS already made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo this year, and the exact same model will be on sale in the country. Since the Octavia RS is a sportier version of the regular Octavia, it gets more aggressive design elements on the outside. The signature butterfly grille is finished in black, along with an ‘RS’ badge. Other elements include dual-pod matrix LED headlights, V-shaped LED DRLs and sleek wraparound LED tail lights. In profile, one of its noticeable highlights are its aerodynamically designed 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Being an ‘RS’ model, it gets a completely blacked-out cabin theme along with some red accents on the dashboard and seats. It has a 3-spoke steering wheel with ‘Skoda’ spelled on the horn-pad, metallic pedals, and sports seats. Features on board the Octavia RS will include a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, heated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger and a premium sound system.

In terms of safety, it will get multiple airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and probably a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

What’s Under The Hood?

The international-spec Octavia RS uses a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, and the same is also expected to be offered in India:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.4 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS could be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). In India, it will serve as a sportier alternative to sedans like Audi A4, BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe, and Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine.